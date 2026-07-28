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183 episodes
- "Welcome to the Triad... Or whatever we're calling it now."
Trinkett - Camille Smicker
Leif - Tom Moorman
Frank - Ben Burdick
Eldin - Joe Fisher
June - Melody Bridges
Doug - Keith Cable
Verge - Cat Blackard
Deidre - Tina Case
Steve - Jessica Mudd
Celeste - Cooper Shaw
Shenzo - Ramsey Hong
Sara Wile, Matt Roen, and Xen of Third Person as DasFonkyBeats (website: thirdperson.media)
Even Older Leif - Tom Moorman
Caspar - Joe Fisher
BertBert - Lauren Grace Thompson
Written by Joe Fisher
Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Episode Art by Existentially Exhausted Bean
Music:
Above the Clouds - American Legion
Ramblin Blues - Rymdklang Soundtracks
Bar Music:
Tuba riffs by TubaRick
"Das Schwebe-Fahrrad Fantastisch" by Xen with lyrics by Joe Fisher and Xen
“With Blue” and “Summer of Nicotine” by Veteran Children
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How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com
Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/
Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page
For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- "I like it out here."
Kazi - Jessica Morris
Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez
Phil - Edward Selvey IV
Fiona - Tess Segal
Voon - Leeman Kessler
Effie - Julie Cowden-Starbird
Zebulon - Neal Starbird
Caspar - Joe Fisher
David - Quintin Jones Jr.
Ree - Camille Smicker
Ex- Camille Smicker
Peter - Joe Fisher
Mystery Men - Joe Fisher
Written by Joe Fisher
Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Music:
Life's Railway to Heaven - Smith's Sacred Singers
Underneath the Mulberry Tree - Pacific Coast Players
Old Rose Waltz - The Westerners
All Tuareg music by Ebo Krdum
Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more!
Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218
How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com
Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/
Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page
For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- "We'll finally be free..."
Frank - Benjamin Burdick
Trinkett - Camille Smicker
Eldin - Joe Fisher
Dark Leif - Tom Moorman
Gort - Finlay Stevenson
Galz - Tom Webster
Steve - Jessica Mudd
Doug - Keith Cable
Geegaa - Randi Spears
Leif - Tom Moorman
Verge - Cat Blackard
Deidre - Tina Case
June - Melody Bridges
Celeste - Cooper Shaw
Slabz McTerpz - Joe Fisher
Mr. Undersignal - Ian Ferguson
Bolb - Joel Gelman
Written by Joe Fisher
Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Episode art by Existentially Exhausted Bean
Theme music by Ian Ferguson
Music:
First Wave - Sven Lindvall
Redemption (Instrumental Version) - Jevon Ives
Searching for E.T.L. - Cherry The Penguin
Moon Rain - ELFL
Howl like a Wolf (dreem Remix) (Instrumental Version) - Squiid
Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more!
Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218
How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com
Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/
Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page
For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- "You're the enemy."
"Says who?"
"Says everybody."
"How do they know?"
Cast:
Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez
Voon - Leeman Kessler
Kazi - Jessica Morris
Fiona - Tess Segal
Phil - Edward Selvey IV
Caspar - Joe Fisher
David - Quintin Jones, Jr.
Ex - Camille Smicker
Ava - Finlay Stevenson
Krok - Karim Kronfli
Dr. Punt Gusher - Banto
Dr. Lattice - Subway Sandwich Artist
Mystery Men - Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Written by Joe Fisher
Directed and Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Episode art by Whisperdan
Music:
Samadhi Sindhu - Van Sandano
SOFTLY AND TENDERLY - GEORGE HOBSON
Over the Moon - Heyson
WORK - NIGHTCAP
Cafe de Manha - Martin Landstrom
Fair N Square - William Benckert
Plastic Elastic - rh3a bluu
Frogalicious - Valante
Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more!
Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218
How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com
Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/
Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page
For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- "Feeling nostalgic, Leif?"
Cast:
Leif, Dark Leif - Tom Moorman
Deidre - Tina Case
Eldin - Joe Fisher
Britti-Bug - Buster Pants
Geegaa - Randi Spears
Verge - Cat Blackard
Battlepope and Bugaboo - Mike Thoms
Gort - Finlay Stevenson
Steve - Jessica Mudd
Written by Joe Fisher
Produced and Directed by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Theme song by Ian Ferguson
Episode art by Existentially Exhausted Bean
Additional Music:
Dream Seasons - A Path Untold
Panic Attack - Tigerblood Jewel
Renegade - STRLGHT
Scatter - The Yard Woman
Subscribe for early access, ad free episodes, additional content and more!
Subscribe on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/midnightburger
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/midnight-burger/id1537653218
How about some merch? https://www.midnightburgermerch.com
Read and search Scripts with PodScripts: https://podscripts.app/
Explore the Midnight Burger Wiki: https://wiki.weopenatsix.com/wiki/Main_Page
For more information on our show, visit our website: https://www.weopenatsix.com
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Midnight Burger
When Gloria took a waitressing job at a diner outside of Phoenix, she didn't realize she was now an employee of Midnight Burger, a time-traveling, dimension-spanning diner. Every day Midnight Burger appears somewhere new in the cosmos along with it's staff: a galactic drifter, a rogue theoretical physicist, a sentient old-timey radio, and some guy named Caspar. No one knows who built Midnight Burger or how it works, but when it appears there's always someone around who could really use a cup of coffee. "When the waves of the universe crash unrelentingly, when the stars seem indifferent to your plight, suddenly there is a diner." We open at 6.Podcast website
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Midnight Burger: Podcasts in Family