Celebrity Jobber Podcast with Jeff Zito

The word “jobber” is defined in popular culture as somewhat of a journeyman. The movie Rocky tells the story of a boxing jobber, who defies the odds to become t...
  • Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito - Michael Starr from Steel Panther
    Michael Starr from Steel Panther is on Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito this week. What would have been if Michael never had his big break? What type of work would Michael be doing if he wasn't a Freakin Rock Star? This Episode is Sponsored By: UNCOMMON GOODS. Take 15% off @ UncommonGoods.com/JOBBER Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary. Many celebrities will tell you that if not for that one lucky break or meeting, they might have been a duck taper or a box ticker somewhere. They may have been just a jobber. Thanks for listening, Please rate, review, and subscribe to the Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito wherever you pod.
    --------  
    25:43
  • Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito - Shelia E
    On Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito this week, Shelia E. What would have been if Shelia never had her big break? What type of work would she be doing if she wasn't a world-famous drummer and percussionist? This Episode is Sponsored By: UNCOMMON GOODS. Take 15% off @ UncommonGoods.com/JOBBER for 15% Off your next purchase. Uncommon Goods. We’re all out of the ordinary. Many celebrities will tell you that if not for that one lucky break or meeting, they might have been in the military or God forbid a radio personality someplace. They may have been just a jobber. Thanks for listening, Please rate, review, and subscribe to the Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito wherever you pod.
    --------  
    21:16
  • Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito - Dwight Evans
    On Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito this week, Dwight Evans. What would have been if Dwight never got his big break? What type of work would he be doing if he wasn't a famous Major League Baseball Player? Many celebrities will tell you that if not for that one lucky break or meeting, they would work on the family farm or at the local mill. They may have been just a jobber. Thanks for listening, Please rate, review, and subscribe to the Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito wherever you pod.
    --------  
    22:04
  • Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito - Henry Winkler
    On Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito this week, Henry Winkler. What would have been if Henry never got his big break? What type of work would he be doing if not for being the Fonz, and so much more? Many celebrities will tell you that if not for that one lucky break or meeting, they would be a police officer, or working as a roadie somewhere. They may have been just a jobber. Thanks for listening, Please rate, review, and subscribe to the Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    16:29
  • Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito - The Roast Master General Jeff Ross
    On Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito this week, The Roast Master General Jeff Ross. What would have been if Jeff never got his big break? What type of work would he be doing? Many celebrities will tell you that if not for that one lucky break or meeting, they would be selling mortgages or working as a caterer somewhere. They may have been just a jobber. Thanks for listening, please rate, review, and subscribe to the Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito wherever you pod.
    --------  
    22:32

The word “jobber” is defined in popular culture as somewhat of a journeyman. The movie Rocky tells the story of a boxing jobber, who defies the odds to become the world heavyweight champion. Talk radio veteran Jeff Zito speaks with celebrities about their first job. If not for their big break, what would they have become? Were they destined to be rich and famous? Or were they almost a jobber?
