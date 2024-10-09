S1 E10: The Greatest Treasure of All Time

In the epic conclusion of the Time Pirate, James, Max, Morgan and Silver make their final stand against the dread Captain Flint. Will Morgan be lost to history forever? Will the pirates return to their own time, or continue to wreak havoc on the future? Produced by Gen-Z Media in partnership with BYU Radio and PRX. For more great shows, visit GZMshows.com. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices