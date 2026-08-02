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295 episodes
296: Episode 296 | "I Inherited a Haunted Bookstore. I Found a List of Rules."08/02/2026 | 2h 51 mins.Support the sponsor!
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TIMESTAMPS:
0:00:00 "Part 1"
0:52:19 "Part 2"
1:35:45 "Part 3"
2:10:20 "Part 4"
294: Episode 294 | "I Took a Job at a Haunted Hotel. The Training Video Came with Rules." + 2 Other Scary Stories07/19/2026 | 2h 40 mins.Support the sponsor!
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TIMESTAMPS:
0:00:00 "There's an Underground City Beneath Chicago That Shouldn't Exist."
1:01:12 "Our Deep Space Mission Found the Garden of Eden"
1:47:24 "I Took a Job at a Haunted Hotel. The Training Video Came with Rules."
293: Episode 293 | "During World War 2, the U.S. Army Found Aliens in a German Underground Facility" + 2 Other Scary Stories07/12/2026 | 2h 15 mins.Support the sponsor!
► Rocket Money: https://rocketmoney.com/mrcreeps
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00:00 "During World War 2, the U.S. Army Found Aliens in a German Underground Facility"
0:53:19 "Our Town Has an Urban Legend, Stay Inside When the Fog Rolls In"
1:35:00 "The Elevator Door Opened to Reveal a Wall with a Small Hole. What Should I Do?"
292: Episode 292 | "The Backrooms Have Security Now. I’m One of Them." + 3 Other Scary Stories07/05/2026 | 2h 18 mins.Enjoy the stories!
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00:00 "NASA Picked Up a Signal From Deep Space. We Shouldn’t Have Answered."
0:42:08 "The Backrooms Have Security Now. I’m One of Them."
1:29:34 "I Was Sent to an Orphanage as a Child. It Harbored a Dark Secret."
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About Creepscast
Creepscast is a weekly podcast showcasing the best creepypastas and scary stories from the Mr. Creeps YouTube channel. New episodes every Sunday! Sit back, enjoy, and try not to get too scared. 🎥 YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/mrcreepsPodcast website
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