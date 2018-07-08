From the creators of Inside Psycho and Inside the Exorcist comes a new story about a classic movie and its inspirations. A tale of a modest thriller that became...
Interview with JAWS Co-Screenwriter Carl Gottlieb | 8
Carl Gottlieb is the co-screenwriter of JAWS, a featured player in this podcast, and the author of The Jaws Log, about the making of the classic film. With Inside JAWS creator Mark Ramsey, Carl discusses his background in Improv, how he met Steven Spielberg, how JAWS came to be a classic, and what lessons the movie has for filmmakers and audiences alike.
8/7/2018
55:52
The Kraken Sleepeth | 7
1916: The vicious "Man-eater of Matawan" meets his end. Cut to: The premiere and record-breaking success of JAWS. The awards Steven Spielberg expected – but never came. Even the world's most commercial filmmaker wasn't good enough to earn the respect of his peers. The death of Robert Shaw and the impact of his legacy on one-time rival Richard Dreyfus. Spielberg passes the torch to J.J. Abrams as the ORCA at Universal Studios crumbles to dust. Steven Spielberg experiences a remembrance of a heritage that once embarrassed him, but now makes him proud. A premiere for Ready Player One at SXSW, and the contents of a mysterious note revealed.
7/31/2018
32:45
Get the Actors Off the Boat! | 6
1945: The saga of the U.S.S. Indianapolis – no ships, no planes, no rescue. Just…sharks. Cut to: The emotional center of JAWS: Sometimes drunk, sometimes sober - Robert Shaw's indelible tale of the Indianapolis receives an ovation from cast and crew. The ORCA starts to sink – with all hands still on deck. The journey of a rotting shark carcass from Florida to Martha's Vineyard. The on-set rivalry between Richard Dreyfus and Robert Shaw. A post-production panic attack for Steven Spielberg. And an unsolved murder nearby the JAWS shoot – more than 40 years later, was the mystery solved by writer Joe Hill?
From the creators of Inside Psycho and Inside the Exorcist comes a new story about a classic movie and its inspirations. A tale of a modest thriller that became an ordeal and then a disaster and then a phenomenon and then a classic. A story of one man, a fresh-faced, inexperienced director who nearly wrecked his promising career and became the most important filmmaker of our era. This is Inside JAWS.