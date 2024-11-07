Powered by RND
Primal

Podcast Primal
Voyage Media
FictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Trailer
    Bruce Greenwood (Netflix's The Fall Of The House Of Usher) stars in this thriller/horror audio drama, that's SILENCE OF THE LAMBS meets UNDERWORLD, as a thousand-year-old vampire, who wants to return humanity to its primal roots... unless an FBI agent can stop him.
    --------  
    1:54
  • Episode Eight
    The struggle between Serpa and Corso comes to a terrifying end. Primal is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Dan Benamor and Garrick Dion. Executive produced by Clifford Querol. Written by Milan Tomasevic, based on the TV pilot Navari Rising, by Clifford Querol. Starring Bruce Greenwood, as Corso, Veronica Warner, as Serpa, Jonathan Regier as Alex, Albie Robles as Noonan, Bill Kates as Boris, Leo and Dez, Samantha Claire as Amy, and Valarie Rae Miller as Dr. Parish. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you're listening and subscribe now for future episodes.
    --------  
    27:39
  • Episode Seven
    Serpa apprehends Corso... but does she have the upper hand? Primal is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Dan Benamor and Garrick Dion. Executive produced by Clifford Querol. Written by Milan Tomasevic, based on the TV pilot Navari Rising, by Clifford Querol. Starring Bruce Greenwood, as Corso, Veronica Warner, as Serpa, Jonathan Regier as Alex, Albie Robles as Noonan, Bill Kates as Boris, Leo and Dez, Samantha Claire as Amy, and Valarie Rae Miller as Dr. Parish. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you're listening and subscribe now for future episodes.
    --------  
    22:46
  • Episode Six
    Noonan and Corso face a final reckoning. Primal is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Dan Benamor and Garrick Dion. Executive produced by Clifford Querol. Written by Milan Tomasevic, based on the TV pilot Navari Rising, by Clifford Querol. Starring Bruce Greenwood, as Corso, Veronica Warner, as Serpa, Jonathan Regier as Alex, Albie Robles as Noonan, Bill Kates as Boris, Leo and Dez, Samantha Claire as Amy, and Valarie Rae Miller as Dr. Parish. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you're listening and subscribe now for future episodes.
    --------  
    23:09
  • Episode Five
    Alex meets the leader of a mysterious secret society... that wants him as a member. Primal is a production of Voyage Media. The series is produced by Nat Mundel, Robert Mitas, Dan Benamor and Garrick Dion. Executive produced by Clifford Querol. Written by Milan Tomasevic, based on the TV pilot Navari Rising, by Clifford Querol. Starring Bruce Greenwood, as Corso, Veronica Warner, as Serpa, Jonathan Regier as Alex, Albie Robles as Noonan, Bill Kates as Boris, Leo and Dez, Samantha Claire as Amy, and Valarie Rae Miller as Dr. Parish. Edited, sound designed and mixed by Joel Lipman. Original music by Derlis Gonzalez. If you're enjoying the show, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you're listening and subscribe now for future episodes.
    --------  
    23:28

About Primal

Bruce Greenwood (The Fall Of The House of Usher) stars in this horror thriller podcast. A detective investigating a bizarre serial killer stumbles upon a conspiracy by a thousand-year-old vampire to return humanity to its "superior" primal capabilities.
