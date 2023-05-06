Queer Cannabis History (with guest Andrew Freeman)

Tess and Claire sit down with co-founder of Drew Martin, Andrew Freeman, to discuss their favorite botanical joints. Andrew talks about both the challenges and joy of creating a brand in a space where not a lot of the LGBTQ community have been invited into it, and the history of cannabis specifically in the queer community from icons such as Harvey Milk championing for marijuana as medicine when the Ragaen administration ignored the HIV and AIDS crisis. Andrew debunks theories about sativa vs indica, (we were shocked) explains the intentional choices behind the botanical blends that their joints are infused with, and lucky for us, tells his love story with Drew. Enjoy this episode, please smoke responsibly, and happy pride! Visit drewmartin.co as a California resident for 10% off their joints using code: RAM10 What Drew Martin is doing for Pride: For Pride this year, the brand will introduce "One Queer Pre-Roll." In California, $1 from every pre-roll at @medmensocial goes directly to @theuwcofficial — centering Black Trans culture, the Unique Woman's Coalition has provided mentorship, scholarship, and resources in support of the trans and non-binary community for over 20 years. Our allies at MedMen will be generously matching every donation with an additional $1! In New York, $1 from every pre-roll at: @unionsquaretravelagency goes directly to @glits_inc — centering Black trans leadership, GLITS creates holistic solutions to the health and housing crises faced by TGBLQIA+ individuals experiencing systemic discrimination at intersecting oppressions impacted by racism and criminalization through a lens of harm reduction, human rights principles, social justice and community empowerment. Our allies at Union Square Travel Agency will be generously matching every donation with an additional $1! @gotham.ny goes directly to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project's work to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination or violence. @housingworkscannabis goes directly to @housingworks comprehensive array of services to more than 30,000 homeless and low-income New Yorkers living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.