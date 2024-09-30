Join us for a special episode featuring the amazing Chrissy Metz, who captured our hearts as Kate Pearson on This Is Us! Chrissy opens up about her incredible journey from working as an agent to landing the role of Kate with just $0.81 in her bank account. She shares candidly about overcoming self-doubt, finding confidence, and the profound impact playing Kate had on her own life.
--------
1:15:27
It's Okay to Not Be Okay | "Déjà Vu" (S2E3) with special guest Lyric Ross
Join us as we revisit the episode where Jack takes a brave step toward recovery, Randall embarks on a journey to find his birth mother, and Deja adjusts to life with the Pearsons. We'll discuss the emotional challenges of working on a deeply moving show like This Is Us and how the cast and crew navigate those intense moments on set. Plus, we'll delve into Deja's story and the power of finding your place in a new family (specifically the Pearson family!).
And guess who's joining us? The amazing Lyric Ross (Deja herself)! Lyric shares her incredible audition experience, including a memorable encounter with Sterling K. Brown, and opens up about her emotions when she learned about Deja's transformative haircut. This episode also features a touching message from a listener named Jennifer, who shares how This Is Us helped her cope with the loss of her father. This conversation was filled with heartwarming moments, insightful reflections, and the reminder that "it's okay to not be okay."
--------
1:13:28
A Lesson For Living | "A Manny-Splendored Thing" (S2E2) with special guest Hannah Zeile
Join us as we revisit the episode where Kevin does a memorable taping of "The Manny," Kate finds her voice (literally!), and Randall and Beth consider expanding their family.
We'll dive deep into Kate's struggle with self-doubt and the complex mother-daughter dynamics between her and Rebecca, sharing our own relatable experiences with parental relationships. Plus, we'll explore the ripple effects of fostering and how it impacts the entire family ecosystem, offering "a lesson for living," as Sterling wisely puts it. We're also thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Hannah Zeile (younger Kate) to the podcast as she opens up about landing the role of Kate after a four-year acting hiatus – talk about a comeback story!
--------
1:08:34
One Year Older | "A Father's Advice" (S2E1) with special guest Logan Shroyer
Another year, another birthday, and the Big Three are turning 37! That’s right, we’re talking about the season two premiere of “This Is Us,” which means we’re officially kicking off season two of “That Was Us.” Big life changes are transpiring, including perhaps the biggest to come: Jack’s death. It’s in this episode that we get a closer look at when and how Jack might have died. Here to catch up with us and provide his POV on the matter is Logan Shroyer, aka Teen Kevin. Ready?
--------
1:24:37
A Celebration of Season One with Ken Olin and Us
It's a wrap on season one of That Was Us! Here with us to celebrate is Executive Producer and Director of 32 episodes of This Is Us, Ken Olin. Join us as we attempt to recap the best moments of season one... emphasis on "attempt" because, with Ken Olin, we can get carried away.
You know the conversation will be interesting, and we know you'll love Ken Olin like we do by the end of the episode. And then? Get ready for Season Two of That Was Us.
This Is Us stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan dive back into the world of the Pearsons, reliving each episode and all the life lessons that came with it.
Together, they dig in and dig deep, have the tough conversations, bring in very special and familiar guests, share never before heard behind-the-scenes moments, and feature listeners in highly anticipated fan segments.
With new episodes out every Tuesday, join your favorite family back in the living room to examine our past, cherish our present, and look to the future. That Was Us...
