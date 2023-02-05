Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast British Scandal
Wondery
  • Gazza | Gazzamania | 1
    All Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne has ever wanted to do is play football. So when he’s taken on by Newcastle United, he’s determined to impress. His exceptional talent is obvious to everyone and he quickly becomes the most talked-about player in England. But as his fame grows, so too do his inner demons - and the doubts. Now he's playing for his country on the greatest stage of all: the 1990 World Cup. Fans are holding their breath. The world is watching. England expects. Can Gazza deliver?If you or someone you know is struggling with issues like those touched on in this episode, here are some UK resources:For eating disorder support, call Beat on 0808 801 0677 or email [email protected] mental health support, call Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/2/2023
    48:46
  • The Cambridge Spies | Interview | 4
    Alice and Matt sit down with biographer Andrew Lownie, who spent over 30 years researching Guy Burgess and spoke to over one hundred people who knew him personally. He tells us why Cambridge University was a particularly fertile breeding ground for Soviet recruits, how much damage the spy ring wrought on the British establishment and why five people who knew each other should never have become spies in the first place.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/25/2023
    31:42
  • The Cambridge Spies | The Third Man | 3
    Kim Philby’s job is to uncover other people’s secrets. But now, his oldest friend is on the verge of exposing his own. As two other Cambridge spies are unmasked, Philby’s reputation comes under fierce scrutiny. And Nicholas Elliott is determined to find out whether his old confidante is also a KBG agent. Can Philby wriggle free of Elliott’s sting operation and a government desperate to catch traitors?See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/18/2023
    47:33
  • The Cambridge Spies | The Volkov Affair | 2
    Kim Philby and Guy Burgess are at the height of their power, working as double agents for the Soviet Union. But while their careers are going from strength to strength, their personal lives are in free fall. Destructive habits and paranoia are creeping to the surface. But that's not all... The CIA has just made an explosive discovery - and Philby and Burgess are at the heart of it.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/11/2023
    46:37
  • The Cambridge Spies | From Students to Spies | 1
    Kim Philby and Guy Burgess are two Cambridge students with a shared purpose: fighting fascism. When they’re introduced to a KGB recruiter in the 1930s, he tells them they could do just that by sharing British secrets with the Soviet Union. So how far will they go to further the cause? As far as betraying their own country?See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/4/2023
    49:02

About British Scandal

In a country obsessed with gossip, the great and the good fear one thing more than any other - scandal.

British scandals change the course of history. They bring down governments, overthrow the rich and cause the mighty to fall. Some are about sex, others about money. In the end, they’re all about power.

But often at the heart of a scandal, there are ordinary human stories, stories of those caught up in the swirl of outrage.

Who was really to blame for what happened? Why did they do it? And when all is said and done, did anything really change?

From the creators of Business Wars, American Scandal and Even The Rich, comes British Scandal. We tell the stories of the murkier side of the British elite, from Phone Hacking to Saville to Profumo who show us the reality of power, the price of pride and the failings of the great and good. Because sometimes the truth doesn’t set everyone free…

New episodes come out every Wednesday for free, or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers or on Amazon Music with a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

