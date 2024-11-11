Curtain Call

In an eerie, abandoned mansion, a devoted servant tirelessly cares for her reclusive master, who has been locked away in his study for an unnerving amount of time. Despite her attempts to draw him out, she receives no answer, just empty trays pushed back through the door. As the solitude and silence begin to unravel her sanity, she decides to break his rule of seclusion, only to uncover something horrifying in his study. Determined to revive their bond, she takes her master on a surreal journey to a theater for one final, macabre performance—where reality, memory, and madness intertwine in an unholy curtain call. Author: Jude Irons * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion.