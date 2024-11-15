Celebrity Jobber Podcast with Jeff Zito

Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito - Shelia E

On Celebrity Jobber with Jeff Zito this week, Shelia E. What would have been if Shelia never had her big break? What type of work would she be doing if she wasn't a world-famous drummer and percussionist? Many celebrities will tell you that if not for that one lucky break or meeting, they might have been in the military or God forbid a radio personality someplace. They may have been just a jobber.