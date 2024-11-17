Powered by RND
The Sleepy Bookshelf

Podcast The Sleepy Bookshelf
Slumber Studios
Fall asleep to classic works of fiction, adapted and narrated to help you relax. Each episode begins with a brief moment of relaxation followed by a quick summa...
FictionHealth & Wellness

Available Episodes

5 of 547
  • Treasure Island, Part 10 of 16
    Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 20 and 21 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.
    --------  
    46:06
  • Treasure Island, Part 9 of 16
    Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 17 to 19 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.
    --------  
    52:27
  • Treasure Island, Part 8 of 16
    Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 15 and 16 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.
    --------  
    47:41
  • Treasure Island, Part 7 of 16
    Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 13 and 14 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.
    --------  
    44:18
  • Treasure Island, Part 6 of 16
    Tonight, Elizabeth reads chapter 11 and 12 of "Treasure Island", by author Robert Louis Stevenson published in 1833.
    --------  
    43:15

About The Sleepy Bookshelf

Fall asleep to classic works of fiction, adapted and narrated to help you relax. Each episode begins with a brief moment of relaxation followed by a quick summary of the prior episode. That way, you can fall asleep whenever you're ready and always stay caught up. Explore our full library of over 30 audiobooks. There is something for everyone! Support our show as a premium member and get access to bonus episodes and ad-free listening.
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:33:20 AM