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225 episodes
- Release in honor of The Odyssey: This week we re-visit one of history’s juiciest conflicts: The Trojan War. It all starts with a beauty contest judged by a lil shepherd, and spirals into a decade-long war fought over the world’s most shtunning woman. We're talking forbidden love, bro betrayals, hunky men and intense battles. Turns out the gods have a lot of drama.
Created and produced by Tess Bellomo and Claire Donald
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- Jackie Robinson didn't just change baseball, he changed America.
This week, we're rounding out American Icons month with the incredible story of the man who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier and the impossible pressure that came with it. We talk about how Branch Rickey chose Jackie to integrate the sport, why he was expected to endure racism without fighting back, and how Rachel Robinson became one of the most important partners in his legacy. This is the story of an athlete, activist, husband, and leader who changed far more than the game of baseball.
Created and produced by Claire Donald and Tess Bellomo
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Sources: Jackie Robinson documentary , Wikipedia
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- Long before pop stars built entire careers around reinvention, Madonna was changing the rules in real time. In this episode, we trace her journey from a broke dancer arriving in New York City with a lot of religious trauma and just a few dollars to becoming the best selling female recording artist of all time.
Along the way, we unpack the controversies that made headlines, the reinventions that reshaped pop culture, her groundbreaking advocacy during the AIDS crisis, and the ambition that inspired generations of artists, from Britney Spears to Taylor Swift.
Love her or hate her, modern pop stardom wouldn't exist without Madonna.
Created and produced by Tess Bellomo & Claire Donald
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Link to Truth or Dare documentary
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- RE-RELEASE: Join us in this MUCH requested nostalgic episode as we delve into the enchanting world of American Girl Dolls, exploring their rich history and the cultural impact they've had since their inception in 1986 by founder Pleasant Howard . We’ll trace the journey from the original dolls—each representing a different era in American history (THEY ARE RAMMIES)—to the diverse characters that reflect contemporary society.
Discover how these beloved dolls not only sparked a passion for history in young girls but also fostered conversations about identity, diversity, and empowerment.
ALSO SURPRISE: Enjoy two 90s quizzes to take at home!
Created and produced by Claire Donald & Tess Bellomo
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- In honor of America's 250th birthday and American Icons month (in a cool, liberal way), we're celebrating the trailblazers who helped shape the country, and few reached greater heights than Sally Ride. This week, we're telling the story of the physicist who became the first American woman in space, broke through one of the world's most exclusive boys' clubs, and inspired generations of girls to dream bigger.
But behind the headlines was a woman who fiercely guarded her private life. For nearly three decades, Sally shared her life with her partner, Tam O'Shaughnessy, a relationship the public didn't learn about until after Sally's death. We explore why she chose privacy, what it meant to be a gay woman navigating fame in the 1980s and '90s, and how her legacy extends far beyond her historic spaceflight.
From NASA missions and media scrutiny to quiet courage and lasting impact, this is the story of an American icon whose influence is still reaching for the stars.
Created and produced by Tess Bellomo & Claire Donald
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About Right Answers Mostly
History is just gossip! Join hosts Tess Bellomo and Claire Donald every Monday as they break down the juiciest stories from history and pop culture over a cocktail!Podcast website
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