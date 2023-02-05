When a sheltered young woman, Catherine, finally moves away from home for college, she begins to investigate her family to finally get at the answers behind her... More
Episode Five
Everything comes to a head as the siblings travel to confront their mother, leading to an unexpected betrayal and a new power dynamic in the family.
I Am Echo is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Christopher Leitch and Dan Benamor. Directed by Christopher Leitch, written by Josh Nadler, story by Rachel Cosgrove and Josh Nadler, derived from an original concept by Rachel Cosgrove. Starring Nerida Bronwen, as Catherine, Tammy Kaitz as Barbara, Carolina DeCosta as Lizzy, Anna Vocino as Elly, Jonathan Regier as Stern, Ray Carsillo as Jared. Edited, sound designed, and mixed by Andres Coca. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you’re enjoying the show, please leave us a five star review in Apple Podcasts or anywhere you’re listening and subscribe now for future episodes.
2/20/2023
18:14
Episode Four
Catherine discovers her DNA was tampered with, and her relationship with her therapist comes to a shocking end.
2/20/2023
14:52
Episode Three
Catherine's journey into what seems to be someone else's memory continues, as Lizzy helps Catherine untangle the twisted web of their family's past.
2/20/2023
16:10
Episode Two
The bombshell revelation of Lizzy's existence provides new information to aid Catherine's investigation. And Catherine discovers something seemingly impossible about her repressed memories.
2/20/2023
17:43
Episode One
Catherine has long suspected her mother Barbara, an extreme narcissist who controls a billion-dollar fund, was involved in her father's death. She takes her first steps towards finding out for sure, and meets someone who will change her life forever.
When a sheltered young woman, Catherine, finally moves away from home for college, she begins to investigate her family to finally get at the answers behind her father’s mysterious death, possibly connected to her mother, Barbara, who controls one of the largest trusts in the country and is an extreme narcissist. In the process, she discovers repressed memories... that may be someone else’s memories. A new audio drama from Voyage Media, I Am Echo can be compared to a YA Succession with a sci-fi twist.