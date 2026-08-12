In the epic conclusion, Dr. Shepherd grapples with his past, as Sarah, Rocco, and Dani go into battle with the Sparkeater, with the future of Nightingale hanging in the balance. For more great shows and to listen early and ad-free, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Fans of this podcast will also love Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie, a gripping new sci-fi audio drama series with new episodes every week on the Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast feed The small town of Olympus Dale is thrown into chaos when a mysterious bubble traps everyone inside. A ragtag group of kids and the ghost of a teenage girl must face down paranormal threats as they unravel the town’s secrets. To hear the whole Olympus Dale: The Ghost of Valkyrie series search for Kaboom: An Audio Adventure Podcast in your favorite podcasting app or go to https://lnk.to/olympus-daleKI Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Episiode 1 "The Treasure" When 13-year-old Jonas moves into his late Grandpa’s house, he stumbles upon the mystery of a lost treasure that could be worth millions… and finds himself going head to head with a curse! Want more? Listen to Episode 2 "The Curse" right now on our Imagination Amplified podcast feed and be sure to follow for new episodes coming out every week! And for more great shows or learn about subscriptions, visit ⁠ ⁠GZMshows.com⁠⁠ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Hidden Island 2 - Episode 1 "The Moving Island" Six months have passed since the Robinsons washed up on the fantastical hidden island. But when a mysterious clue suggests they are not alone on the island, Colin, Isabel, and their kids, Jake, Emilia, and Leo will have to decide who they can trust if they have any chance of finally making it back home. Listen to Hidden Island episode 2 "Not Alone" no! Just look for Imagination Amplified on Apple Podcasts or go to GZMshows.com for more info. And be sure to hit that FOLLOW button so you don't miss any of the mystery! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Think you're smart? Prove it. Fast. THINK FAST is the teeny tiny daily game show by GZM Shows and hosted by Nicole Boyce. Packed with trivia, riddles, wordplay (and a few surprises that are truly impossible to explain). Every episode is under 6 minutes, which means you can play along before school, after school, or literally any time you have six minutes to spare. Sometimes you'll know the answers. Sometimes you absolutely won't. Either way, you'll want to play again. New episodes are avalable now and drop every weekday! Follow THINK FAST on Apple Podcasts so you don't miss an episode or go to GZMshows.com for more info. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Nightingale

About Nightingale

About Nightingale