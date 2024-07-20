Episode 8: Call and Response

Episode 8: Call and Response Nick begins his investigation into Shelterwood's unlisted residents. Solomon tries to make contact. Who will answer their calls for help? Content Warnings and Transcript: https://bit.ly/ShelterwoodE8Transcript Shelterwood: A Suburban Gothic was written and produced by Stephen Indrisano and Indrisano Audio, LLC. This episode featured, in order of appearance: Stephen Indrisano as Nicholas DeRoso; Sam Stark as Solomon Crockett; Emily Rittamer as the voice mailbox; Rachel Lepore as Danielle Brown; Alan Boudreaux as Officer Smiles; and Sarah Griffin as Jillian Rhys. Shelterwood was directed by Sivan Raz and Madeleine Regina. It featured songwriting by Emily Branam; theme composition by Ali Hylton; dialogue editing by Sam Stark; transcripts by Rook Mogavero; and sound design by Brad Colbrook. This episode was produced by Hannah Wright. Special thanks as well to our executive funding producers, Cam Collins and The Fellowship of the Breaking Dawn, a.k.a. The Vermont Party Association.