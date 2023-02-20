Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Midnight Burger

When Gloria took a waitressing job at a diner outside of Phoenix, she didn't realize she was now an employee of Midnight Burger, a time-traveling, dimension-spa... More
FictionComedy Fiction
  • Chapter 25: Your Mom.
    “There is an inanimate object which has a capacity to exasperate which no human being will ever attain: a piano.” ― Marcel Proust Cast: Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez Caspar - Joe Fisher Ava - Finlay Stevenson Zebulon Mucklewain - Neal Starbird Effie Mucklewain - Julie Cowden-Starbird Leif - Tom Moorman Guest Starring: Christine Nelson as Billie Amber Dekkers as Maggie Caroline Vuchetich as Milly Lauren LeBlanc as Clementine Written and Directed by Joe Fisher Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Music: Poisoning Pigeons in the Park by Tom Lehrer You Gotta See Mama Every Night (Or You Can't See Mama at All) by Billy Rose and Con Conrad Solveig's Song by Edvard Grieg For more information on our sponsors go to https://fableandfolly.com/partners/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/11/2023
    1:24:03
  • Young Leif Part 4: The Australian
    "Until then... I surf." Cast: Evan Gulock as Leif Lauren Grace Thompson as BertBert Mark Healy as Darren Joe Fisher as Eldin Finlay Stevenson as Alice Written and Directed by Joe Fisher Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Music by Freescha For more information on our sponsors go to https://fableandfolly.com/partners/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/28/2023
    54:14
  • Chapter 24: Big Rock.
    Every day is the end of the world for somebody. Gloria - Siouxsie Suarez Caspar - Joe Fisher Ava - Finlay Stevenson Zebulon Mucklewain - Neal Starbird Effie Mucklewain - Julie Cowden-Starbird Leif - Tom Moorman Guest starring: Laurence Owen as Josh Lindsay Sharman as Mallory Written and Directed by Joe Fisher Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Music: Fate (It Was Fate when I First Met You) by Byron Gay For more information on our sponsors go to https://fableandfolly.com/partners/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/14/2023
    1:18:58
  • Young Leif Part 3: Verge
    "You want to be in the mess with me?" Cast: Evan Gulock as Leif Lauren Grace Thompson as BertBert Cat Blackard as Verge Finlay Stevenson as Alice Written and Directed by Joe Fisher Music by Freescha Produced by Joe Fisher and Finlay Stevenson Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/28/2023
    38:42
  • Midnight Friends: Intra Quest
    Please check out the first episode of a new show, Intra Quest! Aether and Sirius, partners on a mission, meet Logo, who attempts to recruit them for a new quest on behalf of The Agency. The three work together to complete the current mission. Intra Quest – Created by Michael FreibergA production of iHeartRadio and Astrum Media Executive Produced by Michael Freiberg and iHeartRadioCo-produced by Adam Raymonda and Chelsea English Sound Design and Mix by Dennis DembeckMusic by Trey ToyEpisode written by Michael Freiberg Performances by:Matthew Broussard | AetherMike Lebovitz | SiriusMyq Kaplan | LogoLucie Pohl | Umbra Featuring:Avalon Penrose | LuciaEthan Herschenfeld | Vice ScholarPat Swearingen | YurianNick Naney | KingpinTyler Fischer | Street Cart VendorGian DiCostanzo | Young MerchantHannah Matusow | Junior Scholar Director and Head Writer: Michael FreibergWriters: Tom Delgado and Will JulianStory Editor: Chelsea EnglishDialogue Editor: Adam RaymondaAdditional Music: Matthew BlochaFoley: Post RedNarration: Graham RowatKey Art: Rich Davies See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/20/2023
    42:47

About Midnight Burger

When Gloria took a waitressing job at a diner outside of Phoenix, she didn't realize she was now an employee of Midnight Burger, a time-traveling, dimension-spanning diner. Every day Midnight Burger appears somewhere new in the cosmos along with it's staff: a galactic drifter, a rogue theoretical physicist, a sentient old-timey radio, and some guy named Caspar. No one knows who built Midnight Burger or how it works, but when it appears there's always someone around who could really use a cup of coffee. "When the waves of the universe crash unrelentingly, when the stars seem indifferent to your plight, suddenly there is a diner." We open at 6.
