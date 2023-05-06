Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Right Answers Mostly

Podcast Right Answers Mostly
Claire Donald & Tess Bellomo
We're like if Wikipedia had a twin sister who threw a little more shade, was more fun, and drank some wine. More
We're like if Wikipedia had a twin sister who threw a little more shade, was more fun, and drank some wine.

  • Queer Cannabis History (with guest Andrew Freeman)
    Tess and Claire sit down with co-founder of Drew Martin, Andrew Freeman, to discuss their favorite botanical joints. Andrew talks about both the challenges and joy of creating a brand in a space where not a lot of the LGBTQ community have been invited into it, and the history of cannabis specifically in the queer community from icons such as Harvey Milk championing for marijuana as medicine when the Ragaen administration ignored the HIV and AIDS crisis. Andrew debunks theories about sativa vs indica, (we were shocked) explains the intentional choices behind the botanical blends that their joints are infused with, and lucky for us, tells his love story with Drew. Enjoy this episode, please smoke responsibly, and happy pride! Visit drewmartin.co as a California resident for 10% off their joints using code: RAM10 Created and produced by Tess Bellomo and Claire Donald Follow us on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠⁠⁠ and TikTok at ⁠⁠⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠⁠⁠ Join our Patreon at ⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/rightanswersmostly⁠⁠⁠ for $7.99/month for two bonus episodes Use code RAM10 for 10% off ⁠Carawayhome.com⁠ Visit their website to buy some yourself at www.drewmartin.co Follow @drewmartinco for updates What Drew Martin is doing for Pride: For Pride this year, the brand will introduce “One Queer Pre-Roll.” In California, $1 from every pre-roll at @medmensocial goes directly to @theuwcofficial — centering Black Trans culture, the Unique Woman’s Coalition has provided mentorship, scholarship, and resources in support of the trans and non-binary community for over 20 years. Our allies at MedMen will be generously matching every donation with an additional $1! In New York, $1 from every pre-roll at: @unionsquaretravelagency goes directly to @glits_inc — centering Black trans leadership, GLITS creates holistic solutions to the health and housing crises faced by TGBLQIA+ individuals experiencing systemic discrimination at intersecting oppressions impacted by racism and criminalization through a lens of harm reduction, human rights principles, social justice and community empowerment. Our allies at Union Square Travel Agency will be generously matching every donation with an additional $1! @gotham.ny goes directly to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project’s work to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination or violence. @housingworkscannabis goes directly to @housingworks comprehensive array of services to more than 30,000 homeless and low-income New Yorkers living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.
    6/19/2023
    54:26
  • 1980s Ball Culture in New York
    To continue to celebrate Pride Month, Tess takes us back to New York in the 1980s when voguing was all the rage and ball culture was on the rise. Many people of color in the LGTBQ community found comfort and creativity competing in "Ballroom". We talk about the amazing categories, what VOGUE really is (Not Madonna's idea) the amazing community and Houses built through this, and unfortunately how the HIV and AIDS crisis effected these artists. Strike a pose and let's get into it! Created and produced by Tess Bellomo and Claire Donald Follow us on Instagram ⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠ and TikTok at ⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠ Join our Patreon at ⁠https://www.patreon.com/rightanswersmostly⁠ for $7.99/month for two bonus episodes
    6/12/2023
    52:42
  • Andy Cohen, Our King
    We're kicking off pride month with the king of Bravo and the king of our hearts, Andy Cohen. We know Andy as the father of the Real Housewives but in this episode we find out about his idyllic childhood in St. Louis, MO and how his love of soap operas were unknowingly prepping him for all things Housewives. We talk about Andy's extensive career as a producer/journalist at CBS before rising the ranks at Bravo and we delve into the personal life of Andy Cohen and the challenges he has faced along the way. From navigating his identity as an openly gay man in the media industry to becoming a father through surrogacy, we explore the impact of his personal experiences on his career and the broader cultural landscape. This is Andy Cohen. Created and produced by Claire Donald and Tess Bellomo Follow us on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠⁠⁠⁠ and TikTok at ⁠⁠⁠⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠⁠⁠⁠ Join our Patreon at ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/rightanswersmostly⁠⁠⁠⁠ for $7.99/month for two bonus episodes Use code RAM10 for 10% off ⁠⁠Carawayhome.com⁠⁠
    6/5/2023
    1:07:41
  • The Ultimate Cool Girl: Kate Moss, with guest Genevieve Angelson
    In our final episode for Fashion Month, we have actress Genevieve Angelson on to discuss the coolest grungiest chic in the game, Kate Moss, and her legacy in fashion, especially in the 1990s. We go into Kate's childhood, early modeling days that were quite painful and problematic, Johnny Depp, and how she became a controversial party girl, losing brand deals and more because of some infamous footage. Genevieve Angelson is a Broadway, television, and film actress. You may recognize her from roles in "The Handmaids Tale", Apple TV's, "The After Party", Netflix's "New Amsterdam", and the iconic lead in Amazon's cult favorite, "Good Girls Revolt." She's also a writer who frequently contributes to Town & Country Magazine, Refinery 29, and Elle. Follow her @genevieveangelson Follow us on Instagram ⁠⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠⁠ and TikTok at ⁠⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠⁠ Join our Patreon at ⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/rightanswersmostly⁠⁠ for $7.99/month for two bonus episodes Use code RAM10 for 10% off Carawayhome.com
    5/29/2023
    59:59
  • Bonus: Kyle Richard's White Party Recap
    Surprise! *Jill Zarin voice* We are giving you a bonus episode all about our experience being invited to Kyle Richard's (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) annual White Party that was at Sofi Stadium this past Saturday. We spill the tea, say who was our favorite, what we saw filming, and go into the musical performance of our lifetime. Created and produced by Claire Donald and Tess Bellomo Follow us on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and TikTok at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@Rightanswersmostly⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Join our Patreon at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/rightanswersmostly⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ for $7.99/month for two bonus episodes Use code RAM10 for 10% off ⁠⁠⁠Carawayhome.com⁠⁠⁠
    5/22/2023
    40:44

About Right Answers Mostly

We're like if Wikipedia had a twin sister who threw a little more shade, was more fun, and drank some wine.
