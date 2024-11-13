The Outcast Podcast - EP 134 - Crazy Strain

The Outcast Podcast Blog – October Edition: Shaq, Teslas, and Trump at McDonald's? Welcome back, fellow outcasts, to another wild ride with The Outcast Podcast! Buckle up as we take you through our latest escapades, from electric car confessions to the top Halloween costumes of 2024. Oh, and of course, Tomkat is here to serve up another helping of his signature Not-So-Good News. Ready to dive in? Shaquille O'Neal's Bass All-Stars: A Night to Remember (Or Forget?) This week, we hit up Shaquille O'Neal's Bass All-Stars show in Orlando, and let's just say… it was an experience. Gentry, Ramo, and Dirty Red made the trip up in style, rolling into Orlando in a Tesla. But how did the electric ride fare with our crew? Well, let's just say their candid review was charged with some strong opinions. Is the Tesla hype real? Or did it leave our outcasts missing the good ol' days of gas guzzlers? Tomkat Strikes Again: The Gentry Dad Video Debacle While at the show, Gentry tried to capture a special moment with his dad on video. That is, until Tomkat decided to unleash his vocal talents, singing over the entire clip. Yep, the video was totally ruined—unless you love off-key serenades. Will Tomkat ever learn? Probably not, and that's why we love him. Yankees or Dodgers? The Outcasts Weigh In The age-old rivalry between the Yankees and the Dodgers—who's the better team? This week, the outcasts debate their favorites, and let's just say it got heated. Are you Team Pinstripes or Team Blue? Tune in to hear our hot takes, and maybe even a few jabs thrown for good measure. Top Halloween Costumes of 2024 Spooky season is upon us, and the outcasts are breaking down the top Halloween costumes of 2024. From AI robots to political parodies, find out what's trending and which costumes will have you looking either cool or cringe-worthy. Spoiler: we're leaning into some absurd picks that'll keep people talking long after Halloween's over. Trump Working at McDonald's in Pennsylvania? In one of the strangest headlines we've come across, there's been buzz about Trump supposedly working at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania. Is it a publicity stunt? A career change? Just a wild rumor? We dive into the absurdity of it all and ask the real question—how would Trump fare on the fryer? Tom Kat's Not-So-Good News: This Week in Weirdness And now, it's time for Tom Kat's Not-So-Good News: This Week in Weirdness. You thought you'd seen it all, but this week's round of strange headlines will make you think again. Alien abductions, bizarre Florida Man antics, and other baffling stories that'll make you laugh, cringe, and wonder if humanity is even real anymore. Don't worry, Tomkat's got it all covered with his signature blend of humor and horror. Wrapping Up with Tomkat's Twisted News Recap Before we go, you know we wouldn't leave you without Tomkat's Twisted News Recap. Alien abductions? Check. More Florida Man shenanigans? You bet. It's the perfect dark comedy cocktail, just the way you like it.