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The Thrilling Adventure Hour

WorkJuice Corp
ComedyComedy Fiction
The Thrilling Adventure Hour
Latest episode

121 episodes

  • The Thrilling Adventure Hour

    Sparks Nevada, Marshal on Mars, "Pulp Jurisdiction"

    07/13/2026 | 23 mins.
    Sparks Nevada, Marshal on Mars, "Pulp Jurisdiction"
    Written by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker

    Starring Marc Evan Jackson as Sparks Nevada; Mark Gagliardi as Croach the Deputy; Jean Grae as Moko Morato; Annie Savage as The Space Saloon; John Hodgman as Lavon Abbondondon; Joshua Malina as the Barkeep; Jonathan Coulton as Travis Baltimore; and Hal Lublin as the Folksy Narrator.

    THE THRILLING ADVENTURE HOUR IS 100% INDEPENDENT.
    Want every episode and more, including never-released audio, ad free? Want exclusive videos, including rehearsal videos?
    To support the show and the people who make it, and to gain access to our complete back catalogue including never-released episodes (from as far back as 2005!), early access to the podcast, early access to tickets to our live shows, and more, join our Patreon community: https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehour

    Visit our store for Beyond Belief concert film DVDs!
    Visit our video vault to stream a ton of live and live-to-Zoom TAH shows!

    Produced by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker
    Music by Jonathan Dinerstein
    Sparks theme by Eban Schletter
    Podcast produced and engineered by Jordan Katz
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Thrilling Adventure Hour

    Beyond Belief, "Big Shoes to Kill"

    06/15/2026 | 28 mins.
    Beyond Belief "Big Shoes to Kill"
    Written by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker
    Starring Paul F. Tompkins as Frank Doyle; Paget Brewster as Sadie Doyle; Craig Cackowski as Caleb Collins; Mark Gagliardi as Conrad Drapewine; Joshua Malina as Mr. Lee; Hal Lublin as Hyde and the Spooky Narrator; and Autumn Reeser, Janet Varney and Adam Savage as the editors.

    THE THRILLING ADVENTURE HOUR IS 100% INDEPENDENT.
    Want every episode and more, including never-released audio, ad free? Want exclusive videos, including rehearsal videos?
    To support the show and the people who make it, and to gain access to our complete back catalogue including never-released episodes (from as far back as 2005!), early access to the podcast, early access to tickets to our live shows, and more, join our Patreon community: https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehour

    Visit our store for Beyond Belief concert film DVDs!
    Visit our video vault to stream a ton of live and live-to-Zoom TAH shows!

    Produced by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker
    Music by Jonathan Dinerstein
    Sound Effects by Cayenne Chris Conroy
    Podcast produced and engineered by Jordan Katz
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Thrilling Adventure Hour

    Captain Laserbeam, "Hearts and Minds"

    05/11/2026 | 26 mins.
    Captain Laserbeam "Hearts and Minds"

    Written by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker
    Starring Sam Richardson as Captain Laserbeam; Janet Varney as GiraffeWoman; Autumn Reeser as Adventurekateer Sean; Annie Savage as Adventurekateer Ingrid; Adam Savage as the Die-Brarian; Craig Cackowski as Stacks; and Hal Lublin as the Heroic Narrator.

    THE THRILLING ADVENTURE HOUR IS 100% INDEPENDENT.
    Want every episode and more, including never-released audio, ad free? Want exclusive videos, including rehearsal videos?
    To support the show and the people who make it, and to gain access to our complete back catalogue including never-released episodes (from as far back as 2005!), early access to the podcast, early access to tickets to our live shows, and more, join our Patreon community: https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehour

    Visit our store for Beyond Belief concert film DVDs!
    Visit our video vault to stream a ton of live and live-to-Zoom TAH shows!

    Produced by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker
    Music by Jonathan Dinerstein
    Sound Effects by Cayenne Chris Conroy
    Captain Laserbeam theme by Jonathan Coulton
    Podcast produced and engineered by Jordan Katz
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Thrilling Adventure Hour

    Beyond Belief, "The Last Beyond Belief"

    04/13/2026 | 28 mins.
    Beyond Belief, "The Last Beyond Belief"
    Written by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker

    Starring Paul F. Tompkins and Paget Brewster as Frank and Sadie Doyle; Annie Savage as Faye; Janet Varney as Lindy; Craig Cackowski as Con; Busy Philipps as Rosie; Kate Micucci as Agnes; Stephen Park as Crispin Doyle; and Hal Lublin as the Spooky Narrator

    THE THRILLING ADVENTURE HOUR IS 100% INDEPENDENT.
    Want every episode and more, including never-released audio, ad free? Want exclusive videos, including rehearsal videos?
    To support the show and the people who make it, and to gain access to our complete back catalogue including never-released episodes (from as far back as 2005!), early access to the podcast, early access to tickets to our live shows, and more, join our Patreon community: https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehour

    Visit our store for Beyond Belief concert film DVDs!
    Visit our video vault to stream a ton of live and live-to-Zoom TAH shows!

    Produced by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker
    Music by Jonathan Dinerstein
    Podcast produced and engineered by Jordan Katz
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Thrilling Adventure Hour

    Sparks Nevada, Marshal on Mars, "Karen Feeding"

    03/16/2026 | 29 mins.
    Sparks Nevada, Marshal on Mars, "Karen Feeding"
    Written by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker

    Starring Marc Evan Jackson as Sparks Nevada; Mark Gagliardi as Croach the Tracker; Annie Savage as the Gelato Stand AI; ; Kate Micucci as Bunch; Autumn Reeser as the Omnomicron; Janet Varney as Mercy Laredo; and Hal Lublin as the Folksy Narrator

    THE THRILLING ADVENTURE HOUR IS 100% INDEPENDENT.
    Want every episode and more, including never-released audio, ad free? Want exclusive videos, including rehearsal videos?
    To support the show and the people who make it, and to gain access to our complete back catalogue including never-released episodes (from as far back as 2005!), early access to the podcast, early access to tickets to our live shows, and more, join our Patreon community: https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehour

    Visit our store for Beyond Belief concert film DVDs!
    Visit our video vault to stream a ton of live and live-to-Zoom TAH shows!

    Produced by Ben Acker & Ben Blacker
    Music by Jonathan Dinerstein
    Sparks theme by Eban Schletter
    Podcast produced and engineered by Jordan Katz
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Thrilling Adventure Hour
The world's favorite new time podcast in the style of old-time radio. The Thrilling Adventure Hour anthologizes the thrilling adventures of space cowboy Sparks Nevada (Marc Evan Jackson), married mediums Frank and Sadie Doyle (Paul F. Tompkins and Paget Brewster), all-American hero Jefferson Reid (Nathan Fillion), and more. Find the complete Thrilling Adventure back catalog plus libraries of classic segments and bonus content on Patreon at: https://www.patreon.com/thrillingadventurehour Produced and created by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker. Featuring the WorkJuice Players and your favorite stars from the worlds of television, film, comedy, animation, sketch, and the stage. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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