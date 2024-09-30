Tales From the Void - Behind the Scenes Podcast - Episode 07

This Behind the Scenes Podcast is your chance to go behind the curtain to learn more about the people who have created the new horror anthology streaming series: Tales From The Void. Hosted by David Cummings from The NoSleep Podcast and one of the executive producers of Tales From The Void. He'll be speaking with the various writers and directors who brought these sleepless tales to the screen. All episodes of Tales From The Void are now available to stream on Screambox in the US & Super Channel in Canada. On this episode, we meet Travis Brown. His story "Something Walks Whistling" was adapted for the Tales From the Void episode called, "Whistle in the Woods". We discuss how writing and horror stories became a passion of his and how the r/nosleep subreddit became the proving ground for so many of his popular stories. We also delve into the screen adaptation of his most popular story and how it felt to see it come to life on the screen. Click here to learn more about Tales From the Void Click here to learn more about Travis Brown Follow Tales From the Void on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on IMDb. Tales From the Void - The Behind the Scenes Podcast is a Creative Reason Media production, in conjunction with Envoi Entertainment. Music by Alex Cuervo and Brandon Boone. Audio program ©2024 - Creative Reason Media Inc. - All Rights Reserved - No reproduction or use of this content is permitted without the express written consent of Creative Reason Media Inc. The copyrights for each story are held by the respective authors.