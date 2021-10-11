MAXINE MILES - New Show from Lauren Shippen!

I'm so excited to announce a brand new show: Maxine Miles, a new mystery show that involves you, the listener. It's the start of a new school year in small-town New Hampshire and Maxine Miles is ready to start off high school right. But when a fellow student goes missing, Max decides to solve the disappearance herself. And YOU will help her. During episode 9, the audience will be presented with three possibilities for what happened to Riley. When Episode 10 is released, listeners will be able to choose between three endings - A, B, or C. Each choice has its consequences, some of which are dire. And whichever ending is most popular among the listeners as a whole becomes the official ending for Season 1...meaning all the consequences from that ending will carry over into Season 2. I've had the immense privilege over the past several years to write on a lot of fantastic shows but this is my first full 100% Lauren Shippen original since The Bright Sessions and I'm so excited for you to hear it. Episode 1 is out now wherever you get your podcasts! You can find more information at maxinemiles.com