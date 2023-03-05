Is It Okay To Play Games In Some Dating Scenarios?

In this Sunday Special, J&J hear from a male listener who's grown confused and frustrated with being branded as a "good guy" from dates that have dumped him. He's divorced, in his mid-thirties and ready to find love but wonders what about him is "too much of a good thing." Should he change who he is, or hold back from his dates? Jared has had this problem in the past, and Jordana understands the struggle of turning down a good guy if the connection doesn't feel great. Listen in as our hosts come together to find a common ground to help the good guy get a good ending.