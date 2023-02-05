About Dear Therapists with Lori Gottlieb and Guy Winch

I’m Lori Gottlieb, author of Maybe You Should Talk To Someone. And I’m Guy Winch, author of Emotional First Aid. We’re both advice columnists, TED speakers, and of course therapists in clinical practice who want to bring the lessons of the therapy room outside the therapy room… to all of you. Each week on DEAR THERAPISTS, we invite you to be a fly-on-the-wall in these personal, raw, transformative sessions with everyday people and then hear what happens when we give concrete, actionable advice and have them report back to let us know how things went after the session ended. We’re sharing these real sessions because we believe that everyone can benefit from hearing how people just like them get through their struggles and grow and change. So sit back and come into the therapy room with us… and prepare to learn a lot about yourself in the process.