SERIES COMPLETE. Start with episode 101. Dr. Bright provides therapy for the strange and unusual; their sessions have been recorded for research purposes. Visit... More
720 - Ad Meliora
The College Tapes | CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains violence. Listener discretion is advised. Caleb and Adam and the gang confront Blackwell and his disciples on Halloween, putting new beginings in danger, and old threats into view of a full moon. For more information, please visit thecollegetapes.com
719 - A Verbis Ad Verbera
The College Tapes | Caleb and Adam; past, present and future laid to bare on the eve of a sacrifice. For more information, please visit thecollegetapes.com
718 - Amor Vincit
The College Tapes | Caleb and Oliver grapple with the book and themselves, and Caleb makes a big decision that comes at a cost. For more information, please visit thecollegetapes.com
