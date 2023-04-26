About Nightingale

While exploring the halls of their hospital ward, three teens with cancer discover a portal that leads them to Nightingale, a magical world inhabited by a race of sentient machines. Dani, Rocco and Sarah embark on an epic adventure to save Nightingale from a malevolent force known only as The Darkness before it can breach the portal and infect our world. With the help of their empathetic doctor, whose mysterious connection to Nightingale is more than it appears, the diverse trio must face their fears and, in the process, confront the unknown of their own diagnoses. The journey offers them the chance to not only escape their pain and be kids again, but to finally feel like more than just victims of their disease. They might even have a chance to be heroes. Starring Ben Shenkman (Angels in America) as Dr. James Shepherd, Glory Curda (Crown Lake) as Dani Gwan, Gabriella Pizzolo (Stranger Things) as Sarah Thompson, Rafael Alejandro (Once Upon A Time) as Rocco Herrera, Ben Horner (The Blacklist) as Lawrence Faraby, and Christian Barillas (Modern Family) as Nails. Created and produced by David Kreizman, Ben Strouse and Chris Tarry at Gen-Z Media. Written by Aaron Steven. Directed by David Kreizman. Produced by Claire McClanahan. Original Music and Sound Design by Chris Tarry. New episodes of Nightingale premiere weekly starting June 21, wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more visit GZMShows.com.