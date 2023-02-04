A truly enjoyable and growing collection of Sherlock Holmes Adventures and the best stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, one of Britain's greatest storytellers. N... More
MURDER IN THE CASBAH and A SCANDAL IN BOHEMIA THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES
4/30/2023
1:01:42
PULLING UP THE ANCHOR from MEMORIES & ADVENTURES
AC Doyle recalls the time in 1887 when he was first exposed to Spritualism and the occult. He also recalls traveling to Germany to try to witness what everyone thought would be an announcement that a cure to cancer had been discovered.
4/23/2023
31:43
THE CASE OF THE DOUBLE ZERO and THE CASE OF THE ACCIDENTAL MURDERESS THE NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES
4/16/2023
1:04:21
THE FIFTH OF NOVEMBER and THE SPECKLED BAND THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES
Two great episodes of The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes starring Nigel Bruce and Bella Lugosi.
4/9/2023
1:02:36
A REMEMBRANCE OF THE DARK YEARS from MEMORIES & ADVENTURES
Arthur Conan Doyle remembers his and others roles in the home guard when war with Germany broke out in 1914. He was then about 56 years old and wanted to help his country. He also recalls the country being on rations, as well as the pain of losing his son and other close relatives to the war.
About 1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
A truly enjoyable and growing collection of Sherlock Holmes Adventures and the best stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, one of Britain's greatest storytellers. Narration by master storyteller Jon Hagadorn (1001 Stories Network).