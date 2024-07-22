In this episode, DJ Hed, Elliott Wilson, and Jeremy Hecht share their reviews of Kendrick Lamar's GNX album. Jeremy reacts to finally receiving his Broccoli, and the crew gives a live reaction to the "Squabble Up" video. DJ Hed reveals a conversation he had with Kendrick post-GNX, while the group dives into the Kendrick and Lil Wayne discussion after the lyrics on "Wacced Out Murals." They also highlight their favorite tracks and debate where this project ranks in Kendrick's discography. Plus, they discuss reincarnation, their personal beliefs, and Elliott spills the scoop on Metro Boomin and Future from last week.Timecodes:0:00 - Jeremy got his Broccoli6:00 - DJ Hed spoke to Kendrick after GNX17:00 - Should we have more regional music?21:53 - Squabble Up live reaction35:24 - GNX Initial Reactions43:46 - Wacced out murals breakdown47:48 - Kendrick & Lil Wayne1:00:21 - Kendrick Claiming The Top Spot1:21:35 - GNX West Coast Impact1:31:12 - Heart Part 61:40:56 - Gloria1:44:09 - Reincarnated & 2Pac Influence1:52:19 - What Are The Slaps?1:57:00 - Elliott’s Future x Metro Scoop
2:10:10
27 - Past, Present & Future
In this episode DJ Hed and Jeremy recap their crazy week reporting in the sports world while Elliott went viral on Twitter reacting to J. Cole’s new podcast venture where he recaps his journey to the top. They debate about TDE’s Top 20 albums, Apple Music’s pick for 2024 Rapper of The Year, discuss Tyler The Creator’s Flog Gnaw festival, review Cordae’s new album and spotlight some new music as always.
1:57:54
26 - Victory Lap
In today's episode, hosts DJ Hed, Elliott Wilson and Jeremy Hecht speak about Kendrick Lamar's GRAMMY nominations and they debate who should win each of the rap categories. They review new albums from Ab-Soul and A$AP Ferg and they debate how many classics Drake has along with the influence of Jay Z's 4:44 and Kendrick's Mr. Morale albums.Timecodes:0:00 - The Marathon8:00 - No Nuance9:00 - Andre 3000 Album of the Year????15:00 - Taylor Swift vs Kanye Story24:45 - Kendrick’s GRAMMYs36:00 - GRAMMY Snubs39:50 - Best Rap Album of 2024?45:30 - Best Rap Songs of 2024?51:00 - Shaboozey vs. Kendrick58:00 - Kendrick’s Acceptance Speech1:02:00 - Elliott Apologizes to SZA1:07:00 - Is Her Loss a Classic?1:11:00 - How Many Classics Does Drake Have?1:20 - Ab-Soul Album Review1:30:00 - Ferg Album Review1:35:00 - Mr. Morale’s Influence1:41:00 - 4:44 Impact1:50:30 - Spotlight
1:57:54
25 - Microphone Check
In Episode 25 which begins season 2 of The Bigger Picture, the hosts dive into the latest music news and album releases. They kick things off with the breaking news of Young Thug’s release, discussing its potential impact. They give their reviews of recent album drops fromFreddie Gibbs, Lil Uzi Vert, and Westside Gunn. Plus, they wrap up with a recap of Lil Wayne’s festival and its highlights.Timecodes:0:00 - The Bigger Picture9:00 - Drake & Future Clear Up26:00 - DeMar DeRozan & Drake Controversy40:00 - Young Thug Is Free!!!51:00 - Freddie Gibbs Album“We did get some music this week”1:03:00 - West Side Gunn Album“Westside Gunn dropped a new album”1:18:00 - Lil Uzi Vert Album1:22:00 - Spotlight1:27:00 - Lil Weezyana Fest
1:30:26
24 - What A Time
On today’s episode TBP hosts review Tyler The Creator’s CHROMAKOPIA album, they discuss Tyler’s status as a superstar and his sales. They give a review of EARTHGANG’s new album before discussing Lil Durk’s complicated case and the implications it has towards other street artists and the music industry as a whole. They pay tribute to DJ Clark Kent and Elliott drops a huge scoop about Drake & Future reuniting. Along the way the guys also toss some jokes about American History and Halloween.
The Bigger Picture is a weekly Hip Hop debate show hosted by Elliott Wilson, Jeremy Hecht & DJ Hed. The three hosts bring their industry experience to the forefront as they have nuanced conversations centered around the music.