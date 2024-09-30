Powered by RND
The Natureverse: Becoming Mother Nature

GZM Shows
FictionScience FictionScience

Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • Cupid and the Reaper: The End and the Beginning | S2 E10
    In the thrilling season finale, Chloe, Marcus and Mondo journey to the Underworld to save Harper and bring back the dead. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    45:15
  • Cupid and the Reaper: Family and Friends | S2 E9
    Mondo and Marcus confront an ancient evil along with a dangerous Mother Nature. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    23:22
  • Cupid and the Reaper: Lost Loves and Chaos | S2 E8
    A new power rises in Savannah, offering Chloe a chance to bring back that which was lost. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    27:38
  • Cupid and the Reaper: Avengers and the Swimming Hole | S2 E7
    Chloe shows up to help, and is none too pleased with Marcus and Mondo’s performance as Cupid and the Grim Reaper. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    20:04
  • Cupid and the Reaper: Breaking News and the Rainbow | S2 E6
    As the world reacts to news of the Grim Reaper, Marcus confronts a very severe zombie problem in the school. And a storm announces the arrival of a familiar face in Savannah. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    21:53

About The Natureverse: Becoming Mother Nature

Volume I of The Natureverse: Becoming Mother Nature introduces us to troubled 13-year-old Chloe Lovejoy, who prematurely inherited the mantle and awesome power of Mother Nature from her Grandmother Ivy. Chloe struggles mightily to balance the trials and tribulations of middle school with...you know, saving the world. Volume II of The Natureverse: Cupid and the Reaper. Chloe learns she’s not the only super-powered teenager in the world. Meet thirteen-year-old Mondo Ramirez, a hopeless romantic in Savannah, Georgia, who rarely thinks of consequences. When his elaborate 8th-grade promposal goes awry, Mondo accidentally kills the Grim Reaper, inheriting the Reaper’s cloak and scythe in the process. Marcus Aronson never accepted or understood his parents’ divorce. Logical and socially challenged, Marcus went on a mission to find Cupid himself and finally convinced the winged archer to hand over his arrows and his title. Armed with research, algorithms, and a huge pair of wings, Marcus is determined to change the way people fall in love. Cupid and The Reaper, Volume II of the “Natureverse,” tells the buddy-adventure story of these two mismatched and unlikely heroes. Can Marcus and Mondo learn to work together and harness the powers of life, death, and love to fight off a mysterious supernatural force in their school? And will Chloe see them as friends...or foes? For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com.
