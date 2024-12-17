Wexler and Michael settle the score. Note: Episode 27 (the last episode of Season 2) may be a little late. We'll put out some bonus episodes, but due to personal circumstances, Episode 27 should be out no later than Mar 1. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

While we prepare for Season 3, we think you might enjoy The Strata to tide you over. Here is Episode 1.1 of The Strata! In a dystopian city, an ageing courier is forced to go into business with an underworld gangland in order to pay for the treatment that keeps him alive. Follow and listen to The Strata anywhere podcasts are found. Learn more about The Strata at https://www.thestratapodcast.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The 100 Handed

Monsters lurk among us. The tattooed magician Evan Wexler and his werewolf partner V spend their nights prowling a shadowy underbelly full of frenzied monsters and mad sorcerers. Working for the mysterious organization known only as the Madhouse, they struggle to contain the threat of the Gloom, a malevolent force that breathes life into humanity’s worst nightmares and can make a heart’s darkest desires come true. But Madhouse isn't the only organization of magicians interested in the workings of the Gloom. Deep in the heart of Texas there is another, crueler cabal of occult sorcerers that seek the Gloom's dark power. An organization dedicated to unfathomable ambition. An organization ready to declare a shadow war against the Madhouse. An organization that will stop at nothing to bend reality to its will. WARNING: Contains mature themes and language, including graphic depictions of violence. Listener discretion is advised.