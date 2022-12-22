Branson Reese and his jester's retinue, Christopher Hastings, Carly Monardo, Tim Platt, Joe Lepore, and Ali Fisher, buck and bumble through the magical backwate... More
BONUS: For the Queen 2023
Respect her! Honor her! EXALT HER!Our jesters five- Branson, Carly, Chris, Joe, and Tim, gather to tell a tale of Queenly love and Queenly mystery. Who will say "long live the Queen!" with hearts pure and true? And who will say "long live the Queen!" in a wicked, ironic way??? Listen to discover!Edited and sound designed by Carly Monardo, with additional support by Joe Lepore.
This episode contains licensed audio provided by the following:
Adobe Stock (licenses ASLC-23740BB5-51D3FEC425, ASLC-2373635D-6B10747123, ASLC-23740C2C-B555642494, ASLC-23740A81-B55F8B12F9, ASLC-23743117-4524530C55, ASLC-23744534-AC4D257FCA, ASLC-2374927D-53493E6AE3, ASLC-237499ED-9D58B7BB93, ASLC-2374A998-7A81230D73, ASLC-2374B340-58556466C7, ASLC-2374D813-ECB8FDEBE3)
Edinburg Records (https://edinburghrecords.com)
Incomptech (Duet Musette by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Everyday Cinematic Sounds (Audio provided by www.youtube.com/@everydaycinematicsounds)
5/2/2023
52:12
Revelations 2: 2Rev2lations: Final Revelation
Flipcup's in this one! He's kind of "our" Grogu.ANNOUNCEMENT TIME: We are adding another podcast to the Fortunate Horse family business/cult/polycule. It's called Worlds Beyond Number and it's pretty great. Episode 1 launches on March 1st, but you can find huge preview episodes wherever you get your podcasts. Internet famous people on it, very cool and sincere Miyazaki vibes, lots of original music. We think it's pretty good!Sam Grant helped to edit this ep, what a dang champ!WE MAKE ANOTHER PODCAST: Oh These Those Stars of Space! It's your favorite show of all time, you just don't know it yet. We stand together on the precipice of self knowledge! follow us on twitter for goodness sake, it's fun! And it's probably the best way to contact us, all things considered.We're very happy to now publicly thank our exec producers, Sydney and Benjamin Paul and Tyler Button. Without your support we'd have actual buckets for hats, instead of these very nice bucket hats. Thank you.This episode features additional sound design by Michaël Ghelfi. Michaël creates brilliantly crafted soundscapes and ambient tracks for all sort of productions and they make perfect accompaniment to your ttrpg home games. Find his work on YouTube, and support that good stuff on Patreon.
2/27/2023
1:04:32
TEASER: Tim's Made of Bugs & Ali Fisher's NEW Sleepventure
BUY TIX TO TIM HERELISTEN TO ALI's SLEEPVENTURE HERETim Platt (Colbert, Sesame Street, Rude Tales of Magic) is a comedian who writes songs about bugs, birds, gods, and probably frogs too. Made of Bugs is a swamp cabaret of comedians who twist traditional stand up on its head and mix it with music, illustration, and performance art to crack you up in a way you’re never been cracked up before. Get ready to laugh in a new way.Joined byAna Fabrega (Los Espooky’s)Ike Ufomadu (Inspector Ike)Max Wittert (High Maintenance)
1/19/2023
3:55
Revelations
The, admittedly questionable, hippie idyll of The Woods Beyond the Woods has been shattered, and everything that can go wrong, does. After tonight, nothing will be the same. Sex, death, and secrets revealed. Now THAT's What I Call Podcasting!WOW look at these sponsors!Oddity Roadshow!Retrograde MinisReckless AttackWE MAKE ANOTHER PODCAST: Oh These Those Stars of Space! In all sincerity, it's extremely fun and if you're not listening you are hurting yourself for NOTHING.follow us on twitter for goodness sake, it's fun! And it's probably the best way to contact us, all things considered.We're very happy to now publicly thank our exec producers, Sydney and Benjamin Paul and Tyler Button. Without your support we'd have actual buckets for hats, instead of these very nice bucket hats. Thank you.This episode features additional sound design by Michaël Ghelfi. Michaël creates brilliantly crafted soundscapes and ambient tracks for all sort of productions and they make perfect accompaniment to your ttrpg home games. Find his work on YouTube, and support that good stuff on Patreon.
1/19/2023
1:02:47
Yuletide Kombat Family: CHEF EDITION
Yuletide Kombat Family is a game where holiday themed characters fight to save Christmas. This time, however, the Rude Tales crew puts a whole new spin on the word “SEASON” looooooool! You’ll figure it out once you listen! I love you! Produced [and this episode description written -.ed] by Tim Platt with additional music from Steve Desiena.And WOW look at these sponsors!Oddity Roadshow! (Great new podcast from the Critical Bits folks, check it out! or die)Inked GamingBackBlazeRetrograde MinisWE MAKE ANOTHER PODCAST: Oh These Those Stars of Space! The "stars" of this podcast are really "out" tonight, if you know what I mean.follow us on twitter for goodness sake, it's fun! And it's probably the best way to contact us, all things considered.We're very happy to now publicly thank our exec producers, Sydney and Benjamin Paul and Tyler Button. Without your support we'd have an actual bucket for a hat, instead of these very nice bucket hats. Thank you.
