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1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Arthur Conan Doyle
Latest episode
314 episodes
THE CURIOUS CASE OF IRA PASCHA and DEATH AT LONG O THE STORIES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES08/05/2026 | 47 mins.The Stories of Sherlock Holmes: The Curious Case of Ira Pasha
Series: The Stories of Sherlock Holmes (South Africa, Springbok Radio) Starring: Graham Armitage (Holmes), Kerry Jordan (Watson)
Episode overview: A gentleman named Ira Pasha comes to Holmes with a problem that seems almost too strange to be real. His life is shadowed by threats, odd encounters, and a sense that someone is quietly closing in on him. Holmes and Watson follow a trail that leads from London respectability into a darker world of hidden enemies and long‑buried secrets.
As the clues accumulate—a peculiar pattern in Pasha's movements, a suspicious "accident," and a connection to events abroad—Holmes realizes that this is not a simple case of blackmail or petty revenge. The danger is calculated, patient, and deadly. The solution hinges on Holmes's ability to see the design behind seemingly random events and to confront a foe who believes he has covered every track.
Why it's a standout:
Original radio story with a strong, novel plot.
Armitage's Holmes is cool, precise, and quietly intense.
Kerry Jordan's Watson adds warmth and grounded humanity.
Themes: Hidden pasts, calculated revenge, and the cost of secrets that refuse to stay buried.
The Stories of Sherlock Holmes: Death at Long Oakley (Death at Long O)
Series: The Stories of Sherlock Holmes (South Africa, Springbok Radio) Starring: Graham Armitage (Holmes), Kerry Jordan (Watson)
Episode overview: Holmes and Watson are summoned to Long Oakley, a country district shaken by a sudden, suspicious death. What appears at first to be natural causes quickly reveals troubling details: odd marks, conflicting testimonies, and a household where everyone seems to be hiding something.
Holmes moves through the estate and village like a quiet storm—listening, observing, testing stories against facts. A small physical clue, a discrepancy in timing, and a motive rooted in money and resentment gradually point toward a carefully planned murder. In the end, Holmes reconstructs the crime with surgical precision, exposing the killer and the chain of decisions that led to "Death at Long Oakley."
Why it's a standout:
Classic country‑house atmosphere with a modern radio edge.
Strong use of environment and supporting characters to build tension.
A satisfying, logical solution that feels authentically Holmesian.
Themes: Greed, family tension, and the thin veneer of respectability that can hide deadly intent.
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Review: If you enjoy 1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, a quick rating and review in your podcast app helps new listeners discover the show.
Share: Send an episode to a friend, post it on social, or mention it to fellow mystery lovers—word of mouth keeps these stories alive.
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The Stories of Sherlock Holmes is one of the best radio adaptations of Sherlock Ho0lmes stories.The acting is great and the stories are excellent.Enjoy!
- ⭐ 1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
THE STORIES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE LAST BOW
Show Notes – Holmes Faces a New Century, a New Enemy, and His Final Public Triumph
Series: The Stories of Sherlock Holmes (Springbok Radio, South Africa) Starring: Graham Armitage (Holmes), Kerry Jordan (Watson)
Episode Background: This South African radio adaptation captures the spirit of Conan Doyle's famous "His Last Bow," but with the unique pacing, atmosphere, and dramatic flair that made Springbok Radio's productions legendary. It's Holmes in the twilight of his career — older, quieter, but still unmatched in intellect.
Summary (Spoiler‑Safe): Europe stands on the brink of war. A German spy ring is operating in England, and the government calls upon Sherlock Holmes one last time. Holmes and Watson reunite to confront a master spy whose work threatens national security.
Holmes moves with deliberate calm, using patience and subtlety rather than the energetic chase scenes of his younger days. Watson, now older himself, narrates with a sense of nostalgia and pride as Holmes orchestrates a brilliant trap that exposes the spy's network and prevents a major act of sabotage.
The episode ends with a reflective tone — Holmes acknowledging the changing world, Watson recognizing the end of an era, and listeners feeling the weight of a final bow from the greatest detective of all time.
Why This Episode Matters:
A powerful farewell to Holmes's public career.
Armitage's performance blends dignity, warmth, and quiet brilliance.
A story that bridges Victorian detective fiction with the coming storm of World War I.
Themes: Loyalty, aging, patriotism, and the passing of a legend.
⭐ 1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
THE STORIES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE FINAL PROBLEM
Show Notes – Holmes vs. Moriarty: The Ultimate Confrontation at the Reichenbach Falls
Series: The Stories of Sherlock Holmes (Springbok Radio, South Africa) Starring: Graham Armitage (Holmes), Kerry Jordan (Watson)
Episode Background: Springbok Radio's adaptation of The Final Problem is one of its most dramatic productions — a tense, emotional retelling of Holmes's battle with Professor Moriarty, the "Napoleon of Crime." The chemistry between Armitage and Jordan gives the story real weight, especially in its final moments.
