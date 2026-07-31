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PseudoPod

Escape Artists Foundation
ArtsBooks
PseudoPod
Latest episode

365 episodes

  • PseudoPod

    PseudoPod 1040: Flash on the Borderlands LXXIX (79): Ubi amor, ibi dolor

    07/31/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    PseudoPod 1040: Flash on the Borderlands LXXIX (79): Ubi amor, ibi dolor is a PseudoPod original. For CWs, please see show notes below Content warnings with timings: 03:56–16:40 ‘A Table Set And Waiting’: graphic sexual content, body horror, homophobia 18:57–26:32 ‘Third Date’: dangers of dating, physical abuse 29:44–40:52 ‘You’re Still Here’: homophobia, religion…

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  • PseudoPod

    PseudoPod 1039: The Song of the Living

    07/24/2026 | 24 mins.
    “The Song of the Living” was originally published in 2025 in an anthology Tonja edited titled, “If Fists Could Speak: A Black Speculative Fiction Anthology” CW: harm to animals Please see the host commentary below for notes from the author. When the trees start to smell sharp and crisp, I know The Dead Things are coming. That warning scent perfumes the air now.

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  • PseudoPod

    PseudoPod 1038: Red Ripper

    07/17/2026 | 35 mins.
    PseudoPod 1038: Red Ripper is a PseudoPod original. C/W reference to alcohol and drug abuse Listen, I could still stretch half you pups if I felt like it. Sit down and learn something about the business. Did I ever tell you about the Red Ripper? I got a special reason for telling about him, because he’s come back to settle up with me. I never cared who he was under…

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  • PseudoPod

    PseudoPod 1037: Playing Tricks

    07/10/2026 | 38 mins.
    “Playing Tricks” was first published in It Was All A Dream: An Anthology Of Bad Horror Tropes Done Right, edited by Brandon Applegate, and later in Angela Sylvaine’s collection, The Dead Spot: Stories of Lost Girls C/W: mental illness, gaslighting, child abuse Dina had never seen her dad cry until the day he left. His face was puffy and wet with tears when he…

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  • PseudoPod

    PseudoPod 1036: A Greater Dark

    07/03/2026 | 39 mins.
    PseudoPod 1036: A Greater Dark is a PseudoPod original. C/W: Xenophobia, gun violence, harm to animals Gray sheets of rain as the door bangs in, Willard and his men materializing in that opaque haze and shaking the wet from their long coats. They assess the room with eyes accustomed to staring. Move across the floor and toward a table in the back…

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