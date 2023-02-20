When Gloria took a waitressing job at a diner outside of Phoenix, she didn't realize she was now an employee of Midnight Burger, a time-traveling, dimension-spa... More
Chapter 25: Your Mom.
“There is an inanimate object which has a capacity to exasperate which no human being will ever attain: a piano.”
― Marcel Proust
Cast:
Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez
Caspar - Joe Fisher
Ava - Finlay Stevenson
Zebulon Mucklewain - Neal Starbird
Effie Mucklewain - Julie Cowden-Starbird
Leif - Tom Moorman
Guest Starring:
Christine Nelson as Billie
Amber Dekkers as Maggie
Caroline Vuchetich as Milly
Lauren LeBlanc as Clementine
Written and Directed by Joe Fisher
Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Music:
Poisoning Pigeons in the Park by Tom Lehrer
You Gotta See Mama Every Night (Or You Can't See Mama at All) by Billy Rose and Con Conrad
Solveig's Song by Edvard Grieg
4/11/2023
1:24:03
Young Leif Part 4: The Australian
"Until then... I surf."
Cast:
Evan Gulock as Leif
Lauren Grace Thompson as BertBert
Mark Healy as Darren
Joe Fisher as Eldin
Finlay Stevenson as Alice
Written and Directed by Joe Fisher
Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Music by Freescha
3/28/2023
54:14
Chapter 24: Big Rock.
Every day is the end of the world for somebody.
Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez
Caspar - Joe Fisher
Ava - Finlay Stevenson
Zebulon Mucklewain - Neal Starbird
Effie Mucklewain - Julie Cowden-Starbird
Leif - Tom Moorman
Guest starring:
Laurence Owen as Josh
Lindsay Sharman as Mallory
Written and Directed by Joe Fisher
Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
Music:
Fate (It Was Fate when I First Met You) by Byron Gay
3/14/2023
1:18:58
Young Leif Part 3: Verge
"You want to be in the mess with me?"
Cast:
Evan Gulock as Leif
Lauren Grace Thompson as BertBert
Cat Blackard as Verge
Finlay Stevenson as Alice
Written and Directed by Joe Fisher
Music by Freescha
Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson
2/28/2023
38:42
Midnight Friends: Intra Quest
Please check out the first episode of a new show, Intra Quest!
Aether and Sirius, partners on a mission, meet Logo, who attempts to recruit them for a new quest on behalf of The Agency. The three work together to complete the current mission.
Intra Quest – Created by Michael FreibergA production of iHeartRadio and Astrum Media
Executive Produced by Michael Freiberg and iHeartRadioCo-produced by Adam Raymonda and Chelsea English
Sound Design and Mix by Dennis DembeckMusic by Trey ToyEpisode written by Michael Freiberg
Performances by:Matthew Broussard | AetherMike Lebovitz | SiriusMyq Kaplan | LogoLucie Pohl | Umbra
Featuring:Avalon Penrose | LuciaEthan Herschenfeld | Vice ScholarPat Swearingen | YurianNick Naney | KingpinTyler Fischer | Street Cart VendorGian DiCostanzo | Young MerchantHannah Matusow | Junior Scholar
Director and Head Writer: Michael FreibergWriters: Tom Delgado and Will JulianStory Editor: Chelsea EnglishDialogue Editor: Adam RaymondaAdditional Music: Matthew BlochaFoley: Post RedNarration: Graham RowatKey Art: Rich Davies
When Gloria took a waitressing job at a diner outside of Phoenix, she didn't realize she was now an employee of Midnight Burger, a time-traveling, dimension-spanning diner. Every day Midnight Burger appears somewhere new in the cosmos along with it's staff: a galactic drifter, a rogue theoretical physicist, a sentient old-timey radio, and some guy named Caspar. No one knows who built Midnight Burger or how it works, but when it appears there's always someone around who could really use a cup of coffee. "When the waves of the universe crash unrelentingly, when the stars seem indifferent to your plight, suddenly there is a diner." We open at 6.