Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Archive 81 in the App
Listen to Archive 81 in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Archive 81

Archive 81

Podcast Archive 81
Podcast Archive 81

Archive 81

Dead Signals
add
Archive 81 is a fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious. New episodes will be released every other Wednesday. Start from "01 - A Body I... More
FictionScience Fiction
Archive 81 is a fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious. New episodes will be released every other Wednesday. Start from "01 - A Body I... More

Available Episodes

5 of 47
  • 35 - Left of the Dial: When The Open Road Is Closing In
    The end of a road trip. Once again, we've further updated our merch store. Buy things here: dead-signals.myshopify.com/collections/all Twitter: twitter.com/Archive81   Facebook: www.facebook.com/Archive81/ Website: archive81.com Email: [email protected] Tumblr: archive81.tumblr.com Patreon: www.patreon.com/archive81 Merch: dead-signals.myshopify.com/collections/all This episode was brought to you by our generous Patreon supporters. Join them, and get access to cool rewards: www.patreon.com/archive81
    6/5/2019
    1:10:37
  • OUT OF UNIVERSE - A Conversation With Ella Watts
    So... Episode 3 of Left of the Dial will be delayed until Wednesday June 5th. Sorry about that. To make it up to you, Marc had a lovely conversation about Archive 81 with Ella Watts, an audio drama maven and the producer of The Orphans, a sci-fi podcast. Here's her twitter: https://twitter.com/GejWatts And her podcast: https://twitter.com/OrphansAudio Hopefully you enjoy the conversation, Marc had a VERY long day and this was VERY last minute.  See you again on June 5th. Twitter: twitter.com/Archive81  Facebook: www.facebook.com/Archive81/  Website: archive81.com Email: [email protected]  Tumblr: archive81.tumblr.com Patreon: www.patreon.com/archive81  Merch: dead-signals.myshopify.com/collections/all    
    5/29/2019
    1:01:53
  • 34 - Left of the Dial: Trucker's Atlas
    There's some preaching and some banjo playing. This is the second episode of a three episode miniseries. As a note, we've updated our merch store! It now has even more stuff! There are sports bras, crop-tops, booty shorts, mugs, posters, towels, hoodies, t-shirts, and more. Buy things here: dead-signals.myshopify.com/collections/all Twitter: twitter.com/Archive81   Facebook: www.facebook.com/Archive81/ Website: archive81.com Email: [email protected] Tumblr: archive81.tumblr.com Patreon: www.patreon.com/archive81 Merch: dead-signals.myshopify.com/collections/all This episode was brought to you by our generous Patreon supporters. Join them, and get access to cool rewards: www.patreon.com/archive81  
    5/15/2019
    1:01:14
  • 33 - Left of the Dial: The Passenger
    We go on a road trip. This is the first episode in a three-episode miniseries. Twitter: twitter.com/Archive81   Facebook: www.facebook.com/Archive81/ Website: archive81.com Email: [email protected] Tumblr: archive81.tumblr.com Patreon: www.patreon.com/archive81 Merch: dead-signals.myshopify.com/collections/all This episode was brought to you by our generous Patreon supporters. Join them, and get access to cool rewards: www.patreon.com/archive81
    5/1/2019
    43:24
  • OUT OF UNIVERSE - Season 3 Q and A
    Dan and Marc answer questions and talk about the future of Archive 81. Somehow, we get into a tangent about Simon and Garfunkel. Our next Archive 81-related thing will be a miniseries called "Left of the Dial." We reserve the right to change this. Goodbye for a little bit. But we'll be back Twitter: twitter.com/Archive81  Facebook: www.facebook.com/Archive81/  Website: archive81.com Email: [email protected]  Tumblr: archive81.tumblr.com Patreon: www.patreon.com/archive81  Merch: dead-signals.myshopify.com/collections/all
    10/17/2018
    1:04:47

More Fiction podcasts

About Archive 81

Archive 81 is a fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious. New episodes will be released every other Wednesday. Start from "01 - A Body In A New Place"
Podcast website

Listen to Archive 81, The Young Jedi Knights Club and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Archive 81

Archive 81

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Archive 81: Podcasts in Family