Dear Therapists with Lori Gottlieb and Guy Winch

Hey, Fellow Travelers. Shannon spent her childhood holiday seasons listening to her divorced parents fight about who would get more time with their kids. Now 32 and a year out from her own divorce, she's dreading her first holiday season without her spouse and managing her parents' disappointment if she doesn't travel to their respective homes during COVID. We help her to see the connection between issues in her marriage and her holiday dilemma, and offer her an empowering way to reclaim the holidays for herself this year.
5/9/2023
59:25
Encore: Episode 18 - Scott's Wife's Affair
Hey, Fellow Travelers. After Scott discovered his wife's affair, he wanted to save their marriage and was heartbroken when she wanted a divorce. But months later, much to Scott'ssurprise, his wife asked to come back. Now that they're together again, Scott is struggling to trust her, and we help him to ask the hard questions that he's been afraid to address.
5/2/2023
1:02:25
Encore: Episode 17 - Danica's Rejected Sibling
Hey, Fellow Travelers. Danica and her two brothers grew up with parents who weren't very present, leaving the three of them to fend for themselves. But Danica and her older brother could be painfully cruel to their younger brother Blake, and as adults, Blake still feels hurt and excluded. We help Danica to revise her story about their relationship, and to begin the process of healing and repair.
4/25/2023
51:52
Encore: Episode 16 - Two Therapists and a Monk
Hey, Fellow Travelers. We're dipping into our inbox to answer several of your questions this week, but we're not doing it alone! For this special episode we're joined by Jay Shetty, host of the On Purpose podcast and author of the New York Times #1 Bestseller "Think Like A Monk." And because we couldn't resist, Jay also brings us an issue in his own life, tries out our advice, and lets us know how it all went. Consider this speed therapy, just in time for the holidays!
4/18/2023
46:56
Encore: Episode 15 - Molly's Father's Suicide
This week, Molly has always had a critical mother, but even she was shocked when her mom blamed her for her father's recent suicide. We help Molly take the steps to separate truth from fiction and to set boundaries in her life that will free her from her mother's shackles.
About Dear Therapists with Lori Gottlieb and Guy Winch
I’m Lori Gottlieb, author of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone. And I’m Guy Winch, author of Emotional First Aid. We’re both advice columnists, TED speakers, and of course therapists in clinical practice who want to bring the lessons of the therapy room outside the therapy room… to all of you. Each week on DEAR THERAPISTS, we invite you to be a fly-on-the-wall in these personal, raw, transformative sessions with everyday people and then hear what happens when we give concrete, actionable advice and have them report back to let us know how things went after the session ended. We’re sharing these real sessions because we believe that everyone can benefit from hearing how people just like them get through their struggles and grow and change. So sit back and come into the therapy room with us… and prepare to learn a lot about yourself in the process.