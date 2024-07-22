28 - Kendrick's GNX Review - Due Diligence

In this episode, DJ Hed, Elliott Wilson, and Jeremy Hecht share their reviews of Kendrick Lamar's GNX album. Jeremy reacts to finally receiving his Broccoli, and the crew gives a live reaction to the "Squabble Up" video. DJ Hed reveals a conversation he had with Kendrick post-GNX, while the group dives into the Kendrick and Lil Wayne discussion after the lyrics on "Wