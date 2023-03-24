Author : A. J. Alan Narrators : Matt Dovey and Phil Lunt Host : Shawn Garrett Audio Producer : Chelsea Davis Discuss on Forums Both “Coincidence” and “The Dream” originally appeared in The London Magazine, April 1927 and June 1927 respectively Coincidence By A.J. Alan This is the story of a coincidence. At any rate […]
4/28/2023
40:18
PseudoPod 862: The Curious Story of Susan Styles
Author : Catherine Lord Narrator : Samuel Poots Host : Kat Day "The Curious Story of Susan Styles" was originally published in 1893 The Society for Psychical Research was formed in 1882, 11 years before this story was written The Curious Case Of Susan Styles: A Psychical […]
4/21/2023
26:10
PseudoPod 861: Swing Batter Batter
Author : Richard E. Dansky Narrator : Eric Luke Host : Dave Robison PseudoPod 861: Swing Batter Batter is a PseudoPod original. Swing Batter Batter by Richard Dansky A baseball clubhouse is a weird place. You've got California prep school kids rubbing elbows with good old boys […]
4/15/2023
43:32
PseudoPod 859: We, the Ones Who Raised Sam Gowers from the Dead
Author : Cynthia Zhang Narrator : Serah Eley Host : Kat Day PseudoPod 859: We, the Ones Who Raised Sam Gowers from the Dead is a PseudoPod original. CW: Homophobic/transphobic violence We, the Ones Who Raised Sam Gowers from the Dead by Cynthia Zhang Yes, to answer […]
3/31/2023
38:26
PseudoPod 858: Flash on the Borderlands LXV: Fecundity
Authors : Sophie Sparrow, Gretchen Tessmer and Wen-yi Lee Narrators : Kara Grace, Summer Brooks and Wilson Fowlie Host : Alasdair Stuart PseudoPod 858: Flash on the Borderlands LXV: Fecundity is a PseudoPod original. "On the Getting of Husbands and the Spawning of Children" previously appeared in […]