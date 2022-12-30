Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Dirt - An Audio Drama in the App
Listen to Dirt - An Audio Drama in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Dirt - An Audio Drama

Dirt - An Audio Drama

Podcast Dirt - An Audio Drama
Podcast Dirt - An Audio Drama

Dirt - An Audio Drama

STUDIO5705
add
A strange letter. An impossible sender. Secrets hidden in the ground. From STUDIO5705, a scripted fiction podcast set in present-day Washington State about a ma... More
FictionScience Fiction
A strange letter. An impossible sender. Secrets hidden in the ground. From STUDIO5705, a scripted fiction podcast set in present-day Washington State about a ma... More

Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Ch. 17 This Is Not Your Place
    It's different here. You're not the CEO.   Featuring Ana Noval as Maria, Jhonattan Fuentes as Salvador, Megan Morales as Antonia, Hernan Ramirez Diaz as Hernan, and Kristopher Kaiyala as Joseph.   For the very best audio experience, please listen with headphones. Discuss the show on the Alien Ghost Robot Discord! (Look for Dirt's channel in the navigation): https://discord.gg/qzqtceaFYW   Follow Dirt on Twitter: @dirtaudiodrama.   For episode transcripts, press kit, background information, and a free sticker: https://www.dirtaudiodrama.com. Dirt - An Audio Drama is part of the Fable & Folly Network. Thank you for listening. Please share Dirt with friends and family! © STUDIO5705 LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/24/2023
    46:40
  • Ch. 16 I Think It's Cursed
    Oh Joey, there are a lot of stories about that land.   Featuring Megan Morales as Antonia, Jhonattan Fuentes as Salvador, Ana Noval as Maria, and Kristopher Kaiyala as Joseph.   For the very best audio experience, please listen with headphones. Discuss the show on the Alien Ghost Robot Discord! (Look for Dirt's channel in the navigation): https://discord.gg/qzqtceaFYW   Follow Dirt on Twitter: @dirtaudiodrama.   For episode transcripts, press kit, background information, and a free sticker: https://www.dirtaudiodrama.com. Dirt - An Audio Drama is part of the Fable & Folly Network. Thank you for listening. Please share Dirt with friends and family! © STUDIO5705 LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/24/2023
    35:43
  • Introducing: Intra Quest
    While we’re working away on the newest episode of Dirt, we want to share with you a new show with you called Intra Quest—a quirky, fantasy adventure podcast with a great story, and immersive 3D sound. Intra Quest is set in the distant future long after the apocalypse was forgotten. It follows three adventurers whose quest could save the world, but first they must face a primordial evil that has the power to possess minds and rules over a mental realm called The Intra. We got to listen to the first episode. Think of it as a cross between an epic adventure like Lord of the Rings and the swashbuckling problem-solving of TV's The A Team. Intra Quest is co-produced by the Fable & Folly Network’s own Adam Raymonda, the creative force behind the shows Forgive Me and Windfall. You can find Intra Quest—that’s two words, I-N-T-R-A Quest—anywhere you listen to podcasts. Our thanks for Intra Quest for their support. To listen to all of Intra Quest: https://link.chtbl.com/9VmHiom4?sid=fableandfolly Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/15/2023
    41:49
  • Ch. 15 Are You Just Playing With Me Now?
    Mr. Elo... Looks like I finally caught you.   Featuring Ken Kaiyala as the Voice in the Dream, Kent Atwood as the Stereo Repair Shop Guy, Brittany Carroll as Detective Peterson, Megan Morales as Antonia, Giancarlo Lenzi as the King County Sheriff, and Kristopher Kaiyala as Joseph.   For the very best audio experience, please listen with headphones. Discuss the show on the Alien Ghost Robot Discord! (Look for Dirt's channel in the navigation): https://discord.gg/qzqtceaFYW   Follow Dirt on Twitter: @dirtaudiodrama.   For episode transcripts, press kit, background information, and a free sticker: https://www.dirtaudiodrama.com. Dirt - An Audio Drama is part of the Fable & Folly Network. Thank you for listening. Please share Dirt with friends and family! © STUDIO5705 LLC Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/2/2023
    40:39
  • Favorite Shows: Red Valley
    While we're busy working away on the next chapter of Dirt, there are a few shows we'd like to feature in our feed that we think you'll be interested. The next of these shows is Red Valley. Red Valley is an awesome sci-fi mystery drama set in the UK that follows the unlikely duo of Warren Godby, an accounts man at a huge tech corporation in the UK, and Gordon Porlock, a disgruntled archivist also at said corporation. Gordon shares chilling recordings with Warren about devious activities taking place at their firm—whether Warren wants to hear them or not. And as the mystery unfolds, the story gets very personal for Warren in tragically unexpected ways. Red Valley currently has two complete seasons plus a mini-series between seasons, and season 3 is in production. We suggest you binge every episode now, so you're ready when season 3 starts! To learn more about Red Valley, visit https://www.redvalleypod.com. Dirt - An Audio Drama and Red Valley are part of the Fable & Folly Network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/30/2022
    22:18

More Fiction podcasts

About Dirt - An Audio Drama

A strange letter. An impossible sender. Secrets hidden in the ground. From STUDIO5705, a scripted fiction podcast set in present-day Washington State about a man’s journey to unlock a family mystery—and find things long ago buried. Season 3 now underway.
Podcast website

Listen to Dirt - An Audio Drama, Star Wars Sessions and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Dirt - An Audio Drama

Dirt - An Audio Drama

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store