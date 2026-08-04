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192 episodes
- Our heroes have finally accepted their roles as, well, heroes! Hope just as this happens, shocking revelations about their powers don't threaten to tear them apart!! I'm a guy who hates compelling narratives!
Follow us on bluesky for goodness sake, it's fun! And it's probably the best way to contact us, all things considered.
Special Thanks as always to Sydney and Benjamin Paul and Tyler Button, and our Big Freak Spacejamfan!
This episode features additional sound design by Michaël Ghelfi. Michaël creates brilliantly crafted soundscapes and ambient tracks for all sort of productions and they make perfect accompaniment to your ttrpg home games. Find his work on YouTube, and support that good stuff on Patreon.
Subscribe and Rate Rude Tales of Magic on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review!
Advertise on Rude Tales of Magic via Gumball.fm.
Support the show: https://www.rudetalesofmagic.com/
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The Podcasting Gods have come down from Mount Podlympus and taken the shape of swans to bestow upon you this bonus game. Enjoy, mortals! What wisdom, your Gods must have, to record a podcast so timely!
Wanna hear the rest of this incredible episode? Well it's a Patreon Exclusive, so you're gonna want to head there and subscribe now! We'll be releasing one-shots like this each and every month, so subscribe today to hear 'em all and enjoy all the other incredible perks of patreon satisfaction and the deep satisfaction that comes with supporting the arts 🥲
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The Chess Club would hate it if you listened to this episode. Unless...that's one of their deft gambits, tricking you into listening to the episode??
Follow us on bluesky for goodness sake, it's fun! And it's probably the best way to contact us, all things considered.
Special Thanks as always to Sydney and Benjamin Paul and Tyler Button, and our Big Freak Spacejamfan!
This episode features additional sound design by Michaël Ghelfi. Michaël creates brilliantly crafted soundscapes and ambient tracks for all sort of productions and they make perfect accompaniment to your ttrpg home games. Find his work on YouTube, and support that good stuff on Patreon.
Subscribe and Rate Rude Tales of Magic on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review!
Advertise on Rude Tales of Magic via Gumball.fm.
Support the show: https://www.rudetalesofmagic.com/
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The Sophomore Assembly has long been shrouded in mystery? What exactly happens when the doors of the auditorium close? No one will say. But our heroes are about to find out. And so will you, if you just hit 'play' on your podcast app of your choosing! Go ahead, do it!
Follow us on bluesky for goodness sake, it's fun! And it's probably the best way to contact us, all things considered.
Special Thanks as always to Sydney and Benjamin Paul and Tyler Button, and our Big Freak Spacejamfan!
This episode features additional sound design by Michaël Ghelfi. Michaël creates brilliantly crafted soundscapes and ambient tracks for all sort of productions and they make perfect accompaniment to your ttrpg home games. Find his work on YouTube, and support that good stuff on Patreon.
Subscribe and Rate Rude Tales of Magic on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review!
Advertise on Rude Tales of Magic via Gumball.fm.
Support the show: https://www.rudetalesofmagic.com/
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- As a June with 5 Tuesdays, we simply had no choice but to share with our beloved listeners (you) a second Patreon Game of the Month! Your cup overfloweth! And this time? It's filled with Elderberry Cordial! Following our legendary, original Rodents & Chivalry game, Branson boldly takes the DM chair and presents his own adventure in a mouse-filled alley. Join, Ali, Tim, and Joe in this thrilling preview of RODENTS AND CHIVALRY 2!
Wanna hear the rest of this incredible episode? Well it's a Patreon Exclusive, so you're gonna want to head there and subscribe now! We'll be releasing one-shots like this each and every month, so subscribe today to hear 'em all and enjoy all the other incredible perks of patreon satisfaction and the deep satisfaction that comes with supporting the arts 🥲
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Rude Tales of Magic
In this improvised narrative role playing podcast, come and join artists, writers, and comedians from Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Marvel Comics, and more as they fight and fumble their way across the madcap, and exceedingly rude, fantasy wasteland of Cordelia. Branson Reese and his jester's retinue, Christopher Hastings, Carly Monardo, Tim Platt, Joe Lepore, and Ali Fisher star as a group of unlikely survivors (a talking crow, a lich in a wig, a bubbly fawn, a Sasquatch punk, and a tiefling hunk, specifically) who must solve the mystery of Polaris University's vanishment and return balance and higher education to their world. It's going to be very hard and very, very, rude.Podcast website
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Rude Tales of Magic: Podcasts in Family