After weeks of searching for an affordable apartment, a struggling writer stumbles upon a deal that seems too good to be true: $500 a month for a basement studio. But what begins as a promising fresh start quickly takes a sinister turn. Muffled footsteps, eerie whispers, and visions from his past pull him into a harrowing sequence of events. What secrets does the apartment—and its enigmatic landlord—hide? Plagued by unsettling phenomena and a growing sense of dread, he discovers a doorway to something far beyond comprehension.
Author: James Tully
41:00
Dream Watcher
A lucid dreamer revels in the power of their dreamscapes until a shadowy figure starts haunting their creations, blurring the line between fantasy and reality. When their imagined acts of vengeance manifest gruesomely in the real world, they’re forced to confront the horrifying consequences. Desperate to escape, they discover the shadow figure’s sinister intentions and their own dark role in the unfolding nightmare. With reality unraveling, they must navigate a chilling game of guilt, power, and survival.
Author: Jude Irons
49:45
Curtain Call
In an eerie, abandoned mansion, a devoted servant tirelessly cares for her reclusive master, who has been locked away in his study for an unnerving amount of time. Despite her attempts to draw him out, she receives no answer, just empty trays pushed back through the door. As the solitude and silence begin to unravel her sanity, she decides to break his rule of seclusion, only to uncover something horrifying in his study. Determined to revive their bond, she takes her master on a surreal journey to a theater for one final, macabre performance—where reality, memory, and madness intertwine in an unholy curtain call.
Author: Jude Irons
