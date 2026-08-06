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Radio Detective Story Hour
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Radio Detective Story Hour

Dennis Humphrey
DramaFiction
Radio Detective Story Hour
Latest episode

903 episodes

  • Radio Detective Story Hour

    The_Lamar_Matter Part 2

    08/06/2026 | 14 mins.
    The_Lamar_Matter Part 2
  • Radio Detective Story Hour

    The_Lamar_Matter

    08/04/2026 | 14 mins.
    The_Lamar_Matter
  • Radio Detective Story Hour

    The_Case_of_the_Patent_Leather_Bag

    07/30/2026 | 29 mins.
    The_Case_of_the_Patent_Leather_Bag
  • Radio Detective Story Hour

    The_Unheard_Voice

    07/28/2026 | 29 mins.
    The_Unheard_Voice
  • Radio Detective Story Hour

    Blind_Mans_Bluff

    07/23/2026 | 27 mins.
    Blind_Mans_Bluff
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About Radio Detective Story Hour
Listen to radio's famous gumshoes and well-remembered cops. From the fog-bound shores of San Francisco to the insurance investigations of radio's famous expense account investigator; from the riotous actions of famous gang busters to the reality based exploits of Los Angles detectives.
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