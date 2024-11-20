Lou Diamond Phillips: Young Gun's 3 is in the works
In this exciting episode of Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas, we sit down with the legendary Lou Diamond Phillips to discuss his illustrious career and exciting new projects.
Lou shares insights about his latest film, Get Fast, giving listeners a sneak peek into the high-octane action and the character he brings to life. He also reflects on his unforgettable role as Ritchie Valens in the iconic film La Bamba, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and the impact the movie has had on his career and fans around the world.
Additionally, Lou delves into his involvement with the beloved Young Guns series, reminiscing about the classic Western adventures and revealing updates on the highly anticipated Young Guns 3, which is currently in development.
This episode is packed with stories, insights, and reflections from one of Hollywood’s most versatile and enduring stars. Don’t miss this exclusive conversation with Lou Diamond Phillips, only on Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas.
Young MC Bust's some moves Backstage with Gentry Thomas
In this nostalgic and inspiring episode of "Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas," we sit down with hip-hop legend Young MC. Known for his chart-topping hit “Bust a Move,” Young MC takes us back to the golden age of hip-hop, sharing stories from his early days in the music industry and the journey that led him to fame.
Young MC opens up about the creative process behind his iconic tracks, his experiences breaking into the industry, and the impact of his music on hip-hop culture. He reflects on the challenges he faced as a pioneering artist and the influences that shaped his sound.
Join us for a deep dive into the life and career of Young MC, filled with insights, stories, and a whole lot of hip-hop history. Only on Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas.
Henry Winkler on The Fonz and Beyond with Gentry Thomas
In this exciting episode of Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas, we’re thrilled to welcome the legendary actor, author, and entertainer Henry Winkler. Beloved for his role as "The Fonz" on Happy Days, Henry takes us through his remarkable career and recent projects that continue to showcase his versatility and charm.
Henry discusses his recent involvement in American Horror Story, where he explores a new genre and adds a fresh chapter to his storied acting career. He also talks about his new memoir, Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond, in which he shares candid reflections on his life, career, and the experiences that have shaped him both on and off the screen.
In addition to his memoir, Henry has been busy writing his latest children’s book, Detective Duck. He gives listeners a glimpse into the world of Detective Duck, sharing his love for storytelling and his passion for inspiring young readers.
Of course, no conversation with Henry Winkler would be complete without revisiting his iconic role as "The Fonz" on Happy Days. He shares behind-the-scenes stories from the show, reflecting on its enduring impact and the joy it has brought to fans worldwide.
Join us for a heartwarming and insightful conversation with Henry Winkler, only on Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas.
Damon Wayans reveals stories of growing up in the Wayans house and talks about getting Jim Carey cast on In Living Color
In this lively episode of Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas, we’re joined by the iconic comedian and actor Damon Wayans. Known for his groundbreaking work on In Living Color and his dynamic presence on both television and film, Damon shares stories from his impressive career and discusses his latest project, the CBS sitcom Poppa's House.
Damon gives us a glimpse into Poppa's House, where he returns to television comedy, bringing his unique humor and perspective to a whole new audience. He also reflects on his time on In Living Color, the legendary sketch comedy show that he co-created with his brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans. He reveals how the show became a launching pad for talented performers, including Jim Carrey, whom Damon helped bring into the spotlight.
Throughout the conversation, Damon also talks about his close-knit family and his journey working alongside his talented brothers, all of whom have made significant contributions to the world of comedy and entertainment.
Don’t miss this entertaining and insightful conversation with one of comedy’s most influential figures, only on Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas.
John Salley talks Basketball and Bitcoin with Gentry Thomas
In this insightful episode of Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas, we welcome NBA champion and cultural icon John Salley. Known for his impressive career on the basketball court, Salley reflects on his journey through the NBA, sharing stories from his time with legendary teams and his experiences as a four-time NBA champion.
John also delves into his latest project, the documentary God Bless Bitcoin, which he produced and stars in. The film explores the world of cryptocurrency and its potential impact on society. Salley offers his unique perspective on Bitcoin and discusses why he believes it could change the financial landscape.
Join us as we dive into a captivating conversation about basketball, cryptocurrency, and Salley's post-NBA pursuits. Don’t miss this exclusive interview with John Salley, only on Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas.
