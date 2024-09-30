Listen to the full story on BBC Sounds:PART 1: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001yxg8PART 2: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001yxkxONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 8th, 2024On this episode, we're previewing the first three minutes of a brand new story from the director of The Truth.Jonathan Mitchell directed, sound designed, and composed the original score for a brand new audio drama on BBC Radio 4 called “The Missed Lives of Max and Judy." It's in two parts, each part is 44 minutes long, and you can hear it free online for the next 30 days at the links above. Part 1 is available starting May 8, and part 2 starting May 9th.After 30 days, they will be gone, possibly forever, so listen right away!The Missed Lives of Max and Judy is a mind-bending time-warping romantic comedy by Janina Mattheson, who also created the Within the Wires podcast, and it stars Danusia Samal, Carl Prekopp, and Alison Steadman. It was Produced by Emma Hearn, and Executive Produced by John Dryden of Goldhawk Productions.
--------
5:09
Pariah No. 3
The grandson of a world-renowned art gallery owner falls in love with a performance artist. But when her performance piece becomes a crime scene, he has to team up with an art critic to investigate. Part 3 of 3.
Written by Davy Gardner.
Performed by Federico Rodriguez, Liz Leimkuhler, Ann Carr, Dmitry Shein, Amy Warren, Margaret Burrus, Woody Fu, and Hunter Nelson.
Find The Truth at thetruthpodcast.com and @thetruthfiction on Twitter and Instagram.
--------
34:55
Pariah No. 2
The grandson of a world-renowned art gallery owner falls in love with a performance artist. But when her performance piece becomes a crime scene, he has to team up with an art critic to investigate. Part 2 of 3.
Written by Davy Gardner.
Performed by Federico Rodriguez, Liz Leimkuhler, Ann Carr, Amy Warren, Margaret Burrus, Dmitry Shein, Marisa Brau, Brian Morabito, Davy Gardner, Woody Fu, Zuri Washington, Mary McDonnell, and Louis Kornfeld.
Find The Truth at thetruthpodcast.com and @thetruthfiction on Twitter and Instagram.
--------
26:54
Pariah No. 1
The grandson of a world-renowned art gallery owner falls in love with a performance artist. But when her performance piece becomes a crime scene, he has to team up with an art critic to investigate.
Written by Davy Gardner.
Performed by Federico Rodriguez, Liz Leimkuhler, Ann Carr, Amy Warren, Margaret Burrus, Dmitry Shein, Marisa Brau, Brian Morabito, Davy Gardner, Hunter Nelson, and Woody Fu.
Find The Truth at thetruthpodcast.com and @thetruthfiction on Twitter and Instagram.
--------
29:32
Instruction Manual for Jason
When Jen gets an instruction manual specifically written for her boyfriend, she uses it to help both him … and herself.
Written by Mary McDonnell.
Performed by James Dwyer, Erin Bartley, John Trowbridge, Makena Miller, Cherie McMaster, and Sadie Mitchell.
Find The Truth at thetruthpodcast.com and @thetruthfiction on Twitter and Instagram.
THE TRUTH makes movies for your ears. They're short stories that are sometimes dark, sometimes funny, and always intriguing. Every story is different, but they all take you to unexpected places using only sound. If you're new, some good starting places are: Silvia's Blood, That's Democracy, Moon Graffiti, Tape Delay, or whatever's most recent. Listening with headphones is encouraged! We're a proud member of Radiotopia from PRX.