HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Podcast Chris Beat Cancer: Heal With Nutrition & Natural Therapies
Chris Wark
A podcast about healing and preventing cancer with nutrition & natural therapies, and living life with joy and purpose! I was diagnosed with stage IIIC colo...
Health & FitnessAlternative Health
A podcast about healing and preventing cancer with nutrition & natural therapies, and living life with joy and purpose! I was diagnosed with stage IIIC colo...
Available Episodes

5 of 98
  • Dr. Jenn Simmons - the truth about mammograms and the best diet for breast health
    Show notes and links: https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/dr-jenn-simmons-the-truth-about-mammograms-and-the-best-diet-for-breast-health
    8/1/2023
    1:05:06
  • Dr. Gary Fraser – Secrets of the Longest-Living Americans from the Adventist Health Studies
    Show Notes and Links: https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/dr-gary-fraser-secrets-of-the-longest-living-americans-from-the-adventist-health-studies/
    7/19/2023
    58:01
  • Dr. Perry Nickelston – Reduce inflammation, detoxify, and accelerate healing with lymphatic massage
    Show notes and links: https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/dr-perry-nickelston-reduce-inflammation-detoxify-and-accelerate-healing-with-lymphatic-massage/
    6/27/2023
    1:22:17
  • How Nurse Carol Howard healed incurable peritoneal cancer
    Show notes and links: https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/how-nurse-carol-howard-healed-incurable-peritoneal-cancer/
    6/7/2023
    45:53
  • Dr. Isaac Eliaz - The Survival Paradox, galectin-3, modified citrus pectin, and integrative cancer therapy
    Show notes and links: https://www.chrisbeatcancer.com/dr-isaac-eliaz-the-survival-paradox-galectin-3-modified-citrus-pectin-and-integrative-cancer-therapy
    6/2/2023
    1:13:32

About Chris Beat Cancer: Heal With Nutrition & Natural Therapies

A podcast about healing and preventing cancer with nutrition & natural therapies, and living life with joy and purpose! I was diagnosed with stage IIIC colon cancer in 2003, at 26 years old. I had surgery but refused chemotherapy. I chose faith over fear, changed my entire life, and used hardcore nutrition and natural therapies to heal. My doctor told me I was "Insane", but he was wrong. :) Today I am a best-selling author, blogger, global health & cancer coach, and speaker. My site (chrisbeatcancer.com) features articles about nutritional science, the cancer industry, and interviews with doctors, experts and survivors who have healed all types of cancer with nutrition and natural therapies. Show notes and links for all episodes at www.chrisbeatcancer.com/podcast. Tons of interviews with people who've healed cancer on my youtube channel (www.youtube.com/chrisbeatcancer). Always posting on facebook (www.facebook.com/chrisbeatcancer). Tweet at me! @chrisbeatcancer. And yes I'm on Instagram @chrisbeatcancer.
