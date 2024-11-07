Bruce Greenwood (Netflix's The Fall Of The House Of Usher) stars in this thriller/horror audio drama, that's SILENCE OF THE LAMBS meets UNDERWORLD, as a thousand-year-old vampire, who wants to return humanity to its primal roots... unless an FBI agent can stop him.
1:54
Episode Eight
The struggle between Serpa and Corso comes to a terrifying end.
Primal is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Dan Benamor and Garrick Dion. Executive produced by Clifford Querol. Written by Milan Tomasevic, based on the TV pilot Navari Rising, by Clifford Querol. Starring Bruce Greenwood, as Corso, Veronica Warner, as Serpa, Jonathan Regier as Alex, Albie Robles as Noonan, Bill Kates as Boris, Leo and Dez, Samantha Claire as Amy, and Valarie Rae Miller as Dr. Parish. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez.
27:39
Episode Seven
Serpa apprehends Corso... but does she have the upper hand?
22:46
Episode Six
Noonan and Corso face a final reckoning.
23:09
Episode Five
Alex meets the leader of a mysterious secret society... that wants him as a member.
