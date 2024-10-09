Powered by RND
Treasure Island 2020

GZM Shows
James Hawkins helps his mom run a motel in modern day Montauk, Long Island. But when a mysterious man washes up on the beach with a treasure map tattooed on his...
FictionDramaArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • S1 E10: The Greatest Treasure of All Time
    In the epic conclusion of the Time Pirate, James, Max, Morgan and Silver make their final stand against the dread Captain Flint. Will Morgan be lost to history forever? Will the pirates return to their own time, or continue to wreak havoc on the future? Produced by Gen-Z Media in partnership with BYU Radio and PRX.
    --------  
    37:53
  • S1 E9: The Pirates Take Manhattan
    With Long John Silver joining them, the kids attempt to stop the worst pirate of all from destroying the world. Produced by Gen-Z Media in partnership with BYU Radio and PRX.
    --------  
    30:15
  • S1 E8: Captain Flint
    James, Morgan and Max make it back through the vortex to 2020. But what's waiting for them at home might be even more dangerous than old pirates. Produced by Gen-Z Media in partnership with BYU Radio and PRX.
    --------  
    32:37
  • S1 E7: Pieces of Eight
    As Max tries his best to be a real pirate, James and Morgan meet Ben Gun, a fellow traveler from the future who just might have the secret to getting them home. Produced by Gen-Z Media in partnership with BYU Radio and PRX.
    --------  
    30:45
  • S1 E6: Mirror, Mirror
    James and Morgan explore the mysterious island, and discover a that there's a lot more than treasure hiding there. Produced by Gen-Z Media in partnership with BYU Radio and PRX.
    --------  
    29:12

About Treasure Island 2020

James Hawkins helps his mom run a motel in modern day Montauk, Long Island. But when a mysterious man washes up on the beach with a treasure map tattooed on his chest, James discovers that Billy Bones is, in fact, a time traveling pirate from the 18th century. James and his new friends, Morgan and Max, follow the map right into a magical portal that leads them back nearly three hundred years and back into a swashbuckling adventure.
