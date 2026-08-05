Former undercover drugs operative Neil Woods joins Alice and Matt to reveal what it’s really like to wage the war on drugs. After 14 years spent infiltrating gangs, earning the trust of dealers and risking his life inside the criminal underworld, Neil came to a surprising conclusion: major drug busts change less than we think. Was Operation Julie really a success? Do crackdowns actually reduce harm? And how did a former drugs officer end up becoming an advocate for psychedelic therapy? Do you have a suggestion for a scandal you would like us to cover? Or perhaps you have a question you would like to ask our hosts? Email us at britishscandal@audible.com See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Maralyn and Maurice Bailey want out. Out of the 9-5, out of the net curtains, out of the ordinary life they've always known. Together they risk everything to sail the world. They're not bringing a radio, because what could possibly go wrong? This is a real-life story of stubbornness, survival, and a couple who really should have packed more sensibly. Do you have a suggestion for a scandal you would like us to cover? Or perhaps you have a question you would like to ask our hosts? Email us at britishscandal@audible.com See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

“I am not Nicholas Rossi!” gasps Arthur Knight through an oxygen mask in March 2022. Recently discharged from a Covid ward in Glasgow, he's in a wheelchair. The police say he’s Nicholas Rossi, suspected of faking his death and wanted for rape in Utah. The story makes headlines globally. When journalist Jane MacSorley meets Arthur Knight and his wife Miranda, she thinks the police have made a mistake. She embarks on a yearlong investigation, making a unique discovery which changes everything. Listen to I Am Not Nicholas Season 1 on Audible or wherever you get your podcasts. You can binge all episodes early and ad-free by joining Audible on the Audible App or on Apple Podcasts. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Now Maralyn and Maurice are adrift in a raft, with dwindling supplies and no way to call for help. Survival demands more of them than they could have ever expected. Can they hold it together long enough to be found? And do they both still want to be? Do you have a suggestion for a scandal you would like us to cover? Or perhaps you have a question you would like to ask our hosts? Email us at britishscandal@audible.com See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Turns out surviving the ocean was the easy part. Back on land, Maurice's health unravels and the couple who endured everything together find themselves more adrift than ever. The only cure, it seems, is the sea. Do you have a suggestion for a scandal you would like us to cover? Or perhaps you have a question you would like to ask our hosts? Email us at britishscandal@audible.com See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About British Scandal

About British Scandal

About British Scandal

In a country obsessed with gossip, the great and the good fear one thing more than any other - scandal.British scandals change the course of history. They bring down governments, overthrow the rich and cause the mighty to fall. Some are about sex, others about money. In the end, they’re all about power. But often at the heart of a scandal, there are ordinary human stories. Stories of those caught up in the swirl of outrage. Who was really to blame for what happened? Why did they do it? And when all is said and done, did anything really change? From the creators of Business Wars, American Scandal and Ghost Story, comes British Scandal. Each week, hosts Alice Levine and Matt Forde delve into the murkier side of the British elite, from Phone Hacking to Profumo to the short-lived premiership of Liz Truss. Because sometimes the truth doesn’t set everyone free…Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of British Scandal ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.