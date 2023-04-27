The Classic Ghost Stories Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Tony Walker
A weekly podcast which reads out ghost stories, horror stories and weird tales every week. Classic stories from the pens of the masters. Occasionally we feature... More
  • The House With The Brick-Kiln by E. F. Benson
    n this classic ghost story by E.F. Benson, two friends rent an idyllic country house for a month of fishing, only to find themselves haunted by a malevolent presence. As the strange occurrences escalate, they begin to uncover the dark secrets of the house and its former occupants. This eerie tale will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.Narrated with audiobook quality, this reading of "The House With The Brick-Kiln" is perfect for fans of classic horror and ghost stories. Sit back, relax, and let the haunting tale unfold in your ears.Hashtags:#horror #ghoststory #audiobook #classicliterature #EFBenson #hauntedhouse #spooky #creepy #reading #narration #horrorfiction #audiobooksNew Patreon RequestBuzzsprout - Let's get your podcast launched! Start for FREESupport the showVisit us here: www.ghostpod.orgBuy me a coffee if you're glad I do this: https://ko-fi.com/tonywalkerIf you really want to help me, become a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/barcudMusic by The Heartwood Institute: https://bit.ly/somecomeback
    5/25/2023
    50:46
  • Madam Crowl's Ghost by J S Le Fanu
    Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu was an Irish writer born on August 28, 1814, in Dublin, Ireland. He was the third son of a Protestant family with French origins.Le Fanu received his early education at Trinity College, Dublin, but left before finishing his degree to pursue a career in journalism. He quickly established himself as a successful writer, publishing stories in various magazines and newspapers.In the 1840s, Le Fanu began to focus more on fiction writing, and his works began to gain wider recognition. His most famous novel, "Uncle Silas," was published in 1864 and is considered a classic of Victorian Gothic literature. Other notable works include "In a Glass Darkly" and "Carmilla."Le Fanu's writing style was characterized by a strong sense of atmosphere and suspense, often incorporating supernatural elements. He was known for his ability to create vivid and memorable characters, particularly his strong female protagonists.Despite his success as a writer, Le Fanu's personal life was marked by tragedy. He lost his wife and infant daughter to childbirth complications, and his health began to decline in the late 1860s. He died on February 7, 1873, at the age of 58, leaving behind a legacy as one of Ireland's most important literary figures.New Patreon RequestBuzzsprout - Let's get your podcast launched! Start for FREESupport the showVisit us here: www.ghostpod.orgBuy me a coffee if you're glad I do this: https://ko-fi.com/tonywalkerIf you really want to help me, become a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/barcudMusic by The Heartwood Institute: https://bit.ly/somecomeback
    5/18/2023
    1:00:24
  • 🔒 Again by Ramsey Campbell
    Subscriber-only episodeI have a backlog of members' only episodes. Buzzsprout has only just made this available to me, so in the meantime, for the members only library, go here:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MWxXVkUJ4NqHBiVo_YAQrQbBV8ryy8PR?usp=share_linkNew Patreon RequestBuzzsprout - Let's get your podcast launched! Start for FREEVisit us here: www.ghostpod.orgBuy me a coffee if you're glad I do this: https://ko-fi.com/tonywalkerIf you really want to help me, become a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/barcudMusic by The Heartwood Institute: https://bit.ly/somecomeback
    5/14/2023
    38:18
  • The Voice In The Night by William Hope Hodgson
    This episode features an audiobook reading of William Hope Hodgson's classic horror story, "The Voice in the Night." The story is set on a small sailing vessel in the North Pacific Ocean and centers around a mysterious voice calling out from the darkness. The audiobook reading is filled with suspense and tension, as the characters encounter strange and unsettling occurrences on a deserted island.Listeners will be transported to a world of terror and horror as they follow the story to its chilling conclusion.  #TheVoiceInTheNight, #horrorstory, #audiobook, and #WilliamHopeHodgson.New Patreon RequestBuzzsprout - Let's get your podcast launched! Start for FREESupport the showVisit us here: www.ghostpod.orgBuy me a coffee if you're glad I do this: https://ko-fi.com/tonywalkerIf you really want to help me, become a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/barcudMusic by The Heartwood Institute: https://bit.ly/somecomeback
    5/11/2023
    50:46
  • Honeysuckle Cottage by P. G. Wodehouse
    P. G. WodehouseSir Pelham Grenville Wodehouse, popularly known as P. G. Wodehouse, was a British humorist and author who was born on October 15, 1881, in Guildford, Surrey, England. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest comic writers in English literature and is best known for his humorous and cleverly written novels and short stories featuring the characters of Jeeves and Wooster, Psmith, and Blandings Castle.Wodehouse was the son of a British judge who worked in Hong Kong. His mother was a talented writer who encouraged his love of reading and writing. Wodehouse was educated at Dulwich College and later at the University of Oxford. However, he left the university without completing his degree and decided to pursue a career as a writer.Wodehouse started his writing career as a journalist and humorist for various magazines and newspapers, including Punch and The Strand Magazine. His first book, The Pothunters, was published in 1902, and he went on to publish over 90 books, including novels, collections of short stories, and plays.In 1914, Wodehouse moved to the United States, where he continued to write and became a popular figure in the literary and social circles of New York. During World War II, Wodehouse was living in France, and he was taken prisoner by the Germans. He spent several months in a detention camp and was later released, but the controversy surrounding his imprisonment caused him to leave England and move permanently to the United States.Throughout his career, Wodehouse's writing was celebrated for its wit, humor, and impeccable comic timing. His characters, such as the hapless Bertie Wooster and his valet Jeeves, became iconic figures in popular culture and are still widely recognized today. Wodehouse was awarded numerous honors during his lifetime, including knighthood in 1975, but he is perhaps best remembered for his contributions to the world of humorous literature.Wodehouse continued to write until his death on February 14, 1975, at the age of 93. Today, his works are still beloved by readers around the world and are considered timeless classics of English literature.Despite his immense popularity as a writer, Wodehouse was not immune to controversy. In particular, his decision to continue writing and publishing works during World War II while living in France was criticized by some as being unpatriotic. This controversy led Wodehouse to leave England and move permanently to the United States. Despite this controversy, Wodehouse continued to write and remained a prolific author throughout his life. He was married twice in his life, first to Ethel Wayman in 1914 and later to Ethel's former secretary, Edith de Selincourt, in 1947.It's true that P.G. Wodehouse never officially divorced Ethel Wayman, but after they separated in 1921, they essentially lived separate lives. In 1947, Wodehouse married his second wife, Edith de Selincourt. Ethel Wayman was still alive at the time of their marriage, but she had been living in a psychiatric hospital for several years and was reportedly unable to communicate. In 1914, Wayman married P.G. Wodehouse, who was working as a lyricist for musicals at the time. The couple had a turbulent marriage, and they separated in 1921, but they never officially divorced. After their separation, Wayman continued to work as an actress, appearing in films and on stage.New Patreon RequestBuzzsprout - Let's get your podcast launched! Start for FREESupport the showVisit us here: www.ghostpod.orgBuy me a coffee if you're glad I do this: https://ko-fi.com/tonywalkerIf you really want to help me, become a Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/barcudMusic by The Heartwood Institute: https://bit.ly/somecomeback
    4/27/2023
    1:18:41

About Classic Ghost Stories

A weekly podcast which reads out ghost stories, horror stories and weird tales every week. Classic stories from the pens of the masters. Occasionally we feature living authors, but the majority, are dead. Some perhaps are undead. Get exclusive episodes on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/barcud
