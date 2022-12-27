Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Dark Is Rising in the App
Listen to The Dark Is Rising in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
The Dark Is Rising

The Dark Is Rising

Podcast The Dark Is Rising
Podcast The Dark Is Rising

The Dark Is Rising

BBC World Service
add
A young boy’s time-travelling fight against ancient evil. This dramatisation of Susan Cooper’s cult novel is a magical journey into the supernatural. More
FictionDrama
A young boy’s time-travelling fight against ancient evil. This dramatisation of Susan Cooper’s cult novel is a magical journey into the supernatural. More

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • 12. The Joining of the Signs
    Twelfth Night. The Old Ones gather from across the centuries. The Signs are joined together by a blacksmith with rings of gold and, as the Old Ones bid him farewell, Will is full of anguish as he returns to his own time. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising Will Stanton: Noah Alexander John Smith/Paul Stanton/Mr Beaumont: Thomas Arnold Bus Conductor/Jamaican Old One/James Stanton: Danny Bailey Stephen Stanton: Simon Bubb Mrs Stanton/Mrs Pettigrew/Dr Armstrong: Amanda Hadingue The Walker/Hawkin: Toby Jones Narrator: Simon McBurney The Rider/Mr Mithothin/Mr Stanton/Farmer Dawson: Tim McMullan Merriman: Paul Rhys Maggie Barnes/Mary Stanton: Natasha Stone The Lady/Miss Greythorne: Harriet Walter Herne: Miles Yekinni The chorister: Vinay Singh Radio announcer: Samuel West Soundscape design: Gareth Fry Music: Josh Sneesby Original songs by Johnny Flynn, Luisa Gerstein and Héloïse Tunstall-Behrens Adapted for audio by Robert Macfarlane and Simon McBurney Dramaturg: James Yeatman Director: Simon McBurney Producers: Catherine Bailey and Tim Bell A Complicité and Catherine Bailey Production for BBC World Service Commissioned by Simon Pitts
    12/31/2022
    18:13
  • 11. The Hunt Rides
    Will is pursued by the tornado of the Dark and prepares for the final battle. He flies with Merriman on the great white horse to where Herne the ancient hunter is waiting. Herne summons his hounds – a pack of huge white animals ghostly in the half-light. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising Will Stanton: Noah Alexander John Smith/Paul Stanton/Mr Beaumont: Thomas Arnold Bus Conductor/Jamaican Old One/James Stanton: Danny Bailey Stephen Stanton: Simon Bubb Mrs Stanton/Mrs Pettigrew/Dr Armstrong: Amanda Hadingue The Walker/Hawkin: Toby Jones Narrator: Simon McBurney The Rider/Mr Mithothin/Mr Stanton/Farmer Dawson: Tim McMullan Merriman: Paul Rhys Maggie Barnes/Mary Stanton: Natasha Stone The Lady/Miss Greythorne: Harriet Walter Herne: Miles Yekinni The chorister: Vinay Singh Radio announcer: Samuel West Soundscape design: Gareth Fry Music: Josh Sneesby Original songs by Johnny Flynn, Luisa Gerstein and Héloïse Tunstall-Behrens Adapted for audio by Robert Macfarlane and Simon McBurney Dramaturg: James Yeatman Director: Simon McBurney Producers: Catherine Bailey and Tim Bell A Complicité and Catherine Bailey Production for BBC World Service Commissioned by Simon Pitts
    12/30/2022
    17:22
  • 10. The King of Fire and Water
