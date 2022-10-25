Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Case 63

Case 63

Podcast Case 63
Podcast Case 63

Case 63

Spotify Studios
New York psychiatrist Dr. Eliza Knight (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) begins treating a patient registered as Case 63 (Emmy nominee Oscar Isaac) who claims to be from the year 2062.
Fiction
New York psychiatrist Dr. Eliza Knight (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) begins treating a patient registered as Case 63 (Emmy nominee Oscar Isaac) who clai...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Episode 10- “Patient Zero”
    Final session. In an airport, the meeting of all possibilities and all possible universes. But what happens when the future is not exactly what they expected it to be? Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Alfredo Narciso, and Zoe Winters.  Executive produced by Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Produced by Katie Pastore, and Facundo Soler. Associate producers Julie Balefsky, Kayla Stokes, and Tobias Traglia. Sound design & mix by Armando Serrano and Daniel Brunelle. Additional engineering by Jonathon Roberts, Shane Hendrickson, and Steven Tejeda. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Mike Rivera and Beau Emory. Sound supervision by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Special thanks to Dawn Ostroff.  Case 63 is a Spotify original audio series and a Gimlet, FortySixty, and Mad Gene Media production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/25/2022
    18:22
  • Episode 9- “Entanglement”
    Session nine. Intersecting timelines. Dr. Knight surrenders to a plan that science cannot explain. Case 63 has resurfaced to leave a final recording for her. Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.  Executive produced by Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Produced by Katie Pastore, and Facundo Soler. Associate producers Julie Balefsky, Kayla Stokes, and Tobias Traglia. Sound design & mix by Armando Serrano and Daniel Brunelle. Additional engineering by Jonathon Roberts, Shane Hendrickson, and Steven Tejeda. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Mike Rivera and Beau Emory. Sound supervision by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Special thanks to Dawn Ostroff.  Case 63 is a Spotify original audio series and a Gimlet, FortySixty, and Mad Gene Media production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/25/2022
    14:38
  • Episode 8 - “Gaspar Marin”
    Session eight. In an unexpected turn, Case 63 is an impostor. And, for now, he has escaped. Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, and Pooya Mohseni.  Executive produced by Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Produced by Katie Pastore, and Facundo Soler. Associate producers Julie Balefsky, Kayla Stokes, and Tobias Traglia. Sound design & mix by Armando Serrano and Daniel Brunelle. Additional engineering by Jonathon Roberts, Shane Hendrickson, and Steven Tejeda. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Mike Rivera and Beau Emory. Sound supervision by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Special thanks to Dawn Ostroff.  Case 63 is a Spotify original audio series and a Gimlet, FortySixty, and Mad Gene Media production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/25/2022
    10:15
  • Episode 7- “Jemmy Button”
    Session seven. Dr. Knight decides to drop the case...Case 63. Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, and Dariush Kashani.  Executive produced by Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Produced by Katie Pastore, and Facundo Soler. Associate producers Julie Balefsky, Kayla Stokes, and Tobias Traglia. Sound design & mix by Armando Serrano and Daniel Brunelle. Additional engineering by Jonathon Roberts, Shane Hendrickson, and Steven Tejeda. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Mike Rivera and Beau Emory. Sound supervision by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Special thanks to Dawn Ostroff. Case 63 is a Spotify original audio series and a Gimlet, FortySixty, and Mad Gene Media production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/25/2022
    11:49
  • Episode 6 - “History Exam”
    Session six. The polygraph test. Why is the impossible impossible? Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, and Kelly AuCoin.  Executive produced by Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Produced by Katie Pastore, and Facundo Soler. Associate producers Julie Balefsky, Kayla Stokes, and Tobias Traglia. Sound design & mix by Armando Serrano and Daniel Brunelle. Additional engineering by Jonathon Roberts, Shane Hendrickson, and Steven Tejeda. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Mike Rivera and Beau Emory. Sound supervision by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Special thanks to Dawn Ostroff.  Case 63 is a Spotify original audio series and a Gimlet, FortySixty, and Mad Gene Media production. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    10/25/2022
    13:14

About Case 63

New York psychiatrist Dr. Eliza Knight (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) begins treating a patient registered as Case 63 (Emmy nominee Oscar Isaac) who claims to be from the year 2062. What begins as routine therapeutic sessions quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real. Out now. Follow & listen for free.
