It's Okay to Not Be Okay | "Déjà Vu" (S2E3) with special guest Lyric Ross

Join us as we revisit the episode where Jack takes a brave step toward recovery, Randall embarks on a journey to find his birth mother, and Deja adjusts to life with the Pearsons. We'll discuss the emotional challenges of working on a deeply moving show like This Is Us and how the cast and crew navigate those intense moments on set. Plus, we'll delve into Deja's story and the power of finding your place in a new family (specifically the Pearson family!). And guess who's joining us? The amazing Lyric Ross (Deja herself)! Lyric shares her incredible audition experience, including a memorable encounter with Sterling K. Brown, and opens up about her emotions when she learned about Deja's transformative haircut. This episode also features a touching message from a listener named Jennifer, who shares how This Is Us helped her cope with the loss of her father. This conversation was filled with heartwarming moments, insightful reflections, and the reminder that "it's okay to not be okay." That Was Us is produced by Rabbit Grin Productions.