About Chris Beat Cancer: Heal With Nutrition & Natural Therapies

A podcast about healing and preventing cancer with nutrition & natural therapies, and living life with joy and purpose! I was diagnosed with stage IIIC colon cancer in 2003, at 26 years old. I had surgery but refused chemotherapy. I chose faith over fear, changed my entire life, and used hardcore nutrition and natural therapies to heal. My doctor told me I was "Insane", but he was wrong. :) Today I am a best-selling author, blogger, global health & cancer coach, and speaker. My site (chrisbeatcancer.com) features articles about nutritional science, the cancer industry, and interviews with doctors, experts and survivors who have healed all types of cancer with nutrition and natural therapies. Show notes and links for all episodes at www.chrisbeatcancer.com/podcast. Tons of interviews with people who've healed cancer on my youtube channel (www.youtube.com/chrisbeatcancer). Always posting on facebook (www.facebook.com/chrisbeatcancer). Tweet at me! @chrisbeatcancer. And yes I'm on Instagram @chrisbeatcancer.