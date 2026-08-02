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Creepscast

Mr. Creeps
ArtsFiction
Creepscast
Latest episode

295 episodes

  • Creepscast

    296: Episode 296 | "I Inherited a Haunted Bookstore. I Found a List of Rules."

    08/02/2026 | 2h 51 mins.
    Support the sponsor!
    ► Modern-day makeup that's clean, strategic, and multifunctional for effortless routines. For a limited time our listeners are getting a FREE full sized Mascara on their first purchase when they use code MRCREEPS at checkout. Just head to Jonesroadbeauty.com and use code MRCREEPS at checkout. After you purchase, they will ask you where you heard about them. PLEASE support our show and tell them our show sent you.
    TIMESTAMPS:
    0:00:00 "Part 1"
    0:52:19 "Part 2"
    1:35:45 "Part 3"
    2:10:20 "Part 4"
  • Creepscast

    295: Episode 295 | "My Job is Destroying Towns" + 2 Other Scary Stories

    07/26/2026 | 2h 38 mins.
    TIMESTAMPS:
    0:00:00 "My Job is Destroying Towns"
    0:42:08 "I Took a Construction Job, We Dug Up Something Weird."
    1:21:13 "I Bought an Old Church in a Small Town. Weird Things are Happening."
  • Creepscast

    294: Episode 294 | "I Took a Job at a Haunted Hotel. The Training Video Came with Rules." + 2 Other Scary Stories

    07/19/2026 | 2h 40 mins.
    Support the sponsor!
    ► This is an ad by Betterhelp. Our listeners get 10% their first month at https://betterhelp.com/mrcreeps
    TIMESTAMPS:
    0:00:00 "There's an Underground City Beneath Chicago That Shouldn't Exist."
    1:01:12 "Our Deep Space Mission Found the Garden of Eden"
    1:47:24 "I Took a Job at a Haunted Hotel. The Training Video Came with Rules."
  • Creepscast

    293: Episode 293 | "During World War 2, the U.S. Army Found Aliens in a German Underground Facility" + 2 Other Scary Stories

    07/12/2026 | 2h 15 mins.
    Support the sponsor!
    ► Rocket Money: https://rocketmoney.com/mrcreeps
    TIMESTAMPS:
    0:00:00 "During World War 2, the U.S. Army Found Aliens in a German Underground Facility"
    0:53:19 "Our Town Has an Urban Legend, Stay Inside When the Fog Rolls In"
    1:35:00 "The Elevator Door Opened to Reveal a Wall with a Small Hole. What Should I Do?"
  • Creepscast

    292: Episode 292 | "The Backrooms Have Security Now. I’m One of Them." + 3 Other Scary Stories

    07/05/2026 | 2h 18 mins.
    Enjoy the stories!
    TIMESTAMPS:
    0:00:00 "NASA Picked Up a Signal From Deep Space. We Shouldn’t Have Answered."
    0:42:08 "The Backrooms Have Security Now. I’m One of Them."
    1:29:34 "I Was Sent to an Orphanage as a Child. It Harbored a Dark Secret."
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About Creepscast
Creepscast is a weekly podcast showcasing the best creepypastas and scary stories from the Mr. Creeps YouTube channel. New episodes every Sunday! Sit back, enjoy, and try not to get too scared.  🎥 YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/mrcreeps
Podcast website
ArtsFictionLeisurePerforming Arts

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