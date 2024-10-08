🏔️ The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage 🗺️ Francis de Sales - Episode Three: To the Chablais Savoy, France. 1592. Francis's desire to spend his life in the service of the Church is about to become a reality. But when it does, a new challenge faces him, one that ultimately endangers his life. 🌐 Subscribe for Free Daily Episodes: https://thesaintspodcast.com/ Get free daily episodes delivered to your email inbox, along with coloring pages, activity sheets, and more! 🔥 Ignite your Family’s Faith In a culture that has abandoned God, families struggle to find beautiful, faith-affirming stories to inspire their children. The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage provides thrilling and inspiring stories to ignite your family’s pursuit of virtue and holiness. Join us for a new 5-Episode adventure every week! 🚦 Rating: Everyone Francis de Sales was a brilliant mind and compassionate heart devoted to God. Against his parents’ wishes, Francis became a priest with the help of his dear cousin Louis. Together, they courageously ministered to those estranged from the church in the Chablais region, winning souls with his gentle, persistent charity and the use of technology. His story is a timeless example of courage, charity, and perseverance. This series contains moments of danger and intensity. Religious persecution is depicted. A street duel is depicted in which no one is harmed. Priests are beaten by a hostile crowd. Voices are raised with anti-Catholic rhetoric. Religious wars are discussed. 📱 Social Media https://www.facebook.com/themerrybeggars https://www.instagram.com/themerrybeggars https://twitter.com/themerrybeggars https://www.linkedin.com/company/themerrybeggars
--------
11:28
Francis de Sales: Episode Two
🏔️ The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage 🗺️ Francis de Sales - Episode Two: An Astonishing Appointment Savoy, France. 1586. Francis yearns to become a priest, but his father has other plans. When his cousin Louis comes to his aid in an unexpected way, Francis is finally able to tell his father the truth. 🌐 Subscribe for Free Daily Episodes: https://thesaintspodcast.com/ Get free daily episodes delivered to your email inbox, along with coloring pages, activity sheets, and more! 🔥 Ignite your Family’s Faith In a culture that has abandoned God, families struggle to find beautiful, faith-affirming stories to inspire their children. The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage provides thrilling and inspiring stories to ignite your family’s pursuit of virtue and holiness. Join us for a new 5-Episode adventure every week! 🚦 Rating: Everyone Francis de Sales was a brilliant mind and compassionate heart devoted to God. Against his parents’ wishes, Francis became a priest with the help of his dear cousin Louis. Together, they courageously ministered to those estranged from the church in the Chablais region, winning souls with his gentle, persistent charity and the use of technology. His story is a timeless example of courage, charity, and perseverance. This series contains moments of danger and intensity. Religious persecution is depicted. A street duel is depicted in which no one is harmed. Priests are beaten by a hostile crowd. Voices are raised with anti-Catholic rhetoric. Religious wars are discussed. 📱 Social Media https://www.facebook.com/themerrybeggars https://www.instagram.com/themerrybeggars https://twitter.com/themerrybeggars https://www.linkedin.com/company/themerrybeggars
--------
12:10
Francis de Sales: Episode One
🏔️ The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage 🗺️ Francis de Sales - Episode One: Hidden Yearnings 1574. The Savoie region of southeastern France, near Switzerland. For more than fifty years, the people of the Savoie have been deeply divided by religion: Catholics on one side, and the Protestant Calvinists on the other. One seven year old boy is particularly upset by this dire situation. This is the story of Francis de Sales. 🌐 Subscribe for Free Daily Episodes: https://thesaintspodcast.com/ Get free daily episodes delivered to your email inbox, along with coloring pages, activity sheets, and more! 🔥 Ignite your Family’s Faith In a culture that has abandoned God, families struggle to find beautiful, faith-affirming stories to inspire their children. The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage provides thrilling and inspiring stories to ignite your family’s pursuit of virtue and holiness. Join us for a new 5-Episode adventure every week! 🚦 Rating: Everyone Francis de Sales was a brilliant mind and compassionate heart devoted to God. Against his parents’ wishes, Francis became a priest with the help of his dear cousin Louis. Together, they courageously ministered to those estranged from the church in the Chablais region, winning souls with his gentle, persistent charity and the use of technology. His story is a timeless example of courage, charity, and perseverance. This series contains moments of danger and intensity. Religious persecution is depicted. A street duel is depicted in which no one is harmed. Priests are beaten by a hostile crowd. Voices are raised with anti-Catholic rhetoric. Religious wars are discussed. 📱 Social Media https://www.facebook.com/themerrybeggars https://www.instagram.com/themerrybeggars https://twitter.com/themerrybeggars https://www.linkedin.com/company/themerrybeggars
