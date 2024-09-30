Remembering Wayne June

Greetings Citizens, Last night we learned that the voice of our game master – the one and only Wayne June has passed on. Wayne was kind enough to reply to my email about working together, and while our plans for future projects will not come to pass, we feel fortunate to have worked with him on Liberty: Vigilance. I first learned of Wayne June as a teenager, through his brilliant narrations on the many works of H.P. Lovecraft. He was my introduction to The Call of Cthulhu, and those narrations largely inspired the tone of Dark Dice. He will be missed. We thought it important to share this news between episodes [Dark Dice is currently releasing Liberty: Vigilance actively - we don't have new content planned], as his voice will be very present for the remainder of this season, though unfortunately not as present in future stories as we'd planned. You can hear more of his voice and works in the video game Darkest Dungeon – and it's sequel Darkest Dungeon 2 by Red Hook Games – as well as on more than a few audio books that are still available digitally and in rare cases – CD. May The Archon Watch Over You.