Summary (Spoiler‑Safe): Holmes arrives at Baker Street with grave news: Moriarty has launched a campaign to destroy him. The detective and the criminal mastermind engage in a deadly chess match across London, each move more dangerous than the last.
Holmes and Watson flee England, pursued by Moriarty's agents. The tension builds as Holmes reveals the full extent of Moriarty's criminal empire — and the cost of confronting it.
At the Reichenbach Falls, Holmes faces Moriarty in a final showdown. Watson's emotional narration, combined with Springbok Radio's dramatic sound design, makes this one of the most gripping versions of the story ever broadcast.
Why This Episode Matters:
The defining confrontation between Holmes and Moriarty.
Armitage's Holmes is calm and resolute; Jordan's Watson is heartfelt and deeply human.
A landmark episode in the Springbok Radio canon.
Themes: Sacrifice, destiny, moral courage, and the price of fighting evil.
🌐 Enjoy More Sherlock Holmes Adventures
Visit our website for more great episodes and series: www.1001storiespodcast.com
🤝 Share the Show
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JOHN SCOTT ECHOLS & WISTERIA LODGE and THE HAWLEY STREET MURDERS THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES08/02/2026 | 36 mins.⭐ 1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
JOHN SCOTT ECHOLS & THE WISTERIA LODGE
Show Notes – A Strange Visitor, A Vanishing Host, and One of Holmes's Most Unusual Cases
Episode Background: In this Tom Conway/Nigel Bruce adventure, the team adapts one of Conan Doyle's most atmospheric and puzzling tales: The Adventure of Wisteria Lodge. It's a story filled with eerie coincidences, mysterious disappearances, and a client who arrives at Baker Street with a problem so bizarre that even Holmes is intrigued.
Summary (Spoiler‑Safe): John Scott Echols comes to Holmes with a troubling account: he was invited to stay at a country house — Wisteria Lodge — only to awaken in the middle of the night and find the entire household gone. No servants. No host. No explanation.
Holmes and Watson travel to the village to investigate, only to discover that the host, Garcia, has been found dead under strange circumstances. The case quickly becomes a tangle of odd clues: cryptic messages, unusual behavior among the locals, and a shadowy figure who seems to be pulling strings from behind the scenes.
Holmes must sift through superstition, deception, and a web of motives to uncover the truth behind Garcia's death and the bizarre events at Wisteria Lodge. The final reveal is classic Holmes — unexpected, clever, and grounded in human nature rather than the supernatural.
Why This Episode Matters:
One of Conan Doyle's most unusual and atmospheric mysteries.
Tom Conway brings a cool, analytical tone to Holmes; Nigel Bruce adds warmth and humor as Watson.
A story filled with eerie tension, exotic motives, and sharp deductive turns.
Themes: Deception, fear, hidden motives, and the danger of trusting appearances.
⭐ 1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
THE HAWLET STREET MURDERS
Show Notes – A String of Killings, A Neighborhood in Panic, and Holmes at His Most Tenacious
Episode Background: The Hawlet Street Murders is a classic radio‑original mystery from the Conway/Bruce era — a tightly written thriller that captures the energy of mid‑century radio drama while staying true to the spirit of Conan Doyle's detective.
Summary (Spoiler‑Safe): A series of brutal murders has shaken the residents of Hawlet Street. The victims appear to have nothing in common, and Scotland Yard is baffled. Inspector Lestrade calls upon Holmes, who immediately senses a pattern hidden beneath the chaos.
Holmes and Watson walk the fog‑shrouded streets, interview frightened locals, and examine clues that seem unrelated — until Holmes begins to see the threads connecting them. A strange object found near one of the victims, a witness who is too eager to help, and a motive buried in the past all point toward a killer who believes he is untouchable.
The final confrontation is tense and atmospheric, with Holmes exposing the murderer through a brilliant piece of deductive reasoning that only he could see.
Why This Episode Matters:
A gripping radio‑original mystery with strong pacing.
Conway's Holmes is sharp and commanding; Bruce's Watson adds heart and humanity.
A perfect blend of suspense, deduction, and classic Holmesian atmosphere.
Themes: Justice, obsession, revenge, and the hidden connections that reveal a killer's identity.
🌐 Enjoy More Sherlock Holmes Adventures
Visit our website for more great episodes and series: www.1001storiespodcast.com
🤝 Share the Show
If you enjoy 1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, please share the show with friends, family, and fellow mystery lovers. Word of mouth keeps these classic adventures alive.
⭐ Leave a Review
Reviews help new listeners discover the show. If you can, please take a moment to leave a rating and review at Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast app.
❤️ Support Us on Patreon
Help us keep these stories coming by supporting the show at: www.patreon.com/1001storiesnetwork (patreon.com in Bing) Your support helps with production, research, and preserving classic storytelling for future generations.
