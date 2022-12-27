A young boy’s time-travelling fight against ancient evil. This dramatisation of Susan Cooper’s cult novel is a magical journey into the supernatural. More
Available Episodes
5 of 13
12. The Joining of the Signs
Twelfth Night. The Old Ones gather from across the centuries. The Signs are joined together by a blacksmith with rings of gold and, as the Old Ones bid him farewell, Will is full of anguish as he returns to his own time. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising
Will Stanton: Noah Alexander
John Smith/Paul Stanton/Mr Beaumont: Thomas Arnold
Bus Conductor/Jamaican Old One/James Stanton: Danny Bailey
Stephen Stanton: Simon Bubb
Mrs Stanton/Mrs Pettigrew/Dr Armstrong: Amanda Hadingue
The Walker/Hawkin: Toby Jones
Narrator: Simon McBurney
The Rider/Mr Mithothin/Mr Stanton/Farmer Dawson: Tim McMullan
Merriman: Paul Rhys
Maggie Barnes/Mary Stanton: Natasha Stone
The Lady/Miss Greythorne: Harriet Walter
Herne: Miles Yekinni
The chorister: Vinay Singh
Radio announcer: Samuel West
Soundscape design: Gareth Fry
Music: Josh Sneesby
Original songs by Johnny Flynn, Luisa Gerstein and Héloïse Tunstall-Behrens
Adapted for audio by Robert Macfarlane and Simon McBurney
Dramaturg: James Yeatman
Director: Simon McBurney
Producers: Catherine Bailey and Tim Bell
A Complicité and Catherine Bailey Production for BBC World Service
Commissioned by Simon Pitts
12/31/2022
18:13
11. The Hunt Rides
Will is pursued by the tornado of the Dark and prepares for the final battle. He flies with Merriman on the great white horse to where Herne the ancient hunter is waiting. Herne summons his hounds – a pack of huge white animals ghostly in the half-light. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising
12/30/2022
17:22
10. The King of Fire and Water
Will’s sister is missing. He searches through driving rain and melting snow to find her, as a road becomes a river. The great white horse again comes to his aid and, when lightning strikes, a ship rises bearing a long-dead king. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising
12/29/2022
18:14
9. Hawk in the Dark
Will is terrified. The thunderous knocking on the door can only mean one thing – it is The Rider, ready to attack. The Walker has been emboldened by the Dark and summons ice candles which bring a terrible chill, even as they burn. Will discovers the awful truth of The Walker’s identity. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising
12/28/2022
18:07
8. The Coming of the Cold
The Dark grips the country in unnatural frost, as deepening snow traps people indoors. Will needs the Fifth Sign, the Sign of Fire. Meanwhile, the frozen man Will rescued from the snow says the Dark is calling. Listen on headphones for 3D immersive sound. #TheDarkIsRising
