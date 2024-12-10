The Adventure of the Speckled Band: Part Two

Shortly after Helen Stoner leaves Baker Street, Holmes and Watson are confronted by her furious stepfather, Dr. Roylott. Roylott warns Holmes not to meddle in his affairs but the great detective is undeterred by the doctor’s threats. Determined to solve the enigma of the speckled band before Helen meets the same fate as her sister, he and Watson head to Stoke Moran where they discover a series of enigmatic clues, each more confounding than the last. A Noiser production, written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Narrated by Hugh Bonneville Produced by Katrina Hughes and Addison Nugent Sound Design and Audio Editing by Thomas Pink Compositions: Dorry Macaulay and Oliver Baines Mix & Mastering: Cody Reynolds-Shaw Series Consultant: Dan Smith For ad-free listening and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the Noiser+ banner to get started. Or, if you’re on Spotify or Android, go to noiser.com/subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices