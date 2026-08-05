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168 episodes
- It’s August 1981. On a lazy Sunday, an impromptu sailboat trip around the coastal waters of Volusia County, Florida seems the perfect way to enjoy the sunshine. But then things start to unravel. One small setback becomes a series of disasters, leaving Tami Ennis and her friends stranded miles offshore, clinging to the underside of their sinking boat. Now they face a momentous choice. Stay where they are and risk drifting further out to sea? Or swim for land, through a stretch of water known as the shark bite capital of the world…
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Joe Viner | Produced by Ed Baranski | Assistant Producer: Luke Lonergan | Exec produced by Joel Duddell | Sound Supervisor: Matt Peaty | Sound design by Jacob Booth | Assembly edit by Rob Plummer, Dorry Macaulay | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Ralph Tittley.
For ad-free listening, bonus material and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions
If you have an amazing survival story of your own that you’d like to put forward for the show, let us know. Drop us an email at support@noiser.com
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- In 2008, James Osborne sets out on his first winter hike, guided by his friend and colleague, Fred. But a combination of bad luck and bad judgement means a simple day trip in New Hampshire’s White Mountains snowballs into a desperate battle against the fury of nature. Caught in the middle of a blistering storm with no tent, meagre provisions and no chance of quick rescue, their only hope is to try to descend back down the mountain. As the cold bites, it isn’t long before things spiral out of control…
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Heléna Lewis | Produced by Ed Baranski | Assistant Producer: Luke Lonergan | Additional script editing: Joe Viner | Exec produced by Joel Duddell | Sound Supervisor: Matt Peaty | Sound design by Jacob Booth | Assembly edit by Rob Plummer, Dorry Macaulay | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Ralph Tittley.
For ad-free listening, bonus material and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions
If you have an amazing survival story of your own that you’d like to put forward for the show, let us know. Drop us an email at support@noiser.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- A perfect spring morning in the English countryside becomes something else entirely. High above the patchwork quilt of green and golden-brown fields a balloon glides through the air. Safely ensconced inside its basket, little does Rebecca Hay know that in mere minutes a disaster will unfold. It will feature lethal high voltage, an outbreak of fire and a stomach-churning descent back to earth…
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Heléna Lewis | Produced by Ed Baranski | Assistant Producer: Luke Lonergan | Additional script editing: Joe Viner | Exec produced by Joel Duddell | Sound Supervisor: Matt Peaty | Sound design by Jacob Booth | Assembly edit by Rob Plummer | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Ralph Tittley.
For ad-free listening, bonus material and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions
If you have an amazing survival story of your own that you’d like to put forward for the show, let us know. Drop us an email at support@noiser.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Les Morlang is a mechanic at a gold mine in the mountains of Colorado. In November 1985, he’s racing to complete some essential construction work before a blizzard rolls in. But he and his colleague Jack will be caught off guard. As a devastating natural disaster descends, they’ll become separated… leaving Les entombed beneath fifty feet of compacted snow and ice…
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Joe Viner | Produced by Ed Baranski | Assistant Producer: Luke Lonergan | Exec produced by Joel Duddell | Sound Supervisor: Matt Peaty | Sound design by Jacob Booth | Assembly edit by Carla Flores, Dorry Macaulay | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Ralph Tittley.
For ad-free listening, bonus material and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions
If you have an amazing survival story of your own that you’d like to put forward for the show, let us know. Drop us an email at support@noiser.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- In May 2025, a hardworking Dutch couple book an extended holiday to Canada. Désirée and Marko Kruithof hope to reconnect and take some time to plan the next phase of their lives, now their children have left home. But all plans are thrown out the window when, just days into their holiday, the seaplane they’ve booked for a sightseeing trip crashes off the coast of British Columbia. Trapped upside down inside the flooded cabin, the clock is ticking. And even if they can free themselves, a final sting in the tail awaits…
A Noiser podcast production. Hosted by John Hopkins.
Written by Heléna Lewis | Produced by Ed Baranski | Assistant Producer: Luke Lonergan | Additional script editing: Joe Viner | Exec produced by Joel Duddell | Sound Supervisor: Matt Peaty | Sound design by Jacob Booth | Assembly edit by Rob Plummer | Compositions by Oliver Baines, Dorry Macaulay, Tom Pink | Mix & mastering: Ralph Tittley.
For ad-free listening, bonus material and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the subscription banner at the top of the feed to get started. Or go to noiser.com/subscriptions
If you have an amazing survival story of your own that you’d like to put forward for the show, let us know. Drop us an email at support@noiser.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Real Survival Stories
True stories of ordinary people thrust into extraordinary survival situations. Stranded in the desert. Lost in the jungle. Marooned in the mountains. Shipwrecked on the high seas. You'll hear from individuals who had everything against them. But even then, they refused to give in… Hosted by John Hopkins. New episodes Thursdays. Get every episode a week early and ad-free with Noiser+. Click the banner at the top of the feed to get started or head to noiser.com/subscriptions. Go to https://surfshark.com/survival or use code SURVIVAL at checkout to get 4 extra months of SurfsharkVPN! For advertising enquiries, email info@adelicious.fm No part of this podcast may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems. In accordance with Article 4(3) of the DSM Directive 2019/790, Noiser Ltd expressly reserves this work from the text and data mining exception.Podcast website
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