Sup sickos? >:) This week, the devilish Kate Berlant is here to talk about stuff you WON'T want to tell your dad. Plus, we get to meet Beck's butler Froderick! >:) So dive in and let the sinning begin >:)
1:27:04
Tim Heidecker
Tim came on the show and made us question every career move we've ever made. Always a pleasure, Tim!
1:15:28
Skyler Gisondo
Can't BELIEVE we got THE Jimmy Olsen in the studio this week and he came with not 1, not 2, but 11 different ideas for what we should make our podcast be about. Seems like we landed on the best one, but also don't know if any of this matters!
1:20:27
Matt Rogers
Strap the heck in, we're jumpin off an airplane with #1 bad boy Matt Rogers. Oh… and we stop to make a lil podcast along the way. Let's hope we land this sucker safely!
1:28:55
Sam Fragoso
We tried to ask Sam insightful questions about himself but he kinda ended up asking more insightful questions about the two of us. It was nice getting to know him, and, in a way, each other.
About What's Our Podcast? with Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney
Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live, former roommates) started a podcast. Except, they don't know what their podcast should be about. Maybe their guests do? Worth a shot. Let's see if they ever find out.