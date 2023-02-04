Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Creepscast

Mr. Creeps
Creepscast is a weekly podcast showcasing the best creepypastas and scary stories from the Mr. Creeps YouTube channel. New episodes every Sunday! Sit back, enjo... More
Creepscast is a weekly podcast showcasing the best creepypastas and scary stories from the Mr. Creeps YouTube channel. New episodes every Sunday! Sit back, enjo... More

  • 125: Episode 125 | "Something Infested The Water Supply, Now Martial Law Is Declared In Our Town" + 2 Other Scary Stories
    Support the sponsors! ► GhostBed: get 30% off sitewide. Use promo code MRCREEPS at https://ghostbed.com/creepscast ► Hello Fresh: https://hellofresh.com/mrcreeps50 and use code mrcreeps50 for 50% off plus free shipping on your first box! TIMESTAMPS: 0:00:29 "I'm A Time Traveler From The Year 2345" 0:35:34 "I Work The Night Shift At My Local Gas Station" 1:13:05 "Something Infested The Water Supply"
    4/30/2023
    2:04:24
  • 124: Episode 124 | "I'm An Oil Field Worker In Barron County Ohio, We're Under Attack" + 3 Other Scary Stories
    Support the sponsors! ► Wildgrain: https://wildgrain.com/creep for $30 off your first box and free croissants! ► Adam & Eve: https://adamandeve.com for 50% off your first item plus free shipping. Just use code "MRCREEPS" at checkout! TIMESTAMPS: 0:00:19 "I'm An Oil Field Worker In Barron County Ohio, We're Under Attack" 0:46:19 "There's An Old Gas Station In The Forests Of The PNW" 1:28:22 "I Worked As A Security Guard On The Night Shift" 2:02:00 "I Think I'm The Antichrist"
    4/23/2023
    2:19:23
  • 123: Episode 123 | "There Is A Set Of Hidden Rules For The Elevator Game" + 2 Other Scary Stories
    Support the sponsors! ► GhostBed: get 40% off sitewide. Use promo code MRCREEPS at https://ghostbed.com/creepscast ► Talking Heads Review: Check out the podcast! TIMESTAMPS: 0:00:34 "Stay Out Of Crater Lake, Something Evil Lurks Below"  0:32:05 "We Found An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In The Middle Of The Woods" 1:08:36 "There Is A Set Of Hidden Rules For The Elevator Game" 
    4/16/2023
    2:08:33
  • 122: Episode 122 | "I Was Hired As A Fire Lookout, There's Something TERRIFYING In The Woods Near Tower 14" + 2 Other Scary Stories
    Support the sponsor! ► Hello Fresh: https://hellofresh.com/mrcreeps50 and use code mrcreeps50 for 50% off plus free shipping on your first box! TIMESTAMPS: 0:00:33 "I Found A Journal From The 1800's, Its Contents Were Disturbing" 0:31:00 "I Was A Prison Guard At A Secret Facility Where Nightmares Became Real" 1:13:10 "I Was Hired As A Fire Lookout, There's Something In The Woods"
    4/9/2023
    2:19:34
  • 121: Episode 121 | "ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Please Hide At The Back Of The Store Immediately" + 3 Other Scary Stories
    Support the sponsors! ► Sunday Scaries: https://sundayscaries.com/mrcreeps and use promo code MRCREEPS for 25% off! ► GhostBed: get 40% off sitewide. Use promo code MRCREEPS at https://ghostbed.com/creepscast TIMESTAMPS: 0:00:32 "Something Terrifying Happened During My Night Shift At Walmart" 0:27:43 "I Bought A Farm In The Country Side, It Was A Nightmare" 0:56:55 "Please Hide At The Back Of The Store Immediately" 1:14:37 "I Was An Alaskan Bush Pilot, This Is What I Saw"
    4/2/2023
    1:58:17

About Creepscast

Creepscast is a weekly podcast showcasing the best creepypastas and scary stories from the Mr. Creeps YouTube channel. New episodes every Sunday! Sit back, enjoy, and try not to get too scared. 🎥 YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/mrcreeps
