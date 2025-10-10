BONUS: Let's feel hopeful about the law!

Hello havoc wreakers and welcome back to our little dose of hope every week. If you're just joining us, I'm Lauren Shippen, creator of Two Thousand and Late and, in an effort to balance out all the shitty stuff the audio drama tackles, I talked with some incredible artists, creators, and activists who are grappling with our twisted reality and doing hella cool stuff to counteract the bad. This week, I am completely honored to be talking with Jenny Pizer, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives and Special Counsel to the CEO at Lambda Legal. If you're not familiar with their work, Lambda Legal is a civil rights organization focused on furthering the rights of LGBTQ+ people through impact litigation, education, and public policy work. Jenny is an extraordinary person who has dedicated her life and career to improving society for people like me - like so many of the people who worked on this show - and we talk about all the different ways to get at making things better and the challenges we face. Lambda LegalMaking the Case for Equality: 50 Years of Legal Milestones in LGBTQ HistoryOutright International