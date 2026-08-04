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Dear Therapists with Lori Gottlieb and Guy Winch
iHeartPodcasts
Latest episode
81 episodes
- This week we’re in session with Lily and Nathan, who fell madly in love after their midlife divorces. We help them navigate a toxic ex-spouse who’s not happy about their upcoming marriage and is making their lives miserable.
If you have a dilemma you’d like to discuss with us—big or small—email us at LoriAndGuy@iHeartMedia.com.
Follow us both online:
LoriGottlieb.com and on Twitter @LoriGottlieb1 and Instagram @lorigottlieb_author
GuyWinch.com and on Twitter @GuyWinch and Instagram @Guy Winch
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This week we’re in session with Adam, who struggles to trust himself and set boundaries in his relationships. We help him to see how his avoidance is related to unprocessed grief from his childhood and then take steps toward a new path forward.
If you have a dilemma you’d like to discuss with us—big or small—email us at LoriAndGuy@iHeartMedia.com.
Follow us both online:
LoriGottlieb.com and on Twitter @LoriGottlieb1 and Instagram @lorigottlieb_author
GuyWinch.com and on Twitter @GuyWinch and Instagram @Guy Winch
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Hey, Fellow Travelers. We wrap up Season 2 with a beautiful session with Doug, who is finally in a healthy, loving relationship after the breakup of a long-term relationship that left some emotional scars. We help him to understand why intimacy is so scary for him, the impact his earlier romantic relationship had on him, and how he can be vulnerable in his current relationship in order to feel safe and cared for.
And some exciting news! By posting reviews, sharing episodes, and telling friends about our podcast, YOU made it possible for us to bring you a brand-new season of sessions! If you’d like to apply to be on the show in Season 3, email loriandguy@iheartmedia.com.
And if you missed ANY episodes in Seasons 1 or 2, now’s the time to catch up… or listen again and learn something new!
Follow us both online:
LoriGottlieb.com and on Twitter @LoriGottlieb1 and Instagram @lorigottlieb_author
GuyWinch.com and on Twitter @GuyWinch and Instagram @Guy Winch
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Hey, Fellow Travelers. This week we’re in session with Zoey, whose resentment of her financially successful brother threatens to tear their relationship apart. We explore the impact of their difficult childhood on their relationship as adults, and the meaning that money has taken on given their history.
If you have a dilemma you’d like to discuss with us—big or small—email us at LoriAndGuy@iHeartMedia.com.
Follow us both online:
LoriGottlieb.com and on Twitter @LoriGottlieb1 and Instagram @lorigottlieb_author
GuyWinch.com and on Twitter @GuyWinch and Instagram @Guy Winch
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Hey, Fellow Travelers. This week, we’re bringing you a live episode in partnership with Avid Bookshop in Athens, Georgia. First we’ll take you behind the scenes of the podcast, then we’ll answer a few listener letters about everything from family boundaries and avoidance to exes and fear of commitment… and offer our advice on the spot!
If you have a dilemma you’d like to discuss with us—big or small—email us at LoriAndGuy@iHeartMedia.com.
Follow us both online:
LoriGottlieb.com and on Twitter @LoriGottlieb1 and Instagram @lorigottlieb_author
GuyWinch.com and on Twitter @GuyWinch and Instagram @Guy Winch
Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Dear Therapists with Lori Gottlieb and Guy Winch
I’m Lori Gottlieb, author of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone. And I’m Guy Winch, author of Emotional First Aid. We’re both advice columnists, TED speakers, and of course therapists in clinical practice who want to bring the lessons of the therapy room outside the therapy room… to all of you. Each week on DEAR THERAPISTS, we invite you to be a fly-on-the-wall in these personal, raw, transformative sessions with everyday people and then hear what happens when we give concrete, actionable advice and have them report back to let us know how things went after the session ended. We’re sharing these real sessions because we believe that everyone can benefit from hearing how people just like them get through their struggles and grow and change. So sit back and come into the therapy room with us… and prepare to learn a lot about yourself in the process.Podcast website
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