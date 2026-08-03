Relatos De Horror (Historias De Terror)

En esta ocasión volvemos a traerles un compilado con 12 experiencias paranormales variadas entre si. Disfruten de su café caliente y no olviden dejar un comentario o me gusta. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Una historia que nos llega como advertencia, una que le hubiera gustado a uno de los involucrados con esa misteriosa mujer de la laguna. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Nuevamente estamos el día de hoy con un nuevo relato de horror, en esta ocasión nos vamos a los campos, a la sierra, a escuchar sobre una misteriosa criatura que acecha en las noches... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Nos vamos al campo, a revivir una vieja historia de infancia de nuestro protagonista y de como se le enseño a hacer algunas cosas interesantes con simples rocas... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Teniamos un buen tiempo sin una historia de brujas, y que mejor manera de volver a escuchar sobre ellas con este intrigante y macabro recuerdo de una chica que vivio con una bruja. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Desde 2016 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

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