Dr. Joan Bright catches up with an old friend.

On November 1st, 2015, we published the first episode of The Bright Sessions. None of us could have imagined what came next.

Thank you for listening to The Bright Sessions over the last 10 years. While this is the final cherry on top of a wonderful decade, we have so many more stories to share with you. Please visit atypicalartists.co to learn about all our different shows. You can also find The Bright Sessions compendium by clicking the merch tab on that website.

And if you'd like to help bring Phantom Pulse to life, head to phantompulse.com. Sign up to be notified when we launch or consider giving to our campaign, depending on when you hear this!

The Bright Sessions was created by Lauren Shippen, who also voices Sam. Julia Morizawa is Dr. Bright. Mischa Stanton is our sound designer, and our music is by Evan Cunningham. The beautiful epilogue art is by Marcus Emdanat. See more of his work at thefigureinthecorner.tumblr.com.

Stay strange <3

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