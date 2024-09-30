Poirot & The Adventure of the Egyptian Tomb by Agatha Christie - Music Free
Mystery Sleep Story - Poirot Investigates The Adventure of the Egyptian Tomb. This version is music free, please search our back-catalogue if you prefer to listen accompanied by our relaxing background music.
Join famed detective Hercule Poirot as he investigates a series of peculiar and sinister events surrounding an ancient Egyptian burial site.
Hercule Poirot is called upon to solve a perplexing mystery involving a curse, a wealthy aristocrat, and a series of unexplained deaths. Expect intrigue, suspense, and Poirot's trademark deductive skills. Is a man or an ancient Egyptian curse responsible?
A Descent into the Maelström by Edgar Allan Poe
Listen to this mysterious and strange tale from the unique mind of Edgar Allan Poe. Join our narrator as he takes us on this dark and intense journey into the Maelström.
The Cask of Amontillado - A Spooky Halloween Story by Edgar Allan Poe
The Cask of Amontillado - A Spooky Halloween Story by Edgar Allan Poe.
Halloween Tales - Three Cosy and Spooky Halloween Fairytales
Snuggle up and get cosy as you listen to three charming and wholesome Halloween Tales. In this episode we have Twinkling Feet's Hallowe'en, The Elfin Knight and The Courteous Prince, each story will evoke cosy Autumnal scenes which will help you to sleep soundly all night long.
Sherlock Holmes: A Scandal in Bohemia - Music Free
In Sherlock Holmes' first ever ahort story, the famous detective is tasked with saving the reputation of a European king and we meet for the first time the infamous Irene Adler.
About Mysteries at Midnight - Mystery Stories read in the soothing style of a bedtime story
Relax to Mysteries read in the soothing style of a bedtime story. Mysteries at Midnight is a Podcast exclusively dedicated to classic mystery stories featuring the likes of Agatha Christie's Poirot, Sherlock Holmes and Father Brown, as well as a whole array of other classic short story and novel mysteries. So, whether you want to sleep to a classic bedtime story or simply listen, Mysteries at Midnight is the Podcast for you. Brought to you by Sleep Cove the number one Sleep Podcast globally. So please get comfortable as Christopher reads a mystery.