--------
15:05
Frances Xavier Cabrini: Episode Five
🏔️ The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage 🗺️ Frances Xavier Cabrini - Episode Five: Too Small a World October 1891. The Hudson River Valley, New York. Mother Cabrini moves into Manresa despite its lack of adequate water. Her plans to expand the sisters’ mission include Nicaragua, China and cities across America. But first, she must overcome strong opposition and yet more trials. 🌐 Subscribe for Free Daily Episodes: https://thesaintspodcast.com/ Get free daily episodes delivered to your email inbox, along with coloring pages, activity sheets, and more! 🔥 Ignite your Family’s Faith In a culture that has abandoned God, families struggle to find beautiful, faith-affirming stories to inspire their children. The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage provides thrilling and inspiring stories to ignite your family’s pursuit of virtue and holiness. Join us for a new 5-Episode adventure every week! 🚦 Rating: Everyone Mother Cabrini’s missionary work flourishes, taking her sisters across the globe to Nicaragua and New Orleans. She tirelessly continues to spread the gospel and care for the less fortunate, giving herself totally to those who need her and leaving a lasting legacy of service and love. This episode contains moments of intensity and danger, including raised voices and arguments. Several characters are in great danger during a storm at sea. There are references to mob violence and Italian immigrants being killed. 📱 Social Media https://www.facebook.com/themerrybeggars https://www.instagram.com/themerrybeggars https://twitter.com/themerrybeggars https://www.linkedin.com/company/themerrybeggars
--------
14:26
Frances Xavier Cabrini: Episode Four
🏔️ The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage 🗺️ Frances Xavier Cabrini - Episode Four: A Proud Lineage As her orphanage in New York City expands, Mother Cabrini faces continued challenges and unscrupulous foes. And just as this savvy businesswoman and negotiator signs a deal for a new home for one-hundred orphans, another opportunity arises in a far off land. 🌐 Subscribe for Free Daily Episodes: https://thesaintspodcast.com/ Get free daily episodes delivered to your email inbox, along with coloring pages, activity sheets, and more! 🔥 Ignite your Family’s Faith In a culture that has abandoned God, families struggle to find beautiful, faith-affirming stories to inspire their children. The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage provides thrilling and inspiring stories to ignite your family’s pursuit of virtue and holiness. Join us for a new 5-Episode adventure every week! 🚦 Rating: Everyone Mother Cabrini’s quest to care for her people in New York leads her to continual exploits. Mother Cabrini is an example of prudence as she cares for their material needs in spite of her own frailty. She continues to love and persevere, going to the ends of the Earth for Christ. This episode contains raised voices and moments of intensity and despair. A corrupt lawyer swindles Cabrini and gloats about it. A character is turned away from her vocation because of her pride. 📱 Social Media https://www.facebook.com/themerrybeggars https://www.instagram.com/themerrybeggars https://twitter.com/themerrybeggars https://www.linkedin.com/company/themerrybeggars
🏔️ Adventures of Faith and Courage
A daily podcast bringing the Saints to life with award-winning actors, writers, and sound designers.
🌐 Subscribe for Free Daily Episodes: https://thesaintspodcast.com/
Get free daily episodes delivered to your email inbox, along with coloring pages, activity sheets, and more!
🔥 Ignite your Family’s Faith
In a culture that has abandoned God, families struggle to find beautiful, faith-affirming stories to inspire their children. The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage provides thrilling and inspiring stories to ignite your family’s pursuit of virtue and holiness.
🗺️ A New 5-Episode Adventure Every Week.
Join Joan of Arc as she leads the French army, Patrick of Ireland as he escapes slavery, Saint George as he stands up against the Roman Empire, and many more. Professional actors, award-winning writers, and cinematic sound design that are guaranteed to leave you and your family eagerly waiting for tomorrow’s episode.