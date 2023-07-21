Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Real Survival Stories in the App
Listen to Real Survival Stories in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Real Survival Stories

Real Survival Stories

Podcast Real Survival Stories
Podcast Real Survival Stories

Real Survival Stories

NOISER
add
True stories of ordinary people thrust into extraordinary survival situations. Stranded in the desert. Lost in the jungle. Marooned in the mountains. Shipwrecke...
More
HistorySportsWildernessSociety & CultureDocumentary
True stories of ordinary people thrust into extraordinary survival situations. Stranded in the desert. Lost in the jungle. Marooned in the mountains. Shipwrecke...
More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Paragliding Disaster: Sucked Towards the Stratosphere
    A picturesque paragliding flight becomes a terrifying nightmare when a massive storm rolls in. Sucked into the clouds, Ewa Wiśnierska is pelted by hailstones the size of oranges. With lightning crackling all around her, she is sent hurtling upwards - still clinging to her parachute. Soon, she’ll be higher than Everest and nearing the cruising altitude of a jumbo jet. Covered in ice, approaching the edge of the breathable atmosphere… how on earth does she make it down in one piece? A Noiser production, written by Sarah Ward. For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the Noiser+ banner to get started with a 7-day free trial. Or, if you’re on Spotify or Android, go to noiser.com/subscriptions
    7/26/2023
    47:58
  • Real Survival Stories
    The new show from award-winning podcasters, Noiser. Launching July 27th, 2023. Early access to new episodes for Noiser+ subscribers. For advertising enquiries email [email protected]
    7/21/2023
    1:04

More History podcasts

About Real Survival Stories

True stories of ordinary people thrust into extraordinary survival situations. Stranded in the desert. Lost in the jungle. Marooned in the mountains. Shipwrecked on the high seas. You'll hear from individuals who had everything against them. But even then, they refused to give in… Hosted by John Hopkins. New episodes Thursdays. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts or at noiser.com For ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to new episodes, join Noiser+. Click the Noiser+ banner to get started. Or, if you’re on Spotify or Android, go to noiser.com/subscriptions.
Podcast website

Listen to Real Survival Stories, You're Wrong About and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Real Survival Stories

Real Survival Stories

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Real Survival Stories: Podcasts in Family