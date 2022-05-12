Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The world's favorite new time podcast in the style of old-time radio. The Thrilling Adventure Hour anthologizes the thrilling adventures of space cowboy Sparks ... More
The world's favorite new time podcast in the style of old-time radio. The Thrilling Adventure Hour anthologizes the thrilling adventures of space cowboy Sparks ... More

  • Sparks Nevada, Marshal on Mars, "Evolving Doors"
    Sparks Nevada, Marshal on Mars, "Evolving Doors"Written by Ben Acker and Ben BlackerStarring Starring Marc Evan Jackson as Sparks Nevada; Mark Gagliardi as Croach the Tracker; Joshua Malina as the Barkeep; Annie Savage as the Saloon Doors; Craig Cackowski as Felton; Autumn Reeser as Pearl Pascal; and Hal Lublin as Folksy Hal.Produced by Ben Acker & Ben BlackerMusic by Jordan Katz, Jonathan Dinerstein, Becky Ward, John Flaugher, and Ben JaffeSound effects by Cayenne Chris ConroyTHE THRILLING ADVENTURE HOUR IS NOW 100% INDEPENDENT.To support the show and the people who make it, and to gain access to our complete back catalogue including never-released episodes (from as far back as 2005!), early access to the podcast, early access to tickets to our live shows, and more, join our Patreon community: https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehourPodcast produced and engineered by Jordan Katz Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/10/2023
    32:29
  • Beyond Belief, "Drinky and the Train"
    Beyond Belief, "Drinky and the Train"Written by Kara Lee Burk and Carla CackowskiStarring Paul F. Tompkins and Paget Brewster as Frank and Sadie Doyle; Joshua Malina as the Porter; Craig Cackowski as the Porter's Assistant; Autumn Reeser as Zuzu; and Hal Lublin as Spooky HalProduced by Ben Acker & Ben BlackerMusic by Jordan Katz, Jonathan Dinerstein, Becky Ward, John Flaugher, and Ben JaffeSound effects by Cayenne Chris ConroyPodcast produced by Jordan KatzFind our entire back catalog of The Thrilling Adventure Hour plus Bonus Content, Complete Libraries of Classic Segments, and more on our Patreon:https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehourFollow The Thrilling Adventure Hour:https://twitter.com/ThrillingAdvhttps://www.facebook.com/ThrillingAdventureHour Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/6/2023
    24:54
  • Captain Laserbeam, "Two Lights Make a Wrong"
    This episode can be heard ad-free via our Patreon, where you can also find the entire back catalog of The Thrilling Adventure Hour plus Bonus Content, Complete Libraries of Classic Segments, and more:https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehourFollow The Thrilling Adventure Hour:https://twitter.com/ThrillingAdvhttps://www.facebook.com/ThrillingAdventureHourThe Thrilling Adventure Hour Treasury is a Forever Dog podcasthttps://foreverdogpodcasts.com/podcasts/the-thrilling-adventure-hourWritten by Ben Acker and Ben BlackerStarring Carlos Alazraqui as Captain Laserbeam; Hal Lublin as Phillip Fathom; Janet Varney as Adventurekateer Hannah Jean; Isabella Gomez as Adventurekateer Valencia; Mark Gagliardi as Laserblade; Annie Savage as Mimia; Autumn Reeser, Joshua Malina, and Mark Gagliardi as reporters; and Craig Cackowski as the Heroic Narrator.Produced by Ben Acker & Ben BlackerMusic by Jordan Katz, Jonathan Dinerstein, Becky Ward, John Flaugher, and Ben JaffeSound effects by Cayenne Chris ConroyPodcast produced by Jordan KatzThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/thrilling and get on your way to being your best self. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    2/6/2023
    24:16
  • Sparks Nevada, Marshal on Mars: "Charmed and Dangerous"
    Sparks Nevada, Marshal on Mars"Charmed and Dangerous"Written by Katie WoodStarring Marc Evan Jackson as Sparks Nevada; Mark Gagliardi as Croach the Tracker; Joshua Malina as the Barkeep; Annie Savage as the Saloon Doors; Craig Cackowski as Felton; Autumn Reeser as Hartch; John Ross Bowie as Winsome Wilder; Janet Varney as Sue Perdue; and Hal Lublin as Folksy Hal.Produced by Ben Acker & Ben BlackerMusic by Jordan "The Brass" Katz, Jonathan Dinerstein, Becky Ward, John Flaugher, and Ben JaffeSound effects by Cayenne Chris ConroyPodcast recorded by Broderick HillPodcast produced by Jordan KatzVideo of this episode can be viewed via our Patreon, where you can also find the entire back catalog of The Thrilling Adventure Hour plus Bonus Content, Complete Libraries of Classic Segments, and more:https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehourFollow The Thrilling Adventure Hour:https://twitter.com/ThrillingAdvhttps://www.facebook.com/ThrillingAdventureHourThe Thrilling Adventure Hour Treasury is a Forever Dog podcasthttps://foreverdogpodcasts.com/podcasts/the-thrilling-adventure-hour Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/2/2023
    22:58
  • Beyond Belief - "Our Bodies, Our Elves"
    A brand new Beyond Belief!"Our Bodies, Our Elves"Written by Ben Acker & Ben BlackerStarring Paul F. Tompkins and Paget Brewster as Frank and Sadie Doyle; Craig Cackowski as Nick; Michael McMillian as Mac; Chris Tallman as William Ribbon Jr; Janet Varney as Saeros; Annie Savage as Caeldon The Fair; and Hal Lublin as Hal Peppermint Tuxedo, Feladria, and Spooky Hal.Produced by: Jordan KatzYou can also find the entire back catalog of The Thrilling Adventure Hour plus Bonus Content, Complete Libraries of Classic Segments, and more:https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehourFollow The Thrilling Adventure Hour:https://twitter.com/ThrillingAdvhttps://www.facebook.com/ThrillingAdventureHourThe Thrilling Adventure Hour Treasury is a Forever Dog podcasthttps://foreverdogpodcasts.com/podcasts/the-thrilling-adventure-hour Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/5/2022
    23:27

About The Thrilling Adventure Hour

The world's favorite new time podcast in the style of old-time radio. The Thrilling Adventure Hour anthologizes the thrilling adventures of space cowboy Sparks Nevada (Marc Evan Jackson), married mediums Frank and Sadie Doyle (Paul F. Tompkins and Paget Brewster), all-American hero Jefferson Reid (Nathan Fillion), and more.


Find the complete Thrilling Adventure back catalog plus libraries of classic segments and bonus content on Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehour


Produced and created by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker. Featuring the WorkJuice Players and your favorite stars from the worlds of television, film, comedy, animation, sketch, and the stage.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

