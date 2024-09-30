Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsFictionThe NoSleep Podcast
Listen to The NoSleep Podcast in the App
Listen to The NoSleep Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The NoSleep Podcast

Podcast The NoSleep Podcast
Creative Reason Media Inc.
The NoSleep Podcast is a multi-award winning anthology series of original horror stories, with rich atmospheric music to enhance the frightening tales.
More
FictionScience FictionArtsPerforming ArtsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 634
  • NoSleep Podcast - Sleepless Decompositions Vol. 18
    We're lost in time as Season 22 approaches. Get locked in with Sleepless Decompositions Vol. 18. "Waiting Room" written by Johnathon Heart (Story starts around 00:04:05) Produced by: Jeff Clement TRIGGER WARNING! Cast: Narrator - Xalavier Nelson Jr., You - Jeff Clement, Young Man - Kyle Akers, Robotic Voice 1 - Jessica McEvoy, Robotic Voice 2 - Atticus Jackson, Cheerful Man - Mike DelGaudio "A World Behind Glass" written by Simon Bleaken (Story starts around 00:22:20) TRIGGER WARNING! Produced by: Phil Michalski Cast: Neil - Jake Benson, Lee - Reagen Tacker, Karen - Erika Sanderson This episode is sponsored by: Mint Mobile - Ditch overpriced wireless with Mint Mobile's deal and get 3 months of premium wireless service for 15 bucks a month. C'mon, cut your wireless bill to 15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/nosleep ShipStation - Work less and ship more with ShipStation. The innovative tool that helps turn your shipping challenges into opportunities for growth. Use promo code NOSLEEP today at shipstation.com to sign up for your FREE 60-day trial. Click here to learn more about The NoSleep Podcast team Executive Producer & Host: David Cummings Musical score composed by: Brandon Boone "Sleepless Decompositions" illustration courtesy of Kelly Turnbull Audio program ©2024 - Creative Reason Media Inc. - All Rights Reserved - No reproduction or use of this content is permitted without the express written consent of Creative Reason Media Inc. The copyrights for each story are held by the respective authors.
    --------  
    1:05:00
  • Tales From the Void - Behind the Scenes Podcast - Episode 08
    This Behind the Scenes Podcast is your chance to go behind the curtain to learn more about the people who have created the new horror anthology streaming series: Tales From The Void. Hosted by David Cummings from The NoSleep Podcast and one of the executive producers of Tales From The Void. He'll be speaking with the various writers and directors who brought these sleepless tales to the screen. All episodes of Tales From The Void are now available to stream on Screambox in the US & Super Channel in Canada. On this Season 1 final episode, we meet the directors who bring us the final two episodes of Tales From the Void: John Adams & Toby Poser, co-directors of "Plastic Smile" and Francesco Loschiavo, director of "Whistle in the Woods". Our discussions touch not only on the episodes themselves but also on the many facets of filmmaking and what goes into bringing stories to life on the screen. Click here to learn more about Tales From the Void Click here to learn more about John Adams & Toby Poser Click here to learn more about Francesco Loschiavo Follow Tales From the Void on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on IMDb. Tales From the Void - The Behind the Scenes Podcast is a Creative Reason Media production, in conjunction with Envoi Entertainment. Music by Alex Cuervo and Brandon Boone. Audio program ©2024 - Creative Reason Media Inc. - All Rights Reserved - No reproduction or use of this content is permitted without the express written consent of Creative Reason Media Inc. The copyrights for each story are held by the respective authors.
    --------  
    35:30
  • Introducing: Mind of a Serial Killer
    What makes a serial killer? Mind of a Serial Killer takes you deep into the twisted minds of history’s most notorious serial killers. Every Monday, hosts Vanessa Richardson and Dr. Tristin Engels, a Clinical and Forensic Psychologist, combines gripping true crime storytelling with expert psychological analysis to answer the question - what makes a serial killer? From Jeffrey Dahmer to Ted Bundy, explore not only their chilling crimes but the dark psychology behind them. Follow Mind of a Serial Killer wherever you get your podcasts! 
    --------  
    21:07
  • NoSleep Podcast Halloween 2024 Hiatus 02
    With the Halloween season over for another year, the NoSleep Podcast team is taking a couple of weeks off. But remain fearful, we have tales from our Sleepless Sanctuary Premium episodes to keep the horror rolling into November. "Never Be Hungry Again" written by Fiona McKenna (Story starts around 00:03:15) Produced by: Phil Michalski Cast: Narrator - Jeff Clement, Neighbor - Jesse Cornett, Father - Atticus Jackson, Mother - Danielle McRae, Narrator - David Cummings "Have You Ever Played the 'Would You...?' Game?" written by Quincy Lee (Story starts around 00:34:40) Produced by: Jesse Cornett Cast: Toby - Matthew Bradford, Seti - Jessica McEvoy, Darren - Jeff Clement, Jules - Kristen DiMercurio, Scott - Atticus Jackson, Rosalinda - Erin Lillis, Friend #1 - Mike DelGaudio, Friend #2 - Sarah Thomas, Father - Jesse Cornett, Dad - Graham Rowat, Mom - Tanja Milojevic This episode is sponsored by: Betterhelp - This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/nosleep and get on your way to being your best self. Uncommon Goods - Uncommon Goods is here to make your holiday shopping stress-free by scouring the globe for the most remarkable and truly unique gifts for everyone on your list. Visit uncommongoods.com/nosleep for 15% off Click here to learn more about The NoSleep Podcast team Click here to learn more about Quincy Lee Executive Producer & Host: David Cummings Musical score composed by: Brandon Boone "Halloween 2024 Hiatus" illustration courtesy of Alexandra Cruz Audio program ©2024 - Creative Reason Media Inc. - All Rights Reserved - No reproduction or use of this content is permitted without the express written consent of Creative Reason Media Inc. The copyrights for each story are held by the respective authors.
    --------  
    1:26:00
  • Tales From the Void - Behind the Scenes Podcast - Episode 07
    This Behind the Scenes Podcast is your chance to go behind the curtain to learn more about the people who have created the new horror anthology streaming series: Tales From The Void. Hosted by David Cummings from The NoSleep Podcast and one of the executive producers of Tales From The Void. He'll be speaking with the various writers and directors who brought these sleepless tales to the screen. All episodes of Tales From The Void are now available to stream on Screambox in the US & Super Channel in Canada. On this episode, we meet Travis Brown. His story "Something Walks Whistling" was adapted for the Tales From the Void episode called, "Whistle in the Woods". We discuss how writing and horror stories became a passion of his and how the r/nosleep subreddit became the proving ground for so many of his popular stories. We also delve into the screen adaptation of his most popular story and how it felt to see it come to life on the screen. Click here to learn more about Tales From the Void Click here to learn more about Travis Brown Follow Tales From the Void on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on IMDb. Tales From the Void - The Behind the Scenes Podcast is a Creative Reason Media production, in conjunction with Envoi Entertainment. Music by Alex Cuervo and Brandon Boone. Audio program ©2024 - Creative Reason Media Inc. - All Rights Reserved - No reproduction or use of this content is permitted without the express written consent of Creative Reason Media Inc. The copyrights for each story are held by the respective authors.
    --------  
    28:00

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About The NoSleep Podcast

The NoSleep Podcast is a multi-award winning anthology series of original horror stories, with rich atmospheric music to enhance the frightening tales.
Podcast website

Listen to The NoSleep Podcast, پادکست رخ and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:12:31 AM