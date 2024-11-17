Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 20 and 21 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.Are you loving The Sleepy Bookshelf? Show your support by giving us a review on Apple Podcasts.Follow the show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Vote on upcoming books via the Survey on our website: https://sleepybookshelf.com.Listen to the music from The Sleepy Bookshelf in a relaxing soundscape on Deep Sleep Sounds:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxRt2AI7f80Having an issue with The Sleepy Bookshelf or have a question for us? Check out our FAQs.Connect: Twitter - Instagram - FacebookThank you so much for joining us here at The Sleepy Bookshelf. Now, let’s open our book for this evening. Sweet dreams 🥱 😴
46:06
Treasure Island, Part 9 of 16
Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 17 to 19 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.
52:27
Treasure Island, Part 8 of 16
Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 15 and 16 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.
47:41
Treasure Island, Part 7 of 16
Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 13 and 14 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.
44:18
Treasure Island, Part 6 of 16
Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 11 and 12 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.
