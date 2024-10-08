Francis de Sales: Episode One

🏔️ The Saints: Adventures of Faith and Courage 🗺️ Francis de Sales - Episode One: Hidden Yearnings 1574. The Savoie region of southeastern France, near Switzerland. For more than fifty years, the people of the Savoie have been deeply divided by religion: Catholics on one side, and the Protestant Calvinists on the other. One seven year old boy is particularly upset by this dire situation. This is the story of Francis de Sales.

Francis de Sales was a brilliant mind and compassionate heart devoted to God. Against his parents' wishes, Francis became a priest with the help of his dear cousin Louis. Together, they courageously ministered to those estranged from the church in the Chablais region, winning souls with his gentle, persistent charity and the use of technology. His story is a timeless example of courage, charity, and perseverance. This series contains moments of danger and intensity. Religious persecution is depicted. A street duel is depicted in which no one is harmed. Priests are beaten by a hostile crowd. Voices are raised with anti-Catholic rhetoric. Religious wars are discussed.