Two great radio dramas from The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes wityh Tom Conway and Nigel Bruce
Ladies- Check out our new 1001 Stories From The Gilded Age at www.bestof1001stories.com
THE ISLAND OF DEATH and THE REMARKABLE AFFAIR OF POINTLESS ROBBERY THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES W TOM CONWAY07/31/2026 | 52 mins.1
1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (Tom Conway & Nigel Bruce)
Episode Show Notes
1. The Island of Death
Show Notes
In this tense and atmospheric radio mystery, Holmes and Watson find themselves drawn into a case far from the fog‑shrouded streets of London. A desperate message arrives from a remote coastal island — a place the locals grimly call "The Island of Death." Strange disappearances, unexplained lights, and a growing sense of terror have gripped the isolated community.
Holmes suspects that behind the island's sinister reputation lies a very human plot. When he and Watson arrive, they discover a population paralyzed by fear and superstition. A series of "accidents" has claimed multiple victims, and the islanders believe a curse is at work. Holmes, however, sees clues in the geography, the timing of the deaths, and the behavior of certain residents who seem far too eager to blame the supernatural.
As Holmes investigates, he uncovers a ruthless scheme involving smuggling, murder, and a villain who uses the island's isolation to hide his crimes. The final confrontation — set against crashing waves and a storm rolling in from the sea — is classic radio drama, with Holmes exposing the killer and ending the reign of terror that gave the island its grim name.
Highlights:
A remote island steeped in fear and superstition
A string of mysterious deaths blamed on a curse
Holmes's investigation into the island's geography and hidden coves
A smuggling ring using terror as camouflage
A dramatic seaside showdown
Themes:
How isolation breeds superstition
Holmes's unwavering belief in logic over fear
The danger of criminals who hide behind legends
2. The Remarkable Affair of the Pointless Robbery
Show Notes
This clever and fast‑moving episode begins with a baffling crime: a robbery in which nothing of value is stolen. Holmes is called in when a London shopkeeper reports that his store has been ransacked — shelves overturned, drawers emptied — yet not a single item is missing. The police are stumped. Why would anyone stage a robbery and leave without taking a thing?
Holmes quickly senses that the "pointless robbery" is anything but. As he and Watson examine the shop, Holmes notices subtle clues: a displaced floorboard, a smudge of unusual dust, and a pattern in the chaos that suggests the intruder was searching for something very specific — something hidden.
THE ADVENTURE OF MALTREE ABBEY and THE TOLLING BELL THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES WITH TOM CONWAY07/29/2026 | 54 mins.1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes (Tom Conway & Nigel Bruce)
Episode Show Notes
1. The Adventure of Maltree Abbey
Show Notes
In this atmospheric radio mystery, Holmes and Watson are summoned to Maltree Abbey, an ancient estate steeped in superstition and shadow. The owner of the abbey fears that a centuries‑old curse has awakened — strange noises echo through the halls at night, a ghostly figure has been seen drifting among the cloisters, and a series of unexplained accidents threatens the household.
Holmes, ever the rationalist, suspects human hands behind the haunting. As he and Watson explore the abbey's drafty corridors and hidden passages, they uncover a web of deceit involving inheritance, jealousy, and a long‑buried family scandal. The "ghost" is no spirit at all, but a clever disguise meant to terrorize the residents and drive them from the estate.
The case builds toward a dramatic confrontation in the abbey's tower, where Holmes exposes the culprit and reveals the ingenious methods used to create the illusion of supernatural terror. Watson's narration adds warmth and humor, contrasting beautifully with the eerie setting.
Highlights:
A supposed ghost haunting the ancient abbey
Holmes's exploration of secret passages and architectural clues
A family inheritance plot hidden beneath superstition
A tense nighttime confrontation with the "specter"
Holmes's final explanation of how the haunting was staged
Themes:
Reason versus superstition
How fear can be manipulated for personal gain
The enduring charm of Holmes investigating a "haunted" estate
2. The Adventure of the Tolling Bell
Show Notes
One of the most memorable Tom Conway episodes, The Adventure of the Tolling Bell begins with Holmes and Watson traveling to a quiet coastal village — a place where the church bell tolls at odd hours, signaling not prayer, but death. The villagers believe the bell is a warning of impending tragedy, and recent events seem to support the superstition.
Holmes is drawn into the mystery when a local woman disappears under suspicious circumstances. The tolling bell, the strange behavior of the townspeople, and a series of cryptic clues lead Holmes to suspect that the village's superstition is being used as a smokescreen for a far more sinister plot.
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About 1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
SHERLOCK NOW THREE DAYS A WEEK! A truly enjoyable and growing collection of Sherlock Holmes Adventures and the best stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, one of Britain's greatest storytellers. Narration by master storyteller Jon Hagadorn (1001 Stories Network). Now playing every Sun Noon ET, Wed 5PM ET, and FRI 5PM ETPodcast website
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