Dear Therapists with Lori Gottlieb and Guy Winch

Hey, Fellow Travelers. We wrap up Season 2 with a beautiful session with Doug, who is finally in a healthy, loving relationship after the breakup of a long-term relationship that left some emotional scars. We help him to understand why intimacy is so scary for him, the impact his earlier romantic relationship had on him, and how he can be vulnerable in his current relationship in order to feel safe and cared for.



And some exciting news! By posting reviews, sharing episodes, and telling friends about our podcast, YOU made it possible for us to bring you a brand-new season of sessions! If you’d like to apply to be on the show in Season 3, email loriandguy@iheartmedia.com.



And if you missed ANY episodes in Seasons 1 or 2, now’s the time to catch up… or listen again and learn something new!



Follow us both online:

LoriGottlieb.com and on Twitter @LoriGottlieb1 and Instagram @lorigottlieb_author

GuyWinch.com and on Twitter @GuyWinch and Instagram @Guy Winch

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