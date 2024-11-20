Damon Wayans reveals stories of growing up in the Wayans house and talks about getting Jim Carey cast on In Living Color

In this lively episode of Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas, we’re joined by the iconic comedian and actor Damon Wayans. Known for his groundbreaking work on In Living Color and his dynamic presence on both television and film, Damon shares stories from his impressive career and discusses his latest project, the CBS sitcom Poppa's House. Damon gives us a glimpse into Poppa's House, where he returns to television comedy, bringing his unique humor and perspective to a whole new audience. He also reflects on his time on In Living Color, the legendary sketch comedy show that he co-created with his brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans. He reveals how the show became a launching pad for talented performers, including Jim Carrey, whom Damon helped bring into the spotlight. Throughout the conversation, Damon also talks about his close-knit family and his journey working alongside his talented brothers, all of whom have made significant contributions to the world of comedy and entertainment. Don’t miss this entertaining and insightful conversation with one of comedy’s most influential figures, only on Backstage Pass with Gentry Thomas.