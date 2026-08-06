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363 episodes
- Author : C. W. Maurer Narrator : Nicola Chapman Host : Mur Lafferty Audio Producer : Adam Pracht Riftwork originally appeared in Brave New Girls: Tales of Girls Who Invent and Imagine anthology in July 2025. Includes tight, underground spaces. Riftwork (Part 1 of 2) By C. W. Maurer It’s no secret that the surfies think […]
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- Author : Carrie Vaughn Narrator : Cherrae L. Stuart Host : Alasdair Stuart Audio Producer : Summer Brooks “Woolly” was first published in Asimov’s Science Fiction (May/June 2025) This episode is sponsored by Sleepphones! Use code ESCAPEPOD and get 10% off your purchase. Woolly by Carrie Vaughn At five a.m., Joy got a call from […]
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- Author : Remy Nakamura Narrator : Roberto Suarez Hosts : Valerie Valdes and Alasdair Stuart Audio Producer : Adam Pracht Impossibility Crow was originally published as Escape Pod episode 557 on January 5, 2017. Includes violence and swears. Impossibility Crow By Remy Nakamura The Kingdom Coffee Missionary Handbook tells Paulo that he should always put […]
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- Author : Meridel Newton Narrator : Alexandra Rose Host : Tina Connolly Audio Producer : Summer Brooks Escape Pod 1054: Takahata-fudo is an Escape Pod original. This episode is sponsored by Sleepphones! Use code ESCAPEPOD and get 10% off your purchase. Takahata-fudo by Meridel Newton If you walk far enough along the old Keio line […]
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- Author : Ethan Ham Narrator : Elie Hirschman Host : Alasdair Stuart Audio Producer : Adam Pracht Escape Pod 1053: The Game of Possibilities is an Escape Pod original. Ethan Ham https://www.ethanham.com/index.html?second-edition Elie Hirschman https://eliehirschman.com/ Adam Pracht https://escapepod.org/people/adam-pracht/ Alasdair Stuart https://escapepod.org/people/alasdair-stuart/ Reiner Knizia https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgamedesigner/2/reiner-knizia SleepPhones https://www.sleepphones.co.uk/ Voidmerch store https://voidmerch.threadless.com/collections/escape-artists-inc-x-voidmerch-1 The Game of Possibilities By Ethan […]
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