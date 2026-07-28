"Feeling nostalgic, Leif?" Cast: Leif, Dark Leif - Tom Moorman Deidre - Tina Case Eldin - Joe Fisher Britti-Bug - Buster Pants Geegaa - Randi Spears Verge - Cat Blackard Battlepope and Bugaboo - Mike Thoms Gort - Finlay Stevenson Steve - Jessica Mudd Written by Joe Fisher Produced and Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Theme song by Ian Ferguson Episode art by Existentially Exhausted Bean Additional Music: Dream Seasons - A Path Untold Panic Attack - Tigerblood Jewel Renegade - STRLGHT Scatter - The Yard Woman Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more! Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218 How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/ Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

"You're the enemy." "Says who?" "Says everybody." "How do they know?" Cast: Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez Voon - Leeman Kessler Kazi - Jessica Morris Fiona - Tess Segal Phil - Edward Selvey IV Caspar - Joe Fisher David - Quintin Jones, Jr. Ex - Camille Smicker Ava - Finlay Stevenson Krok - Karim Kronfli Dr. Punt Gusher - Banto Dr. Lattice - Subway Sandwich Artist Mystery Men - Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Written by Joe Fisher Directed and Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Episode art by Whisperdan Music: Samadhi Sindhu - Van Sandano SOFTLY AND TENDERLY - GEORGE HOBSON Over the Moon - Heyson WORK - NIGHTCAP Cafe de Manha - Martin Landstrom Fair N Square - William Benckert Plastic Elastic - rh3a bluu Frogalicious - Valante Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more! Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218 How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/ Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

"We'll finally be free..." Frank - Benjamin Burdick Trinkett - Camille Smicker Eldin - Joe Fisher Dark Leif - Tom Moorman Gort - Finlay Stevenson Galz - Tom Webster Steve - Jessica Mudd Doug - Keith Cable Geegaa - Randi Spears Leif - Tom Moorman Verge - Cat Blackard Deidre - Tina Case June - Melody Bridges Celeste - Cooper Shaw Slabz McTerpz - Joe Fisher Mr. Undersignal - Ian Ferguson Bolb - Joel Gelman Written by Joe Fisher Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Episode art by Existentially Exhausted Bean Theme music by Ian Ferguson Music: First Wave - Sven Lindvall Redemption (Instrumental Version) - Jevon Ives Searching for E.T.L. - Cherry The Penguin Moon Rain - ELFL Howl like a Wolf (dreem Remix) (Instrumental Version) - Squiid Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more! Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218 How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/ Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

"I like it out here." Kazi - Jessica Morris Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez Phil - Edward Selvey IV Fiona - Tess Segal Voon - Leeman Kessler Effie - Julie Cowden-Starbird Zebulon - Neal Starbird Caspar - Joe Fisher David - Quintin Jones Jr. Ree - Camille Smicker Ex- Camille Smicker Peter - Joe Fisher Mystery Men - Joe Fisher Written by Joe Fisher Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Music: Life's Railway to Heaven - Smith's Sacred Singers Underneath the Mulberry Tree - Pacific Coast Players Old Rose Waltz - The Westerners All Tuareg music by Ebo Krdum Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more! Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218 How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/ Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

"Welcome to the Triad... Or whatever we're calling it now." Trinkett - Camille Smicker Leif - Tom Moorman Frank - Ben Burdick Eldin - Joe Fisher June - Melody Bridges Doug - Keith Cable Verge - Cat Blackard Deidre - Tina Case Steve - Jessica Mudd Celeste - Cooper Shaw Shenzo - Ramsey Hong Sara Wile, Matt Roen, and Xen of Third Person as DasFonkyBeats (website: thirdperson.media) Even Older Leif - Tom Moorman Caspar - Joe Fisher BertBert - Lauren Grace Thompson Written by Joe Fisher Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Episode Art by Existentially Exhausted Bean Music: Above the Clouds - American Legion Ramblin Blues - Rymdklang Soundtracks Bar Music: Tuba riffs by TubaRick "Das Schwebe-Fahrrad Fantastisch" by Xen with lyrics by Joe Fisher and Xen “With Blue” and “Summer of Nicotine” by Veteran Children Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more! Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218 How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/ Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Midnight Burger

About Midnight Burger

About Midnight Burger

When Gloria took a waitressing job at a diner outside of Phoenix, she didn't realize she was now an employee of Midnight Burger, a time-traveling, dimension-spanning diner. Every day Midnight Burger appears somewhere new in the cosmos along with it's staff: a galactic drifter, a rogue theoretical physicist, a sentient old-timey radio, and some guy named Caspar. No one knows who built Midnight Burger or how it works, but when it appears there's always someone around who could really use a cup of coffee. "When the waves of the universe crash unrelentingly, when the stars seem indifferent to your plight, suddenly there is a diner." We open at 6.