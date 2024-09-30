Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep

Autumn Sun

Our story tonight is called Autumn Sun, and it's a story about a day at Weathervane Farm, treating the animals to autumnal enrichment. It's also about light shifting through orange and red leaves, the pillowy soil of a well-tilled garden, the last pumpkins picked from their vines, and the simple joy of watching kids play. We give to a different charity each week, and this week, we are giving to Four Paws International. Their vision is a world where humans treat animals with respect, empathy, and understanding.