Shortly after Helen Stoner leaves Baker Street, Holmes and Watson are confronted by her furious stepfather, Dr. Roylott. Roylott warns Holmes not to meddle in his affairs but the great detective is undeterred by the doctor’s threats. Determined to solve the enigma of the speckled band before Helen meets the same fate as her sister, he and Watson head to Stoke Moran where they discover a series of enigmatic clues, each more confounding than the last.
The Adventure of the Speckled Band: Part One
April, 1883. A terrified young woman named Helen Stoner arrives at 221B Baker Street seeking Sherlock Holmes's help. Two years prior, her twin sister died under mysterious circumstances at Stoke Moran, their family's decaying manor house, her final words an enigmatic warning about a "speckled band." Chillingly, in the days before her death, she'd begun hearing an eerie whistle in the dead of night. Now living in her dead sister's room due to house repairs, Helen has started to hear that same whistle — and fears she may be next.
Sherlock Holmes Short Stories - Trailer
A woman struck dead after hearing a haunting whistle. A series of child-like drawings scrawled throughout a country estate. A prize horse wandering the moors without an owner.
To the regular observer, these are merely strange anomalies. But for the master detective, Sherlock Holmes they are the first pieces of an elaborate puzzle.
This christmas, listen to Sherlock Holmes Short Stories, narrated by Hugh Bonneville.
A woman struck dead after hearing a haunting whistle. A series of child-like drawings scrawled throughout a country estate. A prize horse wandering the moors without an owner.
To the regular observer, these are merely strange anomalies. But for the master detective Sherlock Holmes they are the first pieces of an elaborate puzzle.
