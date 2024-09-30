Powered by RND
Fool and Scholar Productions
Welcome to the world of Liberty – serialized sci-fi tales told audio drama podcasts. For centuries the colony of Atrius has been cut off from humanity and endur...
Fiction
Science Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 88
  • Remembering Wayne June
    Greetings Citizens, Last night we learned that the voice of our game master – the one and only Wayne June has passed on. Wayne was kind enough to reply to my email about working together, and while our plans for future projects will not come to pass, we feel fortunate to have worked with him on Liberty: Vigilance. I first learned of Wayne June as a teenager, through his brilliant narrations on the many works of H.P. Lovecraft. He was my introduction to The Call of Cthulhu, and those narrations largely inspired the tone of Dark Dice. He will be missed. We thought it important to share this news between episodes [Dark Dice is currently releasing Liberty: Vigilance actively - we don't have new content planned], as his voice will be very present for the remainder of this season, though unfortunately not as present in future stories as we’d planned. You can hear more of his voice and works in the video game Darkest Dungeon – and it’s sequel Darkest Dungeon 2 by Red Hook Games – as well as on more than a few audio books that are still available digitally and in rare cases – CD. May The Archon Watch Over You. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:07
  Tales from the Tower | Below Us
    After the sky rail ride comes to an unexpected stop, we are left to wonder what might be happening below us... Credits: Written by K.A. Statz Produced, Co-Edited, with Co-Sound Design by Travis Vengroff Co-Edited with Co-Sound Design by Kaela Shoe Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen Script Editing by W.K. Statz Executive Producers: Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Cast: Petrus Claerhaut, Announcement :: Peter Lewis Galla, Aurelia Stolo :: K.A. Statz Octavia Idda :: Laine Kelly Marcus Desta :: Travis Vengroff Antonia, Fan 2 :: E.J. Lavery Officer Kleo, Fan 1 :: Ryan Philbrook SkyRail Announcer :: Mike Kayatta News Reporter 2 :: Dallas Wheatley Officer Modric :: Daniel Thoreson Officer Vita :: Lindsay Zana "Tales from the Tower Theme" – Arranged and Performed by Brandon Boone "Tower Underscore" – Written and performed by Travis Vengroff "Atrius Endures" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin Tales from the Tower art by Cat Blackard Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters | David Cummings | Our Fool & Scholar Discord Lampreys | Carol Vengroff This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Check out our Merch: www.FoolandScholar.com Free Transcripts are also available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/tales-from-tower-6887972/
    40:29
  Introducing - Shores of the Silver Thrum
    Join a ship of wayward travelers as they get lost within the frozen sea during the polar night…  This story is completely unrelated to previous seasons of Dark Dice. Even if you don't like the concept of listening to people play a game or improvised horror, this show is unique – cutting out 4th-wall breaking elements to feel like you're actually in the world, just like our scripted stories. Dark Dice: Season 3: Shores of the Silver Thrum - A new tale by Fool & Scholar Productions. ALSO: Even if you've never played Dungeons & Dragons before... Prepare to embark on a legendary adventure! We're thrilled to offer you the chance to win a seat at the renowned Dark Dice D&D table, set in the enchanting surroundings of historic Lumley Castle. This giveaway grants the winner an exclusive ticket to the "D&D in a Castle" event from November 10-14, 2023.  It takes seconds to enter. Details: https://dndinacastle.com/darkdicegiveaway
    1:05:41
  Introducing - The Boar Knight (by Fool & Scholar Productions)
    This week, we would like to introduce you to The Boar Knight, a new podcast from Fool & Scholar. Join Nathaniel the Boar Knight as he journeys across a fantasy world in search of adventure and friendship! The Boar Knight is a story suitable for All Ages. Please consider joining our Patreon team for early releases, bonus songs, and other goodies: http://Patreon.com/foolandscholar Free Transcripts are also available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/73732905?pr=true
    18:24
  Introducing - Don't Mind Cruxmont (by Fool & Scholar Productions)
    SUBSCRIBE TODAY ON YOUR FAVORITE APP: http://dontmindpodcast.com/subscribe/ Dr. Gwen Kingston's patient has a miraculous recovery while Neal travels to Cruxmont, England to search for his missing brother. Credits: Written and Created by K. A. Statz Produced and Directed with Sound Design and Editing by Travis Vengroff Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas Editing, Sound Design, Mixing & Mastering by Dayn Leonardson Script Consulting by Gemma Amor Script Editing by W. K. Statz Casting Assistance by Newtown Artist Management Ltd Cast: Dr. Gwendolyn (Gwen) Kingston – Adjoa Andoh Neal Mitchell – Daniel Demerin Adelaide Birch – Erika Sanderson Taylor Mallory – Heather McLellan Andrew – Andy Cresswell Phone Voice – Tanja Milojevic Lani – Penny Scott Andrews Brian – Daniel Matthews Abby – Robin Howell Rose – Sarah Golding Music: "Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin "Old Cruxmont" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin, Budapest Strings Recorded by Musiversal Cover Art by Abigail Spence Special Thanks to: Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff |  Ian Stephenson - Simpson Street Studios | Steve Chase - ID Audio This is a Fool and Scholar Production We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support! Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/dont-mind-64722163 Check out our Merch: https://www.teepublic.com/user/thewhitevault Content Warnings: Car Crash, Memory Loss
    34:10

