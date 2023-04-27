Honeysuckle Cottage by P. G. Wodehouse

P. G. WodehouseSir Pelham Grenville Wodehouse, popularly known as P. G. Wodehouse, was a British humorist and author who was born on October 15, 1881, in Guildford, Surrey, England. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest comic writers in English literature and is best known for his humorous and cleverly written novels and short stories featuring the characters of Jeeves and Wooster, Psmith, and Blandings Castle.Wodehouse was the son of a British judge who worked in Hong Kong. His mother was a talented writer who encouraged his love of reading and writing. Wodehouse was educated at Dulwich College and later at the University of Oxford. However, he left the university without completing his degree and decided to pursue a career as a writer.Wodehouse started his writing career as a journalist and humorist for various magazines and newspapers, including Punch and The Strand Magazine. His first book, The Pothunters, was published in 1902, and he went on to publish over 90 books, including novels, collections of short stories, and plays.In 1914, Wodehouse moved to the United States, where he continued to write and became a popular figure in the literary and social circles of New York. During World War II, Wodehouse was living in France, and he was taken prisoner by the Germans. He spent several months in a detention camp and was later released, but the controversy surrounding his imprisonment caused him to leave England and move permanently to the United States.Throughout his career, Wodehouse's writing was celebrated for its wit, humor, and impeccable comic timing. His characters, such as the hapless Bertie Wooster and his valet Jeeves, became iconic figures in popular culture and are still widely recognized today. Wodehouse was awarded numerous honors during his lifetime, including knighthood in 1975, but he is perhaps best remembered for his contributions to the world of humorous literature.Wodehouse continued to write until his death on February 14, 1975, at the age of 93. Today, his works are still beloved by readers around the world and are considered timeless classics of English literature.Despite his immense popularity as a writer, Wodehouse was not immune to controversy. In particular, his decision to continue writing and publishing works during World War II while living in France was criticized by some as being unpatriotic. This controversy led Wodehouse to leave England and move permanently to the United States. Despite this controversy, Wodehouse continued to write and remained a prolific author throughout his life. He was married twice in his life, first to Ethel Wayman in 1914 and later to Ethel's former secretary, Edith de Selincourt, in 1947.It's true that P.G. Wodehouse never officially divorced Ethel Wayman, but after they separated in 1921, they essentially lived separate lives. In 1947, Wodehouse married his second wife, Edith de Selincourt. Ethel Wayman was still alive at the time of their marriage, but she had been living in a psychiatric hospital for several years and was reportedly unable to communicate. In 1914, Wayman married P.G. Wodehouse, who was working as a lyricist for musicals at the time. The couple had a turbulent marriage, and they separated in 1921, but they never officially divorced. After their separation, Wayman continued to work as an actress, appearing in films and on stage.