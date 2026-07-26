Beatrix meets Marie, to discuss the recordings and debate what the future holds for both of them.



Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Winters and Arian Moayed.

Executive produced by Julianne Moore , Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Supervising producer Alexandra K. Browne. Produced by Katie Pastore, Kayla Stokes, Jennifer Mudge and Rachel Wolf. Sound design and mix by Daniel Brunelle, Daniel Ramirez, and Jonathon Roberts. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Bobby Johanson and Beau Emory, and at Grapehouse Studios by Christian A. Petersen and Kristoffer Yde. Sound Supervision and additional recording by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. “Elisa’s Song” by Alejandro Parada and Alcides Vidal. Additional score by Daniel Ramirez. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Additional engineering by Raymond Rodriguez, Francisco Tapia, Alejandro Parada, Alex Vilches, and Tomi Perez.

Case 63 is a Spotify Audio Series and a Spotify Studios, FortySixty and Mad Gene Media production.

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