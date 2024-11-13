Powered by RND
Outcast Podcast

Podcast Outcast Podcast
Podcast Playground
A White guy, a Black guy and a Brown guy walk in to do a podcast...(insert punch line here). The Outcast Podcast, with the Freakin' Puerto Rican - Ramo G. (brow...
Society & Culture

  • The Outcast Podcast - EP 137 - I Can't Go For That
    This week on The Outcast Podcast, we dive into a world of big headlines, strange demands, and questionable choices—just another day in the life of an Outcast. Get ready for an episode packed with surprises, bold opinions, and, of course, the unapologetically outrageous twists only The Outcast Podcast can deliver. Did Memphis Miss the Election Show on Purpose? In the wake of the recent election, the whole crew tuned in to discuss the results…well, almost the whole crew. Our very own Memphis was nowhere to be found! This week, we break down the mystery of his absence. Did he dodge the hot seat intentionally, or was it a case of ‘Outcast priorities’? Memphis lays it all out for us, and believe it or not, his take on the election results just might surprise you. Expect no sugar-coating—only Memphis’s signature unapologetic opinions. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: A Clash of Generations Next up, we’re getting amped for the fight that has everybody talking: Jake Paul and Mike Tyson squaring off in the ring. In the realm of unlikely matchups, this one takes the cake. With Jake Paul’s social media antics pitted against Tyson’s legendary fighting skills, the Outcasts dive into predictions, hype, and, of course, who’s side each of us is on. Will youth outmaneuver experience, or will Tyson show Jake just how brutal boxing can be? This clash of generations has got us fired up, and we’re here for every jab, hook, and smack talk leading up to fight night. Lamar Odom's Khloe-Inspired Doll Demand: Crossing the Line or Just Lamar Being Lamar? As if the fight wasn’t wild enough, Lamar Odom is back in the headlines for a whole new reason: his request for a custom-made sex doll modeled after his ex, Khloe Kardashian. Is this just another case of Lamar pushing boundaries, or does it reveal something deeper about his Hollywood love life? The Outcasts aren’t holding back on this one. We’re diving into the absurdity, the psychology, and whether this is a harmless request or a little too close for comfort. Either way, it’s Lamar just being Lamar—and we wouldn’t have it any other way. And Now...Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News: This Week in Weirdness This segment is your weekly reminder that reality is stranger than fiction. Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News brought us gems from alien abductions that would make any Hollywood writer jealous to the latest installment in the Florida Man saga that will make you question why Florida hasn’t been declared a separate dimension. Did we see it all this week? No way. Will Tom Kat dig up even weirder stuff next week? Oh, you better believe it. Like and Subscribe – You Know You Want To! Help us keep the chaos alive! Like, subscribe, and leave a review on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Share the show with your fellow misfits, and let’s grow this outcast community together. Your support keeps the madness going, and we wouldn’t have it any other way! Thanking Our Sponsors – Keeping Us Alive (and Groomed) Factor Meals: Stay healthy without the hassle. Fresh, dietitian-approved meals delivered right to your door. Liquid IV: Hydrate smarter, not harder. Use code OUTCAST at checkout for a discount. Manscaped: From beards to bare skin, Manscaped has you covered for all your grooming needs. Diet Smoke: Wind down after a long day with beautifully balanced cannabis, perfect for taking the edge off. Tune in, buckle up, and enjoy the ride, folks. This is The Outcast Podcast—where the unexpected is just another day at the office.