    Will’s sister is missing. He searches through driving rain and melting snow to find her, as a road becomes a river. The great white horse again comes to his aid and, when lightning strikes, a ship rises bearing a long-dead king. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising Will Stanton: Noah Alexander John Smith/Paul Stanton/Mr Beaumont: Thomas Arnold Bus Conductor/Jamaican Old One/James Stanton: Danny Bailey Stephen Stanton: Simon Bubb Mrs Stanton/Mrs Pettigrew/Dr Armstrong: Amanda Hadingue The Walker/Hawkin: Toby Jones Narrator: Simon McBurney The Rider/Mr Mithothin/Mr Stanton/Farmer Dawson: Tim McMullan Merriman: Paul Rhys Maggie Barnes/Mary Stanton: Natasha Stone The Lady/Miss Greythorne: Harriet Walter Herne: Miles Yekinni The chorister: Vinay Singh Radio announcer: Samuel West Soundscape design: Gareth Fry Music: Josh Sneesby Original songs by Johnny Flynn, Luisa Gerstein and Héloïse Tunstall-Behrens Adapted for audio by Robert Macfarlane and Simon McBurney Dramaturg: James Yeatman Director: Simon McBurney Producers: Catherine Bailey and Tim Bell A Complicité and Catherine Bailey Production for BBC World Service Commissioned by Simon Pitts
    12/29/2022
    18:14
  • 9. Hawk in the Dark
    Will is terrified. The thunderous knocking on the door can only mean one thing – it is The Rider, ready to attack. The Walker has been emboldened by the Dark and summons ice candles which bring a terrible chill, even as they burn. Will discovers the awful truth of The Walker’s identity. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising Will Stanton: Noah Alexander John Smith/Paul Stanton/Mr Beaumont: Thomas Arnold Bus Conductor/Jamaican Old One/James Stanton: Danny Bailey Stephen Stanton: Simon Bubb Mrs Stanton/Mrs Pettigrew/Dr Armstrong: Amanda Hadingue The Walker/Hawkin: Toby Jones Narrator: Simon McBurney The Rider/Mr Mithothin/Mr Stanton/Farmer Dawson: Tim McMullan Merriman: Paul Rhys Maggie Barnes/Mary Stanton: Natasha Stone The Lady/Miss Greythorne: Harriet Walter Herne: Miles Yekinni The chorister: Vinay Singh Radio announcer: Samuel West Soundscape design: Gareth Fry Music: Josh Sneesby Original songs by Johnny Flynn, Luisa Gerstein and Héloïse Tunstall-Behrens Adapted for audio by Robert Macfarlane and Simon McBurney Dramaturg: James Yeatman Director: Simon McBurney Producers: Catherine Bailey and Tim Bell A Complicité and Catherine Bailey Production for BBC World Service Commissioned by Simon Pitts
    12/28/2022
    18:07
  • 8. The Coming of the Cold
    The Dark grips the country in unnatural frost, as deepening snow traps people indoors. Will needs the Fifth Sign, the Sign of Fire. Meanwhile, the frozen man Will rescued from the snow says the Dark is calling. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising Will Stanton: Noah Alexander John Smith/Paul Stanton/Mr Beaumont: Thomas Arnold Bus Conductor/Jamaican Old One/James Stanton: Danny Bailey Stephen Stanton: Simon Bubb Mrs Stanton/Mrs Pettigrew/Dr Armstrong: Amanda Hadingue The Walker/Hawkin: Toby Jones Narrator: Simon McBurney The Rider/Mr Mithothin/Mr Stanton/Farmer Dawson: Tim McMullan Merriman: Paul Rhys Maggie Barnes/Mary Stanton: Natasha Stone The Lady/Miss Greythorne: Harriet Walter Herne: Miles Yekinni The chorister: Vinay Singh Radio announcer: Samuel West Soundscape design: Gareth Fry Music: Josh Sneesby Original songs by Johnny Flynn, Luisa Gerstein and Héloïse Tunstall-Behrens Adapted for audio by Robert Macfarlane and Simon McBurney Dramaturg: James Yeatman Director: Simon McBurney Producers: Catherine Bailey and Tim Bell A Complicité and Catherine Bailey Production for BBC World Service Commissioned by Simon Pitts
    12/27/2022
    17:29

More Fiction podcasts

About The Dark Is Rising

A young boy’s time-travelling fight against ancient evil. This dramatisation of Susan Cooper’s cult novel is a magical journey into the supernatural.
Podcast website

Listen to The Dark Is Rising, Ikinamico - Urunana and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Dark Is Rising

The Dark Is Rising

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Dark Is Rising: Podcasts in Family