We Recap Our Eventful Texas Trip Ft. Lewis Black
Timecodes:
1:20 The Bruins are out and Feits is sad
22:44 Mintzy's slip up
32:15 Texas Recap
01:08:46 woman has orgasm during concert
01:17:36 Video Voicemails
01:28:20 Lewis Black Interview Teaser
5/2/2023
2:18:55
Uncle Chaps Breaks Down His Upcoming Move To Barstool Chicago - Inside Barstool
Uncle Chaps joins us quick before we take the stage in Austin, TX where we are overheated. We talk about the early days of Barstool Sports, ladies adding new spots, the first tv show moment that turned you on, and Chaps upcoming move to Barstool Chicago!
00:00 Uncle Chaps Returns
07:21 Its too hot in here
09:55 Early days Barstool
15:09 The ladies are addin more spots
23:56 Move to Chicago
5/1/2023
31:27
Big Jay Explains His Awkward Hangout with Kevin Hart || Pat and Joey Camasta Are Going to Start Gay Fight Club
Timecodes
3:25 Toothy BJs
9:31 High end pr**itutes
15:39 Pete Davidson
21:20 Private Planes
25:39 Kid Rock in Nashville
32:09 Kevin Hart Getting Ultra Famous
46:46 Having his daughter young and her taste in comedians
55:07 Interviewing Nick Foles after the Super Bowl
58:02 Getting no love from his sports teams when he attends games
01:11:19 The New Bonfire With Robert Kelly instead of Dan Soder
01:23:21 KFC vs Big Jay "Beef" over Nikki Glaser Song
01:31:31 Dog Belly Special
01:34:59 Ari Shaffir QB sneaking Big Jay
01:40:53 Tucker Carleson getting fired
4/27/2023
2:36:07
Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Mysteriously Get Fired IMMEDIATELY ft. Cam'Ron
Timecodes:
4:36 - Vote for Mike Vrable
6:52 - Tucker Carlson Gets Fired IMMEDIATELY from Fox
17:19 - Aaron Rodgers to the Jets
35:54 - KFC's new house is haunted
46:11 - If you could make one thing legal, what would it be?
52:14 - Can you swallow Zyn?
57:48 - Blue Check Marks
01:16:20 - Video Voicemails
01:26:23 - a MUST hear voicemail
01:34:59 - Cam Ron Interview Preview
4/25/2023
2:30:45
Nick Turani and The Office Has Been Making Fun of Feits Behind His Back - Inside Barstool
Timecodes:
00:00:00 Start
00:06:05 Nick might live in the worst apartment in New York
00:20:13 Oreo55
00:26:45 Making enemies in the office
00:31:32 A**es are getting too big
00:33:21 Mitzy and KFC beef
00:40:21 Nick's first year at Barstool during covid
00:47:52 Scamming Barstool through man on the street
00:56:13 Nick enjoys KFCR Live shows
01:00:57 The Yak live shows' downfall
01:02:52 Nick doing stand up recently
01:16:47 The New Anus studio is going to be odd
01:21:06 Nick moving to Chicago
01:22:51 Nick's brilliant Rom Com script idea