    --------  
    51:49
  • The Outcast Podcast - EP 136 - Don't Be Cruel
    The Outcast Podcast: This Week’s Breakdown - Trump Wins, Memphis Out, and Remembering Quincy Jones This week on The Outcast Podcast, we’re coming in hot with a lineup that touches on major political news, unexpected changes in our crew, and a heartfelt tribute to a legend in music. Trump’s Victory: What This Means for America and the World We kick things off with the news on everyone’s radar: Donald Trump’s recent win. Regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, this development is hard to ignore. We’re breaking down what this means not just for the United States but for global politics as well. Trump’s controversial policies, his approach to international relations, and his impact on the current political landscape are all up for discussion. Get ready for some heated takes and unfiltered opinions as we dive into one of the most polarizing figures of our time. Memphis Takes a Break: Dirty Steps In This week, Memphis had to step out unexpectedly, but never fear — Dirty was more than ready to take his place behind the mic. We love having Dirty on the show, bringing his own brand of humor and insight to the topics at hand. Tune in to hear Dirty’s thoughts on Trump’s victory, his unique perspective on today’s events, and a few curveballs that only he could throw. We’ll see if Memphis can reclaim his spot next week, but for now, Dirty’s here to keep the energy high and the conversation lively. Remembering Quincy Jones: A Tribute to a Musical Genius In the latter half of the show, we pay tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones, who passed away this week at the age of 91. Quincy’s influence on music spans over six decades, touching genres from jazz to pop to hip-hop. Known for producing Michael Jackson’s biggest hits, like Thriller and Off the Wall, and working with an incredible roster of artists from Ray Charles to Frank Sinatra, Quincy Jones was a visionary who left an indelible mark on the industry. We reflect on his legacy, his groundbreaking contributions to music and culture, and some of our favorite Quincy Jones moments. His loss is felt deeply across the world, but his work and influence will live on forever. And Now...Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News: This Week in Weirdness This segment is your weekly reminder that reality is stranger than fiction. Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News brought us gems from alien abductions that would make any Hollywood writer jealous to the latest installment in the Florida Man saga that will make you question why Florida hasn’t been declared a separate dimension. Did we see it all this week? No way. Will Tom Kat dig up even weirder stuff next week? Oh, you better believe it. Like and Subscribe – You Know You Want To! Help us keep the chaos alive! Like, subscribe, and leave a review on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Share the show with your fellow misfits, and let’s grow this outcast community together. Your support keeps the madness going, and we wouldn’t have it any other way! Thanking Our Sponsors – Keeping Us Alive (and Groomed) Factor Meals: Stay healthy without the hassle. Fresh, dietitian-approved meals delivered right to your door. Liquid IV: Hydrate smarter, not harder. Use code OUTCAST at checkout for a discount. Manscaped: From beards to bare skin, Manscaped has you covered for all your grooming needs. Diet Smoke: Wind down after a long day with beautifully balanced cannabis, perfect for taking the edge off. Tune in, buckle up, and enjoy the ride, folks. This is The Outcast Podcast—where the unexpected is just another day at the office.
    --------  
    59:24
  • The Outcast Podcast - EP 135 - Victory Crap
    Outcast Halloween Edition - Where Ghosts, Trash Talk, and Not-So-Good News Collide! Welcome to The Outcast Podcast, where Halloween is not just a holiday—it’s a lifestyle. For all you ghouls, misfits, and outcasts, get ready for a spooky, wild ride as we dive into this week’s hottest (and weirdest) topics! Spooky Tales from the Outcasts: Ghosts, Ghouls, and…Tom Kat’s Gangster Uncle? Nothing says Halloween quite like some good ol’ ghost stories, and our crew did not disappoint. We kicked things off with a few bone-chilling (and eyebrow-raising) tales that had us wondering if Tom Kat’s childhood was set in a haunted mansion. From Memphis’ encounter with the ‘ghost of bad haircuts past’ to Gentry’s haunted encounter with a mysterious vending machine that always dispensed Skittles, this was Halloween storytelling at its finest. Who needs a séance when you’ve got the Outcasts? Biden’s Got the Cauldron Boiling If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that politics will always provide us with enough drama to rival a haunted house. And this week, President Biden turned up the heat by calling Trump supporters “Trash” in response to a rally at MSG that opened with a comedian roasting his administration. Love him or hate him, Biden’s fiery words had the internet blowing up—and we broke it down with all the Outcast wisdom you never knew you needed. Trash talk meets real talk. Get your popcorn. Dwayne Wade’s Statue: Catching More Shade than Sunshine What do you get when you mix Dwayne Wade, a statue, and a whole lot of public opinion? Apparently, one of the shadiest moments of the week. The Outcasts weighed in on whether the statue’s... unique look was a work of art or an eyesore. Let’s just say not everyone was feeling it. Don’t miss our takes on the “questionable” artistic choices and why sometimes less is more when it comes to celebrating sports legends. And Now...Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News: This Week in Weirdness This segment is your weekly reminder that reality is stranger than fiction. Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News brought us gems from alien abductions that would make any Hollywood writer jealous to the latest installment in the Florida Man saga that will make you question why Florida hasn’t been declared a separate dimension. Did we see it all this week? No way. Will Tom Kat dig up even weirder stuff next week? Oh, you better believe it. Like and Subscribe – You Know You Want To! Help us keep the chaos alive! Like, subscribe, and leave a review on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Share the show with your fellow misfits, and let’s grow this outcast community together. Your support keeps the madness going, and we wouldn’t have it any other way! Thanking Our Sponsors – Keeping Us Alive (and Groomed) Factor Meals: Stay healthy without the hassle. Fresh, dietitian-approved meals delivered right to your door. Liquid IV: Hydrate smarter, not harder. Use code OUTCAST at checkout for a discount. Manscaped: From beards to bare skin, Manscaped has you covered for all your grooming needs. Diet Smoke: Wind down after a long day with beautifully balanced cannabis, perfect for taking the edge off. Tune in, buckle up, and enjoy the ride, folks. This is The Outcast Podcast—where the unexpected is just another day at the office.
