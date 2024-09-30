Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep

Our story tonight is called Pie Making, and it’s a story about an evening at the bakery with ready workstations and clean aprons. It’s also about an urn of hot cocoa ready on the counter, pastry cutters and crimped crusts, and the stages of learning that eventually allow us to play. We give to a different charity each week, and this week, we are giving to the Union of Concerned Scientists. They work using rigorous, independent science to solve our planet's most pressing concerns. Preorder your own NMH weighted pillow now! Subscribe for ad-free, bonus, and extra-long episodes now, as well as ad-free and early episodes of Stories from the Village of Nothing Much! Search for the NMH Premium channel on Apple Podcasts. Listen to our new show, Stories from the Village of Nothing Much, on your favorite podcast app. Join us tomorrow morning for a meditation at nothingmuchhappens.com/first-this Experience ultimate relaxation with the Nothing Much Happens Wind-Down Box, a thoughtfully curated collection of Kathryn’s go-to favorites for winding down. Purchase Our Book: https://bit.ly/Nothing-Much-HappensSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:03
First Frost (Encore)
Originally Aired: November 15th, 2021 (Season 8, Episode 15) Our story tonight is called First Frost and it’s a story about enjoying the sparkle of the first signs of winter. It’s also about a kitty watching the birds on a cold morning, pinecones scented with cinnamon, and something precious waiting to be found. Subscribe for ad-free, bonus, and extra-long episodes now, as well as ad-free and early episodes of Stories from the Village of Nothing Much! Search for the NMH Premium channel on Apple Podcasts or via our website. Listen to our new show, Stories from the Village of Nothing Much, on your favorite podcast app. Join us tomorrow morning for a meditation at www.firstthispodcast.com. Save over $100 on Kathryn’s hand-selected wind-down favorites with the Nothing Much Happens Wind-Down Box. A collection of products from our amazing partners: Eversio Wellness: Chill Now Vellabox: Lavender Silk Candle Alice Mushrooms Nightcap Nutrachamps Tart Cherry Gummies A Brighter Year Mini Coloring Book NuStrips Sleep Strips Woolzies Lavender Roll-On Purchase Our Book: https://bit.ly/Nothing-Much-HappensSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:12
Pies & Pinecones
Our story tonight is called Pies and Pinecones, and it’s a story about an upcoming adventure dreamt up in front of a fire. It’s also about a drawing spotted in the paper, a fence with a shared gate between yards, deep breaths, a shelf full of cookbooks, and delicious plans. We give to a different charity each week, and this week, we are giving to the Movember Foundation; they are more than mustaches, folks. They are taking on men’s physical, emotional, and mental health globally. Preorder your own NMH weighted pillow now! Subscribe for ad-free, bonus, and extra-long episodes now, as well as ad-free and early episodes of Stories from the Village of Nothing Much! Search for the NMH Premium channel on Apple Podcasts or via our website. Listen to our new show, Stories from the Village of Nothing Much, on your favorite podcast app. Join us tomorrow morning for a meditation at www.firstthispodcast.com. Unwind like never before with the Nothing Much Happens Wind-Down Box—a curated selection of Kathryn’s favorite relaxation essentials! Indulge in a tranquil night’s sleep with everything you need for the perfect bedtime ritual.Purchase Our Book: https://bit.ly/Nothing-Much-HappensSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
29:42
Ship In A Bottle (Encore)
Originally Aired: November 14th, 2022 (Season 10, Episode 24) Our story tonight is called Ship in a Bottle, and it’s about a crate of bequests ready to be unwrapped. It’s also about the dark bark of oak trees after a storm, garden benches waiting to be sat on, and the ordinary magic of handmade things. Subscribe for ad-free, bonus, and extra-long episodes now, as well as ad-free and early episodes of Stories from the Village of Nothing Much! Search for the NMH Premium channel on Apple Podcasts or via our website. Listen to our new show, Stories from the Village of Nothing Much, on your favorite podcast app. Join us tomorrow morning for a meditation at www.firstthispodcast.com. Experience ultimate relaxation with the Nothing Much Happens Wind-Down Box, a thoughtfully curated collection of Kathryn’s go-to favorites for winding down. Save over $100 on this serene set from trusted wellness partners, including A Brighter Year Mini Coloring Book, NuStrips Sleep Strips, a Woolzies Lavender Roll-On, and more. Treat yourself to a peaceful night’s sleep with everything you need for the ideal bedtime routine.Purchase Our Book: https://bit.ly/Nothing-Much-HappensSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
35:52
Autumn Sun
Our story tonight is called Autumn Sun, and it’s a story about a day at Weathervane Farm, treating the animals to autumnal enrichment. It’s also about light shifting through orange and red leaves, the pillowy soil of a well-tilled garden, the last pumpkins picked from their vines, and the simple joy of watching kids play. We give to a different charity each week, and this week, we are giving to Four Paws International. Their vision is a world where humans treat animals with respect, empathy, and understanding. Subscribe for ad-free, bonus, and extra-long episodes now, as well as ad-free and early episodes of Stories from the Village of Nothing Much! Search for the NMH Premium channel on Apple Podcasts or via our website. Listen to our new show, Stories from the Village of Nothing Much, on your favorite podcast app. Join us tomorrow morning for a meditation at firstthispodcast.com. Unwind like never before with the Nothing Much Happens Wind-Down Box—a curated selection of Kathryn’s favorite relaxation essentials! Save over $100 on this dreamy collection from top wellness partners, featuring: Eversio Wellness Chill Now, a Lavender Silk Candle from Vellabox, Alice Mushrooms Nightcap, Nutrachamps Tart Cherry Gummies, and more. Indulge in a tranquil night’s sleep with everything you need for the perfect bedtime ritual.Purchase Our Book: https://bit.ly/Nothing-Much-HappensSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleep
Having trouble sleeping? Join Yoga and meditation teacher Kathryn Nicolai for bedtime stories where nothing much happens to help you relax and sleep peacefully. The stories are a soft landing spot for your mind. Rather than letting your brain race through the same thoughts you’ve been chasing all day, we are taking a detour to a calm and comfy place. We tell the story twice and go a bit slower the second time.
You can find our book, "Nothing Much Happens," in over 20 languages. Request your local bookseller to shelve it: https://bit.ly/Nothing-Much-Happens