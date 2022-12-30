While we’re working away on the newest episode of Dirt, we want to share with you a new show with you called Intra Quest—a quirky, fantasy adventure podcast with a great story, and immersive 3D sound.
Intra Quest is set in the distant future long after the apocalypse was forgotten. It follows three adventurers whose quest could save the world, but first they must face a primordial evil that has the power to possess minds and rules over a mental realm called The Intra.
We got to listen to the first episode. Think of it as a cross between an epic adventure like Lord of the Rings and the swashbuckling problem-solving of TV's The A Team.
Intra Quest is co-produced by the Fable & Folly Network’s own Adam Raymonda, the creative force behind the shows Forgive Me and Windfall.
You can find Intra Quest—that’s two words, I-N-T-R-A Quest—anywhere you listen to podcasts. Our thanks for Intra Quest for their support.
To listen to all of Intra Quest: https://link.chtbl.com/9VmHiom4?sid=fableandfolly
While we're busy working away on the next chapter of Dirt, there are a few shows we'd like to feature in our feed that we think you'll be interested. The next of these shows is Red Valley.
Red Valley is an awesome sci-fi mystery drama set in the UK that follows the unlikely duo of Warren Godby, an accounts man at a huge tech corporation in the UK, and Gordon Porlock, a disgruntled archivist also at said corporation. Gordon shares chilling recordings with Warren about devious activities taking place at their firm—whether Warren wants to hear them or not. And as the mystery unfolds, the story gets very personal for Warren in tragically unexpected ways.
Red Valley currently has two complete seasons plus a mini-series between seasons, and season 3 is in production. We suggest you binge every episode now, so you're ready when season 3 starts!
To learn more about Red Valley, visit https://www.redvalleypod.com.
Dirt - An Audio Drama and Red Valley are part of the Fable & Folly Network.
A strange letter. An impossible sender. Secrets hidden in the ground. From STUDIO5705, a scripted fiction podcast set in present-day Washington State about a man’s journey to unlock a family mystery—and find things long ago buried. Season 3 now underway.