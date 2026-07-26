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22 episodes
- An unexpected meeting with Oliver forces Beatrix’s decision. A future she can’t escape, or a chance to change it all?
Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Winters and Arian Moayed.
Executive produced by Julianne Moore , Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Supervising producer Alexandra K. Browne. Produced by Katie Pastore, Kayla Stokes, Jennifer Mudge and Rachel Wolf. Sound design and mix by Daniel Brunelle, Daniel Ramirez, and Jonathon Roberts. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Bobby Johanson and Beau Emory, and at Grapehouse Studios by Christian A. Petersen and Kristoffer Yde. Sound Supervision and additional recording by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. “Elisa’s Song” by Alejandro Parada and Alcides Vidal. Additional score by Daniel Ramirez. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Additional engineering by Raymond Rodriguez, Francisco Tapia, Alejandro Parada, Alex Vilches, and Tomi Perez.
Case 63 is a Spotify Audio Series and a Spotify Studios, FortySixty and Mad Gene Media production.
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- Beatrix and Vincent decide to trigger their Garnier Maler event.
Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Winters and Arian Moayed.
Executive produced by Julianne Moore , Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Supervising producer Alexandra K. Browne. Produced by Katie Pastore, Kayla Stokes, Jennifer Mudge and Rachel Wolf. Sound design and mix by Daniel Brunelle, Daniel Ramirez, and Jonathon Roberts. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Bobby Johanson and Beau Emory, and at Grapehouse Studios by Christian A. Petersen and Kristoffer Yde. Sound Supervision and additional recording by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. “Elisa’s Song” by Alejandro Parada and Alcides Vidal. Additional score by Daniel Ramirez. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Additional engineering by Raymond Rodriguez, Francisco Tapia, Alejandro Parada, Alex Vilches, and Tomi Perez.
Case 63 is a Spotify Audio Series and a Spotify Studios, FortySixty and Mad Gene Media production.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Beatrix is conflicted about her next steps. Oliver has decoded the latest message from the future.
Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Winters and Arian Moayed.
Executive produced by Julianne Moore , Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Supervising producer Alexandra K. Browne. Produced by Katie Pastore, Kayla Stokes, Jennifer Mudge and Rachel Wolf. Sound design and mix by Daniel Brunelle, Daniel Ramirez, and Jonathon Roberts. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Bobby Johanson and Beau Emory, and at Grapehouse Studios by Christian A. Petersen and Kristoffer Yde. Sound Supervision and additional recording by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. “Elisa’s Song” by Alejandro Parada and Alcides Vidal. Additional score by Daniel Ramirez. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Additional engineering by Raymond Rodriguez, Francisco Tapia, Alejandro Parada, Alex Vilches, and Tomi Perez.
Case 63 is a Spotify Audio Series and a Spotify Studios, FortySixty and Mad Gene Media production.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Timelines collide when Beatrix and Vincent happen upon an unexpected person.
Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Winters and Arian Moayed.
Executive produced by Julianne Moore , Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Supervising producer Alexandra K. Browne. Produced by Katie Pastore, Kayla Stokes, Jennifer Mudge and Rachel Wolf. Sound design and mix by Daniel Brunelle, Daniel Ramirez, and Jonathon Roberts. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Bobby Johanson and Beau Emory, and at Grapehouse Studios by Christian A. Petersen and Kristoffer Yde. Sound Supervision and additional recording by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. “Elisa’s Song” by Alejandro Parada and Alcides Vidal. Additional score by Daniel Ramirez. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Additional engineering by Raymond Rodriguez, Francisco Tapia, Alejandro Parada, Alex Vilches, and Tomi Perez.
Case 63 is a Spotify Audio Series and a Spotify Studios, FortySixty and Mad Gene Media production.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Beatrix meets Marie, to discuss the recordings and debate what the future holds for both of them.
Case 63, created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Starring Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Winters and Arian Moayed.
Executive produced by Julianne Moore , Oscar Isaac, Mimi O’Donnell, Javier Piñol, and Nacho Gil. Supervising producer Alexandra K. Browne. Produced by Katie Pastore, Kayla Stokes, Jennifer Mudge and Rachel Wolf. Sound design and mix by Daniel Brunelle, Daniel Ramirez, and Jonathon Roberts. Recorded at Harbor Picture Company by Bobby Johanson and Beau Emory, and at Grapehouse Studios by Christian A. Petersen and Kristoffer Yde. Sound Supervision and additional recording by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Mowat. “Elisa’s Song” by Alejandro Parada and Alcides Vidal. Additional score by Daniel Ramirez. Script consultant Gabriel Urbina. Originally produced by Emisor Podcasting. Additional engineering by Raymond Rodriguez, Francisco Tapia, Alejandro Parada, Alex Vilches, and Tomi Perez.
Case 63 is a Spotify Audio Series and a Spotify Studios, FortySixty and Mad Gene Media production.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Case 63
CASE 63 IS OUT NOW Season Two of Case 63 transports us back to 2012 where Eliza Beatrix Knight wakes confused and naked in a bathroom at JFK airport, having failed her mission. Taken to a hospital, she is treated by Dr. Vincent Caldwell - a resident psychiatrist with a familiar voice. Beatrix is now Case 63. With the future of humanity ever more at risk, Beatrix and Vincent must race to unravel the past to save an uncertain future. Season 2 of CASE 63 is created and written by Julio Rojas. Adapted by Mara Vélez Meléndez. Directed by Mimi O’Donnell and stars Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.Podcast website
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Case 63: Podcasts in Family