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Midnight Burger

Business Goose Media
Comedy FictionFiction
Midnight Burger
Latest episode

183 episodes

  • Midnight Burger

    Welcome to the Horizon 2.10: The Astral Sea

    07/28/2026 | 2h 26 mins.
    "Welcome to the Triad... Or whatever we're calling it now."

    Trinkett - Camille Smicker
    Leif - Tom Moorman
    Frank - Ben Burdick
    Eldin - Joe Fisher
    June - Melody Bridges
    Doug - Keith Cable
    Verge - Cat Blackard
    Deidre - Tina Case
    Steve - Jessica Mudd
    Celeste - Cooper Shaw
    Shenzo - Ramsey Hong
    Sara Wile, Matt Roen, and Xen of Third Person as DasFonkyBeats (website: thirdperson.media)
    Even Older Leif - Tom Moorman
    Caspar - Joe Fisher
    BertBert - Lauren Grace Thompson

    Written by Joe Fisher
    Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
    Episode Art by Existentially Exhausted Bean

    Music:
    Above the Clouds - American Legion
    Ramblin Blues - Rymdklang Soundtracks

    Bar Music:
    Tuba riffs by TubaRick
    "Das Schwebe-Fahrrad Fantastisch" by Xen with lyrics by Joe Fisher and Xen
    “With Blue” and “Summer of Nicotine” by Veteran Children

    Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more!
    Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger
    Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218

    How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com

    Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/

    Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page

    For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Midnight Burger

    Chapter 54: A Diner in the Desert.

    07/14/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    "I like it out here."

    Kazi - Jessica Morris
    Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez
    Phil - Edward Selvey IV
    Fiona - Tess Segal
    Voon - Leeman Kessler
    Effie - Julie Cowden-Starbird
    Zebulon - Neal Starbird
    Caspar - Joe Fisher
    David - Quintin Jones Jr.
    Ree - Camille Smicker
    Ex- Camille Smicker
    Peter - Joe Fisher
    Mystery Men - Joe Fisher

    Written by Joe Fisher
    Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson

    Music:
    Life's Railway to Heaven - Smith's Sacred Singers
    Underneath the Mulberry Tree - Pacific Coast Players
    Old Rose Waltz - The Westerners
    All Tuareg music by Ebo Krdum

    Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more!
    Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger
    Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218

    How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com

    Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/

    Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page

    For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com

    Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Midnight Burger

    Welcome to the Horizon 2.9: Sous les Pavés, la Plage!

    06/30/2026 | 2h 12 mins.
    "We'll finally be free..."

    Frank - Benjamin Burdick
    Trinkett - Camille Smicker
    Eldin - Joe Fisher
    Dark Leif - Tom Moorman
    Gort - Finlay Stevenson
    Galz - Tom Webster
    Steve - Jessica Mudd
    Doug - Keith Cable
    Geegaa - Randi Spears
    Leif - Tom Moorman
    Verge - Cat Blackard
    Deidre - Tina Case
    June - Melody Bridges
    Celeste - Cooper Shaw
    Slabz McTerpz - Joe Fisher
    Mr. Undersignal - Ian Ferguson
    Bolb - Joel Gelman

    Written by Joe Fisher
    Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
    Episode art by Existentially Exhausted Bean
    Theme music by Ian Ferguson

    Music:
    First Wave - Sven Lindvall
    Redemption (Instrumental Version) - Jevon Ives
    Searching for E.T.L. - Cherry The Penguin
    Moon Rain - ELFL
    Howl like a Wolf (dreem Remix) (Instrumental Version) - Squiid

    Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more!
    Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger
    Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218

    How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com

    Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/

    Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page

    For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com

    Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Midnight Burger

    Chapter 53: Life During Wartime

    06/16/2026 | 2h 9 mins.
    "You're the enemy."
    "Says who?"
    "Says everybody."
    "How do they know?"

    Cast:
    Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez
    Voon - Leeman Kessler
    Kazi - Jessica Morris
    Fiona - Tess Segal
    Phil - Edward Selvey IV
    Caspar - Joe Fisher
    David - Quintin Jones, Jr.
    Ex - Camille Smicker
    Ava - Finlay Stevenson
    Krok - Karim Kronfli
    Dr. Punt Gusher - Banto
    Dr. Lattice - Subway Sandwich Artist
    Mystery Men - Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson

    Written by Joe Fisher
    Directed and Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
    Episode art by Whisperdan

    Music:
    Samadhi Sindhu - Van Sandano
    SOFTLY AND TENDERLY - GEORGE HOBSON
    Over the Moon - Heyson
    WORK - NIGHTCAP
    Cafe de Manha - Martin Landstrom
    Fair N Square - William Benckert
    Plastic Elastic - rh3a bluu
    Frogalicious - Valante

    Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more!
    Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger
    Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218

    How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com

    Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/

    Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page

    For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com

    Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Midnight Burger

    Welcome to the Horizon 2.8: The Galaxy Brain

    05/26/2026 | 1h 58 mins.
    "Feeling nostalgic, Leif?"

    Cast:
    Leif, Dark Leif - Tom Moorman
    Deidre - Tina Case
    Eldin - Joe Fisher
    Britti-Bug - Buster Pants
    Geegaa - Randi Spears
    Verge - Cat Blackard
    Battlepope and Bugaboo - Mike Thoms
    Gort - Finlay Stevenson
    Steve - Jessica Mudd

    Written by Joe Fisher
    Produced and Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
    Theme song by Ian Ferguson
    Episode art by Existentially Exhausted Bean

    Additional Music:
    Dream Seasons - A Path Untold
    Panic Attack - Tigerblood Jewel
    Renegade - STRLGHT
    Scatter - The Yard Woman

    Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more!
    Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger
    Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218

    How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com

    Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/

    Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page

    For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com

    Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Midnight Burger
When Gloria took a waitressing job at a diner outside of Phoenix, she didn't realize she was now an employee of Midnight Burger, a time-traveling, dimension-spanning diner. Every day Midnight Burger appears somewhere new in the cosmos along with it's staff: a galactic drifter, a rogue theoretical physicist, a sentient old-timey radio, and some guy named Caspar. No one knows who built Midnight Burger or how it works, but when it appears there's always someone around who could really use a cup of coffee. "When the waves of the universe crash unrelentingly, when the stars seem indifferent to your plight, suddenly there is a diner." We open at 6.
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