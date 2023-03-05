U Up? is the definitive modern dating podcast presented by Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid, where they discuss their take on the ebb... More
Getting Your Situationship To The Next Level
This week, J&J are diving into the hurdles holding back your situationship from evolving into a relationship. Our first listener found a spark in a former high school classmate, but she’s fresh out of a long term relationship. Will time bring them together or fizzle out the chance of a flame? The Awkward Sex Encounter is a moment more wholesome than horrifying. Our next listener admits she may have shared too much with her friends, accidentally swaying them into disapproval of the guy she’s dating. Jared and Jordana end with a round of Red Flag or Dealbreaker about an ex climbing the family tree, greeting cards and being a little too direct in dating app DMs.
5/3/2023
1:14:44
Is It Okay To Play Games In Some Dating Scenarios?
In this Sunday Special, J&J hear from a male listener who’s grown confused and frustrated with being branded as a “good guy” from dates that have dumped him. He’s divorced, in his mid-thirties and ready to find love but wonders what about him is “too much of a good thing.” Should he change who he is, or hold back from his dates? Jared has had this problem in the past, and Jordana understands the struggle of turning down a good guy if the connection doesn’t feel great. Listen in as our hosts come together to find a common ground to help the good guy get a good ending.
4/30/2023
38:26
Why Do I Keep Getting Textzoned?
This week’s episode is full of common dating faux pas and how to steer clear, from the matches that only text but don’t really talk to guys unwittingly becoming the subject of an invasive TikTok trend. Jared and Jordana give great advice on easy mistakes to make and necessary boundaries to have with new matches. Plus, brace yourself–this week’s Awkward Sex Encounter is a spring break classic. J&J finish with a round of Faux Pas or Nah featuring diplomatic duties, fake teeth, and not-so-little white lies.
4/26/2023
1:03:44
We Matched, We Connected, He Canceled
Picture this: you match with someone cute on an app, have great conversations and agree to go on a date… but on the day of, they cancel. Jared and Jordana are back with a Sunday Special, and this week they’re helping a listener decipher what went wrong before the first date that never was. Did he foresee a disconnect, or did she misinterpret a message? J&J break down the text exchange and talk navigating the road to a first date.
4/23/2023
32:56
Does Your Parents’ Opinion Of Your S.O. Actually Matter?
J&J break down Jordana’s recent move to – gasp – the suburbs! The first emailer is weighing whether the potential hurdles of different religious backgrounds is worth falling further in love, or if her current happiness isn’t worth the future risk. Next, the Awkward Sexual Encounter will change the way you look at lube. Then, J&J reassure a listener who confessed their love but didn’t get the response they’d hoped for. The episode closes out with a round of Sweet or Corny covering dating firsts.
