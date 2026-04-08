If you're a fan of Archive 81, we think you'll really like Spirits!

Spirits is a history and comedy podcast focused on everything folklore, mythology, and the occult, told through the lens of feminism, queerness, and modern adulthood.

Every week mythology buff Julia and her childhood best friend Amanda get together to learn about a different story from mythology and folklore over drinks. That's everything from the mythological origins of major franchises like Lord of the Rings and Wonder Woman, to crash courses on the pantheons of mythologies from around the world, to monthly roundups of spooky firsthand accounts submitted by their listeners.

And there's over 450+ episodes, so you've got so much to listen to, whether you're here for analyses of mental health in mythology or creepy modern ghost stories.

In this episode, Julia and Amanda revisit one of the most horrifying listener submitted stories they've ever discussed on the show: A tale of terrifying mushrooms, haunted caves, and what lurks in the dark.

If you enjoy this episode and want to hear more, dive in at spiritspodcast.com, or search for Spirits wherever you download your podcasts.

Content Warning: This episode contains conversations about or mentions of racism, viruses, death, body horror, homophobia, and guns.