    --------  
    45:03
  • The Outcast Podcast - EP 134 - Crazy Strain
    The Outcast Podcast Blog – October Edition: Shaq, Teslas, and Trump at McDonald's? Welcome back, fellow outcasts, to another wild ride with The Outcast Podcast! Buckle up as we take you through our latest escapades, from electric car confessions to the top Halloween costumes of 2024. Oh, and of course, Tomkat is here to serve up another helping of his signature Not-So-Good News. Ready to dive in? Shaquille O'Neal’s Bass All-Stars: A Night to Remember (Or Forget?) This week, we hit up Shaquille O'Neal’s Bass All-Stars show in Orlando, and let’s just say… it was an experience. Gentry, Ramo, and Dirty Red made the trip up in style, rolling into Orlando in a Tesla. But how did the electric ride fare with our crew? Well, let’s just say their candid review was charged with some strong opinions. Is the Tesla hype real? Or did it leave our outcasts missing the good ol’ days of gas guzzlers? Tomkat Strikes Again: The Gentry Dad Video Debacle While at the show, Gentry tried to capture a special moment with his dad on video. That is, until Tomkat decided to unleash his vocal talents, singing over the entire clip. Yep, the video was totally ruined—unless you love off-key serenades. Will Tomkat ever learn? Probably not, and that’s why we love him. Yankees or Dodgers? The Outcasts Weigh In The age-old rivalry between the Yankees and the Dodgers—who’s the better team? This week, the outcasts debate their favorites, and let’s just say it got heated. Are you Team Pinstripes or Team Blue? Tune in to hear our hot takes, and maybe even a few jabs thrown for good measure. Top Halloween Costumes of 2024 Spooky season is upon us, and the outcasts are breaking down the top Halloween costumes of 2024. From AI robots to political parodies, find out what’s trending and which costumes will have you looking either cool or cringe-worthy. Spoiler: we’re leaning into some absurd picks that’ll keep people talking long after Halloween’s over. Trump Working at McDonald’s in Pennsylvania? In one of the strangest headlines we’ve come across, there’s been buzz about Trump supposedly working at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. Is it a publicity stunt? A career change? Just a wild rumor? We dive into the absurdity of it all and ask the real question—how would Trump fare on the fryer? Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News: This Week in Weirdness And now, it’s time for Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News: This Week in Weirdness. You thought you’d seen it all, but this week’s round of strange headlines will make you think again. Alien abductions, bizarre Florida Man antics, and other baffling stories that’ll make you laugh, cringe, and wonder if humanity is even real anymore. Don’t worry, Tomkat’s got it all covered with his signature blend of humor and horror. Wrapping Up with Tomkat’s Twisted News Recap Before we go, you know we wouldn’t leave you without Tomkat’s Twisted News Recap. Alien abductions? Check. More Florida Man shenanigans? You bet. It’s the perfect dark comedy cocktail, just the way you like it. Like and Subscribe – You Know You Want To! Help us keep the chaos alive! Like, subscribe, and leave a review on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Share the show with your fellow misfits, and let’s grow this outcast community together. Your support keeps the madness going, and we wouldn’t have it any other way! Thanking Our Sponsors – Keeping Us Alive (and Groomed) Huge shoutout to our amazing sponsors for keeping us afloat (and looking fresh): Factor Meals: Stay healthy without the hassle. Fresh, dietitian-approved meals delivered right to your door. Liquid IV: Hydrate smarter, not harder. Use code OUTCAST at checkout for a discount. Manscaped: From beards to bare skin, Manscaped has you covered for all your grooming needs. Diet Smoke: Wind down after a long day with beautifully balanced cannabis, perfect for taking the edge off. Tune in, buckle up, and enjoy the ride, folks. This is The Outcast Podcast—where the unexpected is just another day at the office.
