Episode 8: Call and Response
Nick begins his investigation into Shelterwood’s unlisted residents. Solomon tries to make contact. Who will answer their calls for help?
Content Warnings and Transcript: https://bit.ly/ShelterwoodE8Transcript
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic was written and produced by Stephen Indrisano and Indrisano Audio, LLC. This episode featured, in order of appearance: Stephen Indrisano as Nicholas DeRoso; Sam Stark as Solomon Crockett; Emily Rittamer as the voice mailbox; Rachel Lepore as Danielle Brown; Alan Boudreaux as Officer Smiles; and Sarah Griffin as Jillian Rhys.
Shelterwood was directed by Sivan Raz and Madeleine Regina. It featured songwriting by Emily Branam; theme composition by Ali Hylton; dialogue editing by Sam Stark; transcripts by Rook Mogavero; and sound design by Brad Colbrook. This episode was produced by Hannah Wright. Special thanks as well to our executive funding producers, Cam Collins and The Fellowship of the Breaking Dawn, a.k.a. The Vermont Party Association. Although some of the locations, people, and events in Shelterwood may seem real, worry not—this is a work of fiction.
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic is a Bloody FM Production.
Episode 7: Pit Stop
Like many ailing travelers, Nick finds himself at a diner. He receives unexpected aid – and an ominous warning.
Content Warnings and Transcript: https://bit.ly/ShelterwoodE7Transcript
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic was written and produced by Stephen Indrisano and Indrisano Audio, LLC. This episode featured, in order of appearance: Stephen Indrisano as Nicholas DeRoso; Sam Stark as Solomon Crockett; Ray O’Hare as John Leslie; Lauren Kong as the Nite Owl Server; and Karim Kronfli as William Brewster.
Shelterwood was directed by Sivan Raz and Madeleine Regina. It featured songwriting by Emily Branam; theme composition by Ali Hylton; dialogue editing by Sam Stark; transcripts by Rook Mogavero; and sound design by Brad Colbrook. This episode was produced by Hannah Wright. Special thanks as well to our executive funding producers, Cam Collins and The Fellowship of the Breaking Dawn, a.k.a. The Vermont Party Association. Although some of the locations, people, and events in Shelterwood may seem real, worry not—this is a work of fiction.
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic is a Bloody FM Production.
Episode 6: Return
Nick finds himself lost in the woods. What is that beyond the tree line? And why does it sound so familiar?
Content Warnings and Transcript: https://bit.ly/ShelterwoodE6Transcript
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic was written and produced by Stephen Indrisano and Indrisano Audio, LLC. This episode featured, in order of appearance: Stephen Indrisano as Nicholas DeRoso; Sam Stark as Solomon Crockett; Emma Purinen as Willow; Alexandra Rose DeAngelis as Saddie DeRoso; Paul Warren as Henry Gold; Leeman Kessler as Henry’s Father; Ariel Hack as Elizabeth Gold; Ray O’Hare as John Leslie.
Shelterwood was directed by Sivan Raz and Madeleine Regina. It featured songwriting by Emily Branam; theme composition by Ali Hylton; dialogue editing by Sam Stark; transcripts by Rook Mogavero; and sound design by Brad Colbrook. This episode was produced by Hannah Wright. Special thanks as well to our executive funding producers, Cam Collins and The Fellowship of the Breaking Dawn, a.k.a. The Vermont Party Association. Although some of the locations, people, and events in Shelterwood may seem real, worry not—this is a work of fiction.
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic is a Bloody FM Production.
Episode 5: Preparations and Crossroads
Solomon and Nick interview the world’s leading expert on Shelterwood. Why did she stop searching? What does she know that scared her off?
Content Warnings and Transcript: https://bit.ly/ShelterwoodE5Transcript
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic was written and produced by Stephen Indrisano and Indrisano Audio, LLC. This episode featured, in order of appearance: Stephen Indrisano as Nicholas DeRoso; Sam Stark as Solomon Crockett; Nhea Durousseau as Monica.
Shelterwood was directed by Sivan Raz and Madeleine Regina. It featured songwriting by Emily Branam; theme composition by Ali Hylton; dialogue editing by Sam Stark; transcripts by Rook Mogavero; and sound design by Brad Colbrook. This episode was produced by Hannah Wright. Special thanks as well to our executive funding producers, Cam Collins and The Fellowship of the Breaking Dawn, a.k.a. The Vermont Party Association. Although some of the locations, people, and events in Shelterwood may seem real, worry not—this is a work of fiction.
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic is a Bloody FM Production.
Episode 4: Paid With Interest
Nick gets an interview with the man at the heart of Deeds and Registration. Solomon makes a research breakthrough. How do you survive a brush with the impossible?
Content Warnings and Transcript: https://bit.ly/ShelterwoodE4Transcript
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic was written and produced by Stephen Indrisano and Indrisano Audio, LLC. This episode featured, in order of appearance: Stephen Indrisano as Nicholas DeRoso; Sam Stark as Solomon Crockett; Karim Kronfli as William Brewster; Nhea Durousseau as Monica.
Shelterwood was directed by Sivan Raz and Madeleine Regina. It featured songwriting by Emily Branam; theme composition by Ali Hylton; dialogue editing by Sam Stark; transcripts by Rook Mogavero; and sound design by Brad Colbrook. This episode was produced by Emma Puranen. Special thanks as well to our executive funding producers, Cam Collins and The Fellowship of the Breaking Dawn, a.k.a. The Vermont Party Association. Although some of the locations, people, and events in Shelterwood may seem real, worry not—this is a work of fiction.
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic is a Bloody FM Production.
Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic is a Docu-Horror Podcast written and produced by Stephen Indrisano. Join one man’s quest to find his long-lost sister in an infinite, monster-infested suburb beyond the veil. Shelterwood is one part Gothic, one part Found Footage, and one hundred percent terrifying.