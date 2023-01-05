Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Hosted by KFC and Feitelberg, Presented by WhistlePig Whiskey, KFC Radio is the quintessential bar conversation brought to podcast form. Listener interaction is... More
Hosted by KFC and Feitelberg, Presented by WhistlePig Whiskey, KFC Radio is the quintessential bar conversation brought to podcast form. Listener interaction is... More

Available Episodes

5 of 734
  • We Recap Our Eventful Texas Trip Ft. Lewis Black
    Timecodes: 1:20 The Bruins are out and Feits is sad 22:44 Mintzy's slip up 32:15 Texas Recap 01:08:46 woman has orgasm during concert 01:17:36 Video Voicemails 01:28:20 Lewis Black Interview Teaser ++++++++++++++++++++++++ Pirate Water: Go to https://barstool.link/drinkpiratewater to find pirate water in a location near you Barstool Store: Shop now at https://store.barstoolsports.comYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kfcr
    5/2/2023
    2:18:55
  • Uncle Chaps Breaks Down His Upcoming Move To Barstool Chicago - Inside Barstool
    Uncle Chaps joins us quick before we take the stage in Austin, TX where we are overheated. We talk about the early days of Barstool Sports, ladies adding new spots, the first tv show moment that turned you on, and Chaps upcoming move to Barstool Chicago! 00:00 Uncle Chaps Returns 07:21 Its too hot in here 09:55 Early days Barstool 15:09 The ladies are addin more spots 23:56 Move to Chicago Get tickets to KFC Radio live here: https://linktr.ee/kfcrlive Betterhelp This episode is sponsored by Betterhelp. Go to https://barstool.link/BHKFC for 10% off your first month Gametime Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code KFC for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply).You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kfcr
    5/1/2023
    31:27
  • Big Jay Explains His Awkward Hangout with Kevin Hart || Pat and Joey Camasta Are Going to Start Gay Fight Club
    Timecodes 3:25 Toothy BJs 9:31 High end pr**itutes 15:39 Pete Davidson 21:20 Private Planes 25:39 Kid Rock in Nashville 32:09 Kevin Hart Getting Ultra Famous 46:46 Having his daughter young and her taste in comedians 55:07 Interviewing Nick Foles after the Super Bowl 58:02 Getting no love from his sports teams when he attends games 01:11:19 The New Bonfire With Robert Kelly instead of Dan Soder 01:23:21 KFC vs Big Jay "Beef" over Nikki Glaser Song 01:31:31 Dog Belly Special 01:34:59 Ari Shaffir QB sneaking Big Jay 01:40:53 Tucker Carleson getting fired ++++++++++++++ Sportsbook: Must be 21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLERYou can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kfcr
    4/27/2023
    2:36:07
  • Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Mysteriously Get Fired IMMEDIATELY ft. Cam'Ron
    Timecodes: 4:36 - Vote for Mike Vrable 6:52 - Tucker Carlson Gets Fired IMMEDIATELY from Fox 17:19 - Aaron Rodgers to the Jets 35:54 - KFC's new house is haunted 46:11 - If you could make one thing legal, what would it be? 52:14 - Can you swallow Zyn? 57:48 - Blue Check Marks 01:16:20 - Video Voicemails 01:26:23 - a MUST hear voicemail 01:34:59 - Cam Ron Interview Preview ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Pirate Water: Go to https://barstool.link/drinkpiratewater to find pirate water in a location near you Betterhelp: This episode is sponsored by Betterhelp. Go to https://barstool.link/BHKFC for 10% off your first month Barstool Store: Shop now at https://store.barstoolsports.com ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kfcr
    4/25/2023
    2:30:45
  • Nick Turani and The Office Has Been Making Fun of Feits Behind His Back - Inside Barstool
    Timecodes: 00:00:00 Start 00:06:05 Nick might live in the worst apartment in New York 00:20:13 Oreo55 00:26:45 Making enemies in the office 00:31:32 A**es are getting too big 00:33:21 Mitzy and KFC beef 00:40:21 Nick's first year at Barstool during covid 00:47:52 Scamming Barstool through man on the street 00:56:13 Nick enjoys KFCR Live shows 01:00:57 The Yak live shows' downfall 01:02:52 Nick doing stand up recently 01:16:47 The New Anus studio is going to be odd 01:21:06 Nick moving to Chicago 01:22:51 Nick's brilliant Rom Com script idea +++++++++++++++++++++++++ Gametime: Download the Gametime app or go to https://barstool.link/GametimeApp, enter your email, and redeem code KFC for $20 off your first purchase (terms apply). +++++++++++++++++++++++++You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kfcr
    4/24/2023
    1:31:34

About KFC Radio

Hosted by KFC and Feitelberg, Presented by WhistlePig Whiskey, KFC Radio is the quintessential bar conversation brought to podcast form. Listener interaction is the name of the game as Barstool readers and listeners contribute their Stoolie Voicemails to drive the conversation to strange places including embarrassing personal stories, bizarre hypothetical questions, and more. New episodes of the hilarious Barstool Network flagship show are released every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.


You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/kfcr

