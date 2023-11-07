Today on The Betchelor, Jared, Kay, and Jaz sit down with Queen Joan and King Chock! Listen in as the dream team asks the questions you've been dying to ask. When did Chock know Joan was the one? What was dating like before Golden Bachelor? What were the couple's code names for each other while keeping a low profile? But most importantly...where the %$&# does the name Chock come from? Tune in for this exclusive interview, and be sure to follow along for more on @alwayson on IG!
31:19
The First Ever Golden Bachelorette Finale
And with that, Kay, Jared, and Jaz wrap up the first season of The Golden Bachelorette. Listen in for deep debates on the not-so-shocking conclusion, good love vs. good television, kinky locks, and designer stepdads. While this may have been a tear-jerking finale, this episode is nothing but laughs. Be sure to follow along for more on @alwayson on IG!
1:20:37
The Golden Season Mansion Men Tell All
It's the first-ever Golden Men Tell All, and they sure are letting it all go. And by that, we mean...tears, hugs, and snugs. Join Jared, Kay, and Jaz as they look back on this episode and the season as a whole. There may not have been much juicy drama on this episode, but boy, do your hosts get positively unhinged while talking about it. Don't miss this particularly extra episode. Be sure to follow along for more on @alwayson on IG!
1:18:51
Emotional Intimacy Suite Week
It's Fantasy Suite Week, and your hosts are not holding back. Today, Kay, Jared, and Jaz break down some juicy Bachelor Nation news, deeply debate the Chock of it all, cook a VERY sexy grilled cheese, and French kiss Pascal goodbye. With an episode this hot and funny, who needs a bed? Follow along for more on @alwayson on IG!
1:09:28
Goldens Take Hometowns
Today on the Betchelor, Jared and Kay chat about the first ever Golden Bachelorette Hometown dates! After a day on the boat with Guy, a trip to the salon with Pascal, taking shots with Jordan, and...a celebration of life with Chock, is Joan ready to make herself fully vulnerable to any of the final four? Plus, our hosts share some of their most awkward encounters meeting families while dating. Follow along for more on @alwayson on IG!
The Betchelor is a Bachelor recap podcast hosted by Kay Brown and Jared Freid of Betches Media. This weekly podcast follows the latest episodes and makes fun of all the ridiculous things the contestants say and do – because honestly, why else watch the show if not for the commentary? For more info check out weekly recaps at Betches.com or follow our Instagram, @thebetchelor.