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2582 episodes
- Teniamos un buen tiempo sin una historia de brujas, y que mejor manera de volver a escuchar sobre ellas con este intrigante y macabro recuerdo de una chica que vivio con una bruja. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Nuevamente estamos el día de hoy con un nuevo relato de horror, en esta ocasión nos vamos a los campos, a la sierra, a escuchar sobre una misteriosa criatura que acecha en las noches... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- En esta ocasión volvemos a traerles un compilado con 12 experiencias paranormales variadas entre si. Disfruten de su café caliente y no olviden dejar un comentario o me gusta. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Relatos De Horror (Historias De Terror)
Desde 2016 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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Relatos De Horror (Historias De Terror)
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