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55 episodes
- We're really excited to drop the first episode of a genre-bending true crime series from audio pioneers Love + Radio. (Fun fact, Marc actually worked under the creator of Love + Radio, Nick van der Kolk, in his first audio internship) Blood Memory shatters the conventions of the true crime genre, presenting a non-narrative, long-form investigation. The series follows the life of Michael Thompson, who became infamous for defecting from a notorious prison gang and testifying against them in several high-profile criminal trials.
This is not a podcast that tells you what happened; it invites you into an immersive, ethically complex world that feels like Sons of Anarchy meets S-Town. Through nearly a decade of intimate interviews with Thompson, combined with meticulous investigative journalism, the series forces listeners to grapple with a central, unnerving question: Is Michael Thompson a gentle soul trapped by a broken system, or is he, as critics claim, a master manipulator who cannot be trusted?
Listen to Love + Radio: Blood Memory wherever you get your podcasts: https://pod.link/84389707
- Today, we're excited to share an episode from one of our favorite podcasts, The Truth.
The Truth is the critically-acclaimed fiction podcast that makes "movies for your ears." Known for cinematic sound design and naturalistic performances, the show tells emotionally rich, surprising stories that range from funny and surreal to dark and devastating. Since its debut in 2012, The Truth has set the standard for modern audio drama anthologies. Its stories, sometimes surreal, sometimes frightening, sometimes heartbreakingly intimate, have been praised for combining sharp writing with meticulous sound design and naturalistic performances.
The Truth was recently named one of Apple Podcasts' 20 Podcasts We Love: "Its true genius lies in subverting reality to create uncomfortable yet incredibly human stories." And last month it was #36 on Left of Dial Media's 100 Greatest Podcasts of All Time, which called it "smart, sharp, and hauntingly human." The Guardian has praised The Truth for "setting the benchmark for fiction-based audio anthologies."
This episode is "Here I Am" and to hear more original stories like this,
Go to thetruthpodcast.com
- Today, we're excited to share an episode from one of the most respected names in horror podcasting: The NoSleep Podcast.
The NoSleep Podcast is the preeminent multi-award-winning anthology series of original horror stories, currently in its 15th year. It's created and hosted by David Cummings.
Every Sunday they release episodes that give you horrifying theatre of the mind experiences, featuring classic stories from the Internet and brand new original stories from the best of modern horror writers.
The story in today's episode, "Moira," features longtime Archive 81 and Dead Signals Collaborator, Kristen DiMercurio.
You can jump in anywhere and start enjoying some of the hundreds of hours of stories in their archives, all designed to keep you sleepless during the dark hours when you dare not close your eyes.
Find them on every podcast platform and visit thenosleeppodcast.com to learn more. They are ready to bring your nightmares to life, so brace yourself for The NoSleep Podcast.
Listening link: https://pod.link/444083093
Website: https://www.thenosleeppodcast.com/
- We're showcasing a macabre comedy we think you'll enjoy – Wooden Overcoats! It's a
gloriously silly British sitcom about a funeral home on a tiny island. Rudyard Funn and
his sister Antigone run Funn Funerals, where they try to get the body in the coffin in the
ground on time.
But one day, the impossibly charming Eric Chapman opens his own funeral parlour just
across the street. Rudyard and Antigone will need to take drastic steps to stay in
business...
In this episode, "The Ghost of PiLling Vale", Rudyard steals a client from Eric Chapman
by oLering them a séance with the deceased!
Find Wooden Overcoats wherever you get your podcasts.
Listening link: https://pod.link/1039662268
Website: woodenovercoats.com
- If you're a fan of Archive 81, we think you'll really like Spirits!
Spirits is a history and comedy podcast focused on everything folklore, mythology, and the occult, told through the lens of feminism, queerness, and modern adulthood.
Every week mythology buff Julia and her childhood best friend Amanda get together to learn about a different story from mythology and folklore over drinks. That's everything from the mythological origins of major franchises like Lord of the Rings and Wonder Woman, to crash courses on the pantheons of mythologies from around the world, to monthly roundups of spooky firsthand accounts submitted by their listeners.
And there's over 450+ episodes, so you've got so much to listen to, whether you're here for analyses of mental health in mythology or creepy modern ghost stories.
In this episode, Julia and Amanda revisit one of the most horrifying listener submitted stories they've ever discussed on the show: A tale of terrifying mushrooms, haunted caves, and what lurks in the dark.
If you enjoy this episode and want to hear more, dive in at spiritspodcast.com, or search for Spirits wherever you download your podcasts.
Content Warning: This episode contains conversations about or mentions of racism, viruses, death, body horror, homophobia, and guns.
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About Archive 81
Archive 81 is a fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious. New episodes will be released every other Wednesday. Start from "01 - A Body In A New Place"Podcast website
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- Many other app features
Archive 81
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Archive 81: Podcasts in Family