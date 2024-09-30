Andy is with Felicity Ward and Hari Kondabolu, to review COP, the latest ceasefire, and if there are any jokes that can be made about assisted dying. Sounds bleak, right, WELL YOU'RE WRONG! Plus there's a new Bugle advent calendar!Become a paid subscriber - OMG we need you! There are great perks and feel good factor. Also, why not check out 15 years of top stories: https://www.thebuglepodcast.com/topstories.Featuring:Andy ZaltzmanHari KondaboluFelicity WardProduced by Chris Skinner and Laura Turner. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
42:36
Influencer Repeatedly Punches Sick Old Man
Andy is with Alice and Anuvab and they pick the finest moments from this week's news. What a week! Social media bans, war and corruption aplenty! Also, we set you a new challenge.Featuring:Andy ZaltzmanAlice FraserAnuvab PalProduced by Chris Skinner and Laura Turner.
38:24
The Countdown Bugle
Trump has recruited a perfectly normal team to take America forwards. Also, Cop29 is a gift from God, and Andy has a run down on God's next pick for chief religious person.Featuring:Andy ZaltzmanJosh GondelmanTiff StevensonProduced by Chris Skinner and Laura Turner.
48:26
Electoral Shock Therapy
Andy is joined by Nato Green to process what America has done to itself.Featuring:Andy ZaltzmanNato GreenProduced by Chris Skinner and Laura Turner.
45:09
The Pollsters Have Given Up - Bugle 4319
Andy Zaltzman, Nish Kumar and Alice Fraser look at the final moments of the US election. Is Donald Trump still functioning? Is this the end of polls? Can we all vote?Also, the British Royal Family: Rich.Featuring:Andy ZaltzmanNish KumarAlice FraserProduced by Chris Skinner and Laura Turner.
It's the trans-global satiricast that leaves no hot potato unbuttered. Andy Zaltzman breaks down the news with comedians from across the world including Alice Fraser, Hari Kondabolu, Chris Addison, John Oliver, Nish Kumar, Tiff Stevenson and Helen Zaltzman.