    --------  
    55:33
  • The Outcast Podcast - EP 133 - Jesus Is Just Alright
    The Outcast Podcast: Surviving Hurricanes, Robots, and Bonnie Blue’s Record-Breaking Dreams Welcome back, Outcasts! This week’s episode is packed with enough drama, weirdness, and futuristic tech to keep you entertained all week long. Here’s a sneak peek into the chaos: Tesla’s Optimus Robot: The Future Is Now First up, we dive into Tesla's latest creation—the Optimus robot. Is it a marvel of modern engineering, or are we one step closer to living in a sci-fi dystopia? As always, our team has some strong opinions on this one, and we don’t hold back as we explore what this could mean for the future of work, life, and even relationships. Will Optimus be a friend or a foe? Tune in to find out! Hurricane Milton: Surviving Nature’s Fury We’re talking hurricanes and survival tips after experiencing the wrath of Hurricane Milton. With some wild stories and crucial survival insights, we break down how to prepare, react, and even find a little humor in the madness of Mother Nature. If you’ve ever wondered how the Outcasts would handle a hurricane, you won’t want to miss this segment. Tomkat vs. The Chatbot: The Abortion Debate It wouldn’t be The Outcast Podcast without a bit of controversy. This week, Tomkat goes head-to-head with our resident AI chatbot on the ever-divisive topic of abortion. As usual, Tomkat isn’t holding back, and neither is the bot. Expect sparks to fly in this epic battle of opinions and ethics. Bonnie Blue’s Quest for a World Record OnlyFans sensation Bonnie Blue is on a mission to break a world record, and it’s a doozy. We’ll fill you in on what she’s up to, why she’s doing it, and what record she’s aiming to smash. Whether you’re a fan or just plain curious, Bonnie’s story will have you talking long after the episode ends. Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News: This Week in Weirdness And finally, it’s time for Tom Kat’s Not-So-Good News: This Week in Weirdness. From alien abductions to Florida Man antics, Tom Kat has a roundup of the strangest and most disturbing news stories that’ll make you laugh, cringe, and question humanity—all in one segment. Wrapping Up with Tomkat’s Twisted News Recap We wouldn’t leave you without Tomkat’s Twisted News Recap. Alien abductions? Florida Man doing his thing? Other baffling events that will make you wonder, “Is this real life?” It’s the classic blend of humor and horror, perfect for our loyal listeners who love a little dark comedy with their news. Like and Subscribe – You Know You Want To! Help us keep the chaos alive by liking, subscribing, and leaving a review on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Share the show with your fellow misfits, and let’s grow our community together. Your support keeps the madness going, and we wouldn’t have it any other way! Thanking Our Sponsors – Keeping Us Alive (and Groomed) We couldn’t do this without our incredible sponsors: Factor Meals: Stay healthy without the hassle. Fresh, dietitian-approved meals delivered right to your door. Liquid IV: Hydrate smarter, not harder. Use code OUTCAST at checkout. Manscaped: From beards to bare skin, Manscaped has you covered for all your grooming needs. Diet Smoke: Take the edge off with beautifully balanced cannabis, perfect for winding down after a long day. Tune in, buckle up, and enjoy the ride. This is The Outcast Podcast—where the unexpected is just another day at the office.
    --------  
    54:27

About Outcast Podcast

A White guy, a Black guy and a Brown guy walk in to do a podcast...(insert punch line here). The Outcast Podcast, with the Freakin' Puerto Rican - Ramo G. (brown) The Native Son of the South - Tom Kat (white). And You're Best Friend In The Whole Wide World, Memphis (black). All the shenanigans are hosted by Gentry Thomas (mixed breed). New episodes come out every week on The Podcast Playground.
