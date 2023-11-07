The Golden Season Mansion Men Tell All

It's the first-ever Golden Men Tell All, and they sure are letting it all go. And by that, we mean...tears, hugs, and snugs. Join Jared, Kay, and Jaz as they look back on this episode and the season as a whole. There may not have been much juicy drama on this episode, but boy, do your hosts get positively unhinged while talking about it. Don't miss this particularly extra episode. Be sure to follow along for more on @alwayson on IG!