Creepscast is a weekly podcast showcasing the best creepypastas and scary stories from the Mr. Creeps YouTube channel. New episodes every Sunday! Sit back, enjo... More
125: Episode 125 | "Something Infested The Water Supply, Now Martial Law Is Declared In Our Town" + 2 Other Scary Stories
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00:29 "I'm A Time Traveler From The Year 2345"
0:35:34 "I Work The Night Shift At My Local Gas Station"
1:13:05 "Something Infested The Water Supply"
4/30/2023
2:04:24
124: Episode 124 | "I'm An Oil Field Worker In Barron County Ohio, We're Under Attack" + 3 Other Scary Stories
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00:19 "I'm An Oil Field Worker In Barron County Ohio, We're Under Attack"
0:46:19 "There's An Old Gas Station In The Forests Of The PNW"
1:28:22 "I Worked As A Security Guard On The Night Shift"
2:02:00 "I Think I'm The Antichrist"
4/23/2023
2:19:23
123: Episode 123 | "There Is A Set Of Hidden Rules For The Elevator Game" + 2 Other Scary Stories
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00:34 "Stay Out Of Crater Lake, Something Evil Lurks Below"
0:32:05 "We Found An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In The Middle Of The Woods"
1:08:36 "There Is A Set Of Hidden Rules For The Elevator Game"
4/16/2023
2:08:33
122: Episode 122 | "I Was Hired As A Fire Lookout, There's Something TERRIFYING In The Woods Near Tower 14" + 2 Other Scary Stories
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00:33 "I Found A Journal From The 1800's, Its Contents Were Disturbing"
0:31:00 "I Was A Prison Guard At A Secret Facility Where Nightmares Became Real"
1:13:10 "I Was Hired As A Fire Lookout, There's Something In The Woods"
4/9/2023
2:19:34
121: Episode 121 | "ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Please Hide At The Back Of The Store Immediately" + 3 Other Scary Stories
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00:32 "Something Terrifying Happened During My Night Shift At Walmart"
0:27:43 "I Bought A Farm In The Country Side, It Was A Nightmare"
0:56:55 "Please Hide At The Back Of The Store Immediately"
1:14:37 "I Was An Alaskan Bush Pilot, This Is What I Saw"
