True stories of ordinary people thrust into extraordinary survival situations. Stranded in the desert. Lost in the jungle. Marooned in the mountains. Shipwrecke...
Paragliding Disaster: Sucked Towards the Stratosphere
A picturesque paragliding flight becomes a terrifying nightmare when a massive storm rolls in. Sucked into the clouds, Ewa Wiśnierska is pelted by hailstones the size of oranges. With lightning crackling all around her, she is sent hurtling upwards - still clinging to her parachute. Soon, she’ll be higher than Everest and nearing the cruising altitude of a jumbo jet. Covered in ice, approaching the edge of the breathable atmosphere… how on earth does she make it down in one piece?
A Noiser production, written by Sarah Ward.
7/26/2023
47:58
Real Survival Stories
The new show from award-winning podcasters, Noiser. Launching July 27th, 2023.
Hosted by John Hopkins. New episodes Thursdays. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts or at noiser.com
