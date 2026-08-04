The Sophomore Assembly has long been shrouded in mystery? What exactly happens when the doors of the auditorium close? No one will say. But our heroes are about to find out. And so will you, if you just hit 'play' on your podcast app of your choosing! Go ahead, do it!

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Special Thanks as always to Sydney and Benjamin Paul and Tyler Button, and our Big Freak Spacejamfan!

This episode features additional sound design by Michaël Ghelfi. Michaël creates brilliantly crafted soundscapes and ambient tracks for all sort of productions and they make perfect accompaniment to your ttrpg home games. Find his work on YouTube, and support that good stuff on Patreon.

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