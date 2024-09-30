Greetings Citizens,
Last night we learned that the voice of our game master – the one and only Wayne June has passed on. Wayne was kind enough to reply to my email about working together, and while our
plans for future projects will not come to pass, we feel fortunate to have worked with him on Liberty: Vigilance.
I first learned of Wayne June as a teenager, through his brilliant narrations on the many works of H.P. Lovecraft. He was my introduction to The Call of Cthulhu, and those narrations largely inspired the tone of Dark Dice.
He will be missed.
We thought it important to share this news between episodes [Dark Dice is currently releasing Liberty: Vigilance actively - we don't have new content planned], as his voice will be very present for the remainder of this season, though unfortunately not as present in future stories as we’d planned. You can hear more of his voice and works in the video game Darkest Dungeon – and it’s sequel Darkest Dungeon 2 by Red Hook Games – as well as on more than a few audio books that are still available digitally and in rare cases – CD.
May The Archon Watch Over You.
--------
1:07
Tales from the Tower | Below Us
After the sky rail ride comes to an unexpected stop, we are left to wonder what might be happening below us...
Credits:
Written by K.A. Statz
Produced, Co-Edited, with Co-Sound Design by Travis Vengroff
Co-Edited with Co-Sound Design by Kaela Shoe
Mixing and Mastering by Finnur Nielsen
Script Editing by W.K. Statz
Executive Producers: Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas
Cast:
Petrus Claerhaut, Announcement :: Peter Lewis
Galla, Aurelia Stolo :: K.A. Statz
Octavia Idda :: Laine Kelly
Marcus Desta :: Travis Vengroff
Antonia, Fan 2 :: E.J. Lavery
Officer Kleo, Fan 1 :: Ryan Philbrook
SkyRail Announcer :: Mike Kayatta
News Reporter 2 :: Dallas Wheatley
Officer Modric :: Daniel Thoreson
Officer Vita :: Lindsay Zana
“Tales from the Tower Theme” – Arranged and Performed by Brandon Boone
“Tower Underscore” – Written and performed by Travis Vengroff
“Atrius Endures” – Written and Performed by Steven Melin
Tales from the Tower art by Cat Blackard
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters | David Cummings | Our Fool & Scholar Discord Lampreys | Carol Vengroff
This is a Fool and Scholar Production. We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Check out our Merch: www.FoolandScholar.com
Free Transcripts are also available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/tales-from-tower-6887972/
--------
40:29
Introducing - Shores of the Silver Thrum
Join a ship of wayward travelers as they get lost within the frozen sea during the polar night…
This story is completely unrelated to previous seasons of Dark Dice. Even if you don’t like the concept of listening to people play a game or improvised horror, this show is unique – cutting out 4th-wall breaking elements to feel like you’re actually in the world, just like our scripted stories.
Dark Dice: Season 3: Shores of the Silver Thrum - A new tale by Fool & Scholar Productions.
ALSO: Even if you've never played Dungeons & Dragons before... Prepare to embark on a legendary adventure! We're thrilled to offer you the chance to win a seat at the renowned Dark Dice D&D table, set in the enchanting surroundings of historic Lumley Castle. This giveaway grants the winner an exclusive ticket to the "D&D in a Castle" event from November 10-14, 2023.
It takes seconds to enter.
Details: https://dndinacastle.com/darkdicegiveaway
--------
1:05:41
Introducing - The Boar Knight (by Fool & Scholar Productions)
This week, we would like to introduce you to The Boar Knight, a new podcast from Fool & Scholar.
Join Nathaniel the Boar Knight as he journeys across a fantasy world in search of adventure and friendship! The Boar Knight is a story suitable for All Ages.
Please consider joining our Patreon team for early releases, bonus songs, and other goodies:
http://Patreon.com/foolandscholar
Free Transcripts are also available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/73732905?pr=true
--------
18:24
Introducing - Don't Mind Cruxmont (by Fool & Scholar Productions)
SUBSCRIBE TODAY ON YOUR FAVORITE APP: http://dontmindpodcast.com/subscribe/
Dr. Gwen Kingston's patient has a miraculous recovery while Neal travels to Cruxmont, England to search for his missing brother.
Credits:
Written and Created by K. A. Statz
Produced and Directed with Sound Design and Editing by Travis Vengroff
Executive Producers Dennis Greenhill, Carol Vengroff, AJ Punk'n, & Maico Villegas
Editing, Sound Design, Mixing & Mastering by Dayn Leonardson
Script Consulting by Gemma Amor
Script Editing by W. K. Statz
Casting Assistance by Newtown Artist Management Ltd
Cast:
Dr. Gwendolyn (Gwen) Kingston – Adjoa Andoh
Neal Mitchell – Daniel Demerin
Adelaide Birch – Erika Sanderson
Taylor Mallory – Heather McLellan
Andrew – Andy Cresswell
Phone Voice – Tanja Milojevic
Lani – Penny Scott Andrews
Brian – Daniel Matthews
Abby – Robin Howell
Rose – Sarah Golding
Music:
"Missing Persons" - Written and Performed by Steven Melin
"Old Cruxmont" – Written and Performed by Steven Melin, Budapest Strings Recorded by Musiversal
Cover Art by Abigail Spence
Special Thanks to:
Our Patreon supporters! | Carol Vengroff | Ian Stephenson - Simpson Street Studios | Steve Chase - ID Audio
This is a Fool and Scholar Production
We are a two person creative team and we can only create this show because of fan support!
Please support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/FoolandScholar
Free Transcripts are available: https://www.patreon.com/posts/dont-mind-64722163
Check out our Merch: https://www.teepublic.com/user/thewhitevault
Content Warnings:
Car Crash, Memory Loss
Welcome to the world of Liberty – serialized sci-fi tales told audio drama podcasts. For centuries the colony of Atrius has been cut off from humanity and endured generations of civil war. What remains is a gleaming city and beyond its walls, a lawless expanse known as the Fringe.