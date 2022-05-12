The world's favorite new time podcast in the style of old-time radio. The Thrilling Adventure Hour anthologizes the thrilling adventures of space cowboy Sparks Nevada (Marc Evan Jackson), married mediums Frank and Sadie Doyle (Paul F. Tompkins and Paget Brewster), all-American hero Jefferson Reid (Nathan Fillion), and more.
Find the complete Thrilling Adventure back catalog plus libraries of classic segments and bonus content on Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehour
Produced and created by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker. Featuring the WorkJuice Players and your favorite stars from the worlds of television, film, comedy, animation, sketch, and the stage.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.