Voyage Media
When a sheltered young woman, Catherine, finally moves away from home for college, she begins to investigate her family to finally get at the answers behind her... More
FictionScience Fiction
Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • Episode Five
    Everything comes to a head as the siblings travel to confront their mother, leading to an unexpected betrayal and a new power dynamic in the family.
    2/20/2023
    18:14
  • Episode Four
    Catherine discovers her DNA was tampered with, and her relationship with her therapist comes to a shocking end.
    2/20/2023
    14:52
  • Episode Three
    Catherine's journey into what seems to be someone else's memory continues, as Lizzy helps Catherine untangle the twisted web of their family's past.
    2/20/2023
    16:10
  • Episode Two
    The bombshell revelation of Lizzy's existence provides new information to aid Catherine's investigation. And Catherine discovers something seemingly impossible about her repressed memories.
    2/20/2023
    17:43
  • Episode One
    Catherine has long suspected her mother Barbara, an extreme narcissist who controls a billion-dollar fund, was involved in her father's death. She takes her first steps towards finding out for sure, and meets someone who will change her life forever.
    2/20/2023
    19:46

About I Am Echo

When a sheltered young woman, Catherine, finally moves away from home for college, she begins to investigate her family to finally get at the answers behind her father’s mysterious death, possibly connected to her mother, Barbara, who controls one of the largest trusts in the country and is an extreme narcissist. In the process, she discovers repressed memories... that may be someone else’s memories. A new audio drama from Voyage Media, I Am Echo can be compared to a YA Succession with a sci-fi twist.
