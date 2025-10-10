Powered by RND
  BONUS: Let's feel hopeful about disability representation!
    Hello havoc wreakers and welcome back to our little dose of hope every week. If you're just joining us, I'm Lauren Shippen, creator of Two Thousand and Late and, in an effort to balance out all the shitty stuff the audio drama tackles, I talked with some incredible artists, creators, and activists who are grappling with our twisted reality and doing hella cool stuff to counteract the bad. This week, I'm speaking with Marisa Torelli-Pedevska, co-founder of the Inevitable Foundation. Inevitable is an extremely cool organization all about elevating disabled writers in Hollywood. Marisa and I talked about disability, why representation is important, how chronic illness can affect your creativity, and how Inevitable's success would mean the foundation ceasing to exist.Inevitable Foundation Claire's Place FoundationSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  S1E6: 1.06 - STEP FIVE: HYPNOTIZE YOUR BOSS
    STEP FIVE: HYPNOTIZE YOUR BOSS. Riding high off your success, try to convince your boss to ease up. Make sure to bask in the victory before things start to fall apart again.Two Thousand and Late is a production of Atypical Artists and executive produced by Patrick Ellis and Lauren Shippen. The show was created, written, and directed by Lauren Shippen, with the brilliant Octavia Bray as our script consultant. Our spectacular sound design is by the fabulous Jeffrey Nils Gardner, our dazzling original art was created by the first-rate Ellis Carson Jones, and our rollicking theme music is by the ever-wonderful Brandon Grugle. We have many incredible actors lending their voices, so I'll let them speak for themselves, in order of appearance: Jennifer Liao as Randi, Frederic Powers as Todd, Candace McAfee as Joyce, Haden Ezekiel Felix as Sweetie, Anjali Kunapaneni as Kayla, Vikki Kelleher as Carol, Marcus Rothenberg as Mac, Elena Victoria Feliz as Gemma. Oh, and of course, Lauren Shippen plays both Harper and Havoc, she really is so self-obsessed. For more information about the show, please visit harperandhavoc.com. Our advertising is arranged by Multitude, so please get in touch with them if you'd like to participate in the glory that is capitalism at [email protected]. Alright, that's all for now. Until next time, go out and wreak some havoc!Music provided by Epidemic Sound: No Longer - Jonatan JärpehagSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  BONUS: Let's feel hopeful about the law!
    Hello havoc wreakers and welcome back to our little dose of hope every week. If you're just joining us, I'm Lauren Shippen, creator of Two Thousand and Late and, in an effort to balance out all the shitty stuff the audio drama tackles, I talked with some incredible artists, creators, and activists who are grappling with our twisted reality and doing hella cool stuff to counteract the bad. This week, I am completely honored to be talking with Jenny Pizer, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives and Special Counsel to the CEO at Lambda Legal. If you're not familiar with their work, Lambda Legal is a civil rights organization focused on furthering the rights of LGBTQ+ people through impact litigation, education, and public policy work. Jenny is an extraordinary person who has dedicated her life and career to improving society for people like me - like so many of the people who worked on this show - and we talk about all the different ways to get at making things better and the challenges we face. Lambda LegalMaking the Case for Equality: 50 Years of Legal Milestones in LGBTQ HistoryOutright InternationalSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  S1E5: 1.05 - STEP FOUR: ARGUE WITH YOUR GIRLFRIEND (AND YOUR DEMON)
    STEP 4: ARGUE WITH YOUR GIRLFRIEND (AND YOUR DEMON). Lie about your demon, ignore your new coworkers, and get a stiff drink. And if you run into your harasser, don't apologize this time. For anything.Two Thousand and Late is a production of Atypical Artists and executive produced by Patrick Ellis and Lauren Shippen. The show was created, written, and directed by Lauren Shippen, with the brilliant Octavia Bray as our script consultant. Our spectacular sound design is by the fabulous Jeffrey Nils Gardner, our dazzling original art was created by the first-rate Ellis Carson Jones, and our rollicking theme music is by the ever-wonderful Brandon Grugle. We have many incredible actors lending their voices, so I'll let them speak for themselves, in order of appearance: Margaret Burrus as Harmony, Elena Victoria Feliz as Gemma, Anjali Kunapaneni as Kayla, Haden Ezekiel Felix as Sweetie, Candace McAfee as Susan, Tyler Moody as Sid. Oh, and of course, Lauren Shippen plays both Harper and Havoc, she really is so self-obsessed. For more information about the show, please visit harperandhavoc.com. Our advertising is arranged by Multitude, so please get in touch with them if you'd like to participate in the glory that is capitalism at [email protected]. Alright, that's all for now. Until next time, go out and wreak some havoc.Music provided by Epidemic Sound is Give You All the Love - CoursesSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  BONUS: Let's feel hopeful about sexuality!
    Hello havoc wreakers and welcome back to our little dose of hope every week. If you're just joining us, I'm Lauren Shippen, creator of Two Thousand and Late and, in an effort to balance out all the shitty stuff the audio drama tackles, I talked with some incredible artists, creators, and activists who are grappling with our twisted reality and doing hella cool stuff to counteract the bad.This week, I'm talking with writer and educator Lux Alptraum, who has written about a myriad of fascinating topics, mostly focused around sex. Sex has always been a hot topic, but it feels particularly hot right now, as censorship rises and we see renewed attacks on queer people and women. I really enjoyed talking to Lux about how our conversation about sex has changed throughout the years.Faking It: The Lies Women Tell About Sex and the Truths They Reveal by Lux AlptraumLet's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human by Erika Moen & Matthew NolanSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
GET READY TO WREAK SOME HAVOC!This new fiction podcast from the writer that brought you The Bright Sessions and Bridgewater follows the story of Harper, a thirty-six year old nihilist whose life is upended when she’s possessed by a demon hell-bent on bringing about the apocalypse. Harper doesn’t want to end the world, but the demon gives her more power than she’s had in her life in a long time. In a world where so many people abuse their power, will Harper be any different?TWO THOUSAND AND LATE blends sharp satire with genre flair and wickedly lovable antiheroes. It’s a potent cocktail of feminist rage, queer power, and supernatural mischief. An Atypical Artists production produced by Patrick Ellis and Lauren Shippen.For more information, go to harperandhavoc.com. To support the show, visit atypicalartists.co/support
