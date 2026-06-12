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124 episodes
- Dr. Joan Bright catches up with an old friend.
On November 1st, 2015, we published the first episode of The Bright Sessions. None of us could have imagined what came next.
Thank you for listening to The Bright Sessions over the last 10 years. While this is the final cherry on top of a wonderful decade, we have so many more stories to share with you. Please visit atypicalartists.co to learn about all our different shows. You can also find The Bright Sessions compendium by clicking the merch tab on that website.
And if you'd like to help bring Phantom Pulse to life, head to phantompulse.com. Sign up to be notified when we launch or consider giving to our campaign, depending on when you hear this!
The Bright Sessions was created by Lauren Shippen, who also voices Sam. Julia Morizawa is Dr. Bright. Mischa Stanton is our sound designer, and our music is by Evan Cunningham. The beautiful epilogue art is by Marcus Emdanat. See more of his work at thefigureinthecorner.tumblr.com.
Stay strange <3
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Here are never-before-heard bloopers from the seventh season, The College Tapes! Thank you so much to everyone who attended our livestreams celebrating this season and we hope to see you at the next! Visit atypicalartists.co/10years for more info.
And for an extended version of this and all reels, please consider supporting us either by subscribing to Atypical Plus if you're on Apple Podcasts or by becoming and Atypipal at atypicalartists.co/support
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- TWO THOUSAND AND LATE premieres September 8th, 2025. The 10 episode first season follows the story of thirty-six year old Harper who, at a dead-end in her life, is unexpectedly possessed by a demon sent to end the world. Harper isn't interested in the apocalypse, but maybe having a demon will help wake her up after years of sleepwalking through life. TWO THOUSAND AND LATE is an Atypical Artists production, executive produced by Patrick Ellis and Lauren Shippen. For more information about the show, go to harperandhavoc.com. If you'd like to support the show, subscribe on Apple Podcasts or by visiting atypicalartists.co/support.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Here are never-before-heard bloopers from the sixth season, The AM Archives! Thank you so much to everyone who attended our livestreams celebrating this season and we hope to see you at the next! Visit atypicalartists.co/10years for more info.
And for an extended version of this and all reels, please consider supporting us either by subscribing to Atypical Plus if you're on Apple Podcasts or by becoming and Atypipal at atypicalartists.co/support
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Here are never-before-heard bloopers from the fourth season of The Bright Sessions! Thank you so much to everyone who attended our livestreams celebrating this season and we hope to see you at the next! Visit atypicalartists.co/10years for more info.
And for an extended version of this and all reels, please consider supporting us either by subscribing to Atypical Plus if you're on Apple Podcasts or by becoming and Atypipal at atypicalartists.co/support
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Bright Sessions
The Bright Sessions is a science fiction audio drama that follows a group of therapy patients. But these are not your typical patients - each has a unique supernatural ability. The show documents their struggles and discoveries as well as the motivations of their mysterious therapist, Dr. Bright. The show was created by Lauren Shippen and is a production of Atypical Artists. The show has seven seasons, including the previously paywalled Seasons 6 and 7, The AM Archives and The College Tapes. The Bright Sessions has been downloaded tens of millions of times and cemented itself as a classic of audio fiction. Three spin-off novels were published through Tor Teen: The Infinite Noise, A Neon Darkness, and Some Faraway Place. If you enjoy this show, check out the rest of Atypical Artists' shows!Podcast website
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The Bright Sessions: Podcasts in Family