Escape Pod

Podcast Escape Pod
Escape Artists, Inc
The Original Science Fiction Podcast More
FictionScience FictionFictionDrama
  • Escape Pod 887: The Revolution, Brought to You by Nike (Part 1) (Flashback Friday)
    Author : Andrea Phillips Narrator : Julia Rios Hosts : Valerie Valdes and Mur Lafferty Audio Producers : Adam Pracht and Summer Brooks Discuss on Forums The Revolution, Brought to You by Nike originally appeared in Fireside Magazine in February 2017 and first played on Escape Pod episode 644 on September 6, 2018. The Revolution, Brought […] Source
    5/4/2023
    46:05
  • Escape Pod 886: If My Body Is a Temple, Raze It to the Ground
    Author : Lauren Ring Narrator : Tatiana Grey Host : Mur Lafferty Audio Producer : Adam Pracht Discuss on Forums If My Body Is a Temple, Raze It to the Ground originally appeared in The Reinvented Heart (CAEZIK SF & Fantasy), February 2022. Includes sexual harassment. If My Body Is a Temple, Raze It to […] Source
    4/27/2023
    29:25
  • Escape Pod 885: The CRISPR Cookbook: A Guide to Biohacking Your Own Abortion in a Post-Roe World
    Author : MKRNYILGLD Narrator : Premee Mohamed Host : Valerie Valdes Audio Producer : Summer Brooks “The CRISPR Cookbook: A Guide to Biohacking Your Own Abortion in a Post-Roe World” originally appeared in Lightspeed Magazine (September 2022). Abortion, forced pregnancy The CRISPR Cookbook: A Guide to Biohacking Your Own Abortion in a Post-Roe World by […] Source
    4/20/2023
    23:52
  • Escape Pod 884: Zhao and the Flightless Crane
    Author : A J Mo Narrator : Andrew K. Hoe Host : Tina Connolly Audio Producer : Adam Pracht Discuss on Forums Escape Pod 884: Zhao and the Flightless Crane is an Escape Pod original. Discussion of death and loss. Zhao and the Flightless Crane By A. J. Mo Quick sapphires danced over sun-silvered water. […] Source
    4/13/2023
    38:32
  • Escape Pod 883: Just Us and the Mannequins
    Author : Linda Niehoff Narrator : Heather Thomas Host : Mur Lafferty Audio Producer : Summer Brooks Escape Pod 883: Just Us and the Mannequins is an Escape Pod original. Brief mention of suicidal ideations Just Us and the Mannequins by Linda Niehoff It was creepy at first, all those mannequins. It must have been […] Source
    4/6/2023
    41:36

About Escape Pod

The Original Science Fiction Podcast
