1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Arthur Conan Doyle
A truly enjoyable and growing collection of Sherlock Holmes Adventures and the best stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, one of Britain's greatest storytellers. N... More
Fiction
A truly enjoyable and growing collection of Sherlock Holmes Adventures and the best stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, one of Britain's greatest storytellers. N... More

Available Episodes

5 of 153
  • MURDER IN THE CASBAH and A SCANDAL IN BOHEMIA THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES
    New Twitter address- @1001podcast Follow Us!
    4/30/2023
    1:01:42
  • PULLING UP THE ANCHOR from MEMORIES & ADVENTURES
    AC Doyle recalls the time in 1887 when he was first exposed to Spritualism and the occult. He also recalls traveling to Germany to try to witness what everyone thought would be an announcement that a cure to cancer had been discovered.
    4/23/2023
    31:43
  • THE CASE OF THE DOUBLE ZERO and THE CASE OF THE ACCIDENTAL MURDERESS THE NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES
    New Twitter address- @1001podcast Follow Us!
    4/16/2023
    1:04:21
  • THE FIFTH OF NOVEMBER and THE SPECKLED BAND THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES
    Two great episodes of The New Adventures of Sherlock Holmes starring Nigel Bruce and Bella Lugosi.
    4/9/2023
    1:02:36
  • A REMEMBRANCE OF THE DARK YEARS from MEMORIES & ADVENTURES
    Arthur Conan Doyle remembers his and others roles in the home guard when war with Germany broke out in 1914. He was then about 56 years old and wanted to help his country. He also recalls the country being on rations, as well as the pain of losing his son and other close relatives to the war.
    4/2/2023
    32:40

About 1001 Sherlock Holmes Stories & The Best of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

A truly enjoyable and growing collection of Sherlock Holmes Adventures and the best stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, one of Britain's greatest storytellers. Narration by master storyteller Jon Hagadorn (1001 Stories Network).
