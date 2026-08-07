Jared calls his parents with some BIG news about a very important award, and you won't believe their guesses! Then, Jordana and Jared get into listener questions, breaking down a woman posting flyers about her ex all over Indianapolis in the Are We Dating The Same Guy Facebook group, and a new website that only reconnects exes if they secretly choose each other. Would you try to reconnect with your ex on a dating app? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Jordana and Jared are back talking about what it means to feel successful, happy, and “content” while still chasing the next big thing! They break down the confusing world of dating labels after a Love Island conversation about situationships, exclusivity, and when someone is actually your boyfriend or girlfriend. Plus, they answer listener questions about a date who sent a questionable outfit text, whether to expose a cheating ex, and what is a dating “ick” and what is actually a deal breaker. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Jordana and Jared discuss a petty or prudent and whether a brutal Costco-inspired rejection text was justified? They discuss what singles mixers are really like and why SIMPLE first dates usually beat elaborate plans! They then help a listener who feels like the only single person at every wedding, sharing advice on surviving the wedding season, finding more single friends, and stopping the comparison trap. You have to find your people! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Jordana and Jared get a visit from Jordana’s brother, Jon! He joins to pick up a toothbrush but ends up talking about dating in San Francisco, why he wants more banter and “relational chaos,” and whether Jordana can help him find a girlfriend. Then J&J play Second Date Yay or Nay after a three hour brewery date ends with a guy asking if a woman’s birthmark is an allergic reaction. It’s giving Nay. Also, Red Flag or deal breaker: your boyfriend refuses to like your IG post? They also discuss whether a boyfriend should offer to help when his girlfriend is overwhelmed by a new golden retriever puppy! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Jared opens up about a fear of his when getting serious with his partner, figuring out how to balance love, family, and a career that keeps him on the road. Then J&J debate whether a husband should text his ex happy birthday and solve a bride’s very specific $10,000 wedding dress wedding night dilemma! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About U Up?

About U Up?

About U Up?

U Up? is the definitive modern dating podcast presented by Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid, where they discuss their take on the ebbs and flows of the crazy dating world we live in. From interpreting dating app interactions and weird sexual encounters, to defining the relationship and everything in between - they’re here to make sure you don’t die alone. For more fun dating commentary, polls, and bonus content, follow @u.up.podcast on Instagram. Become a friend (with benefits) of the podcast and subscribe to receive early release and ad-free versions of all our new episodes, plus bonus subscriber-only episodes. To sign up and become a friend (with benefits) today head to: subscribe.betches.com Watch U Up? on YouTube: http://youtube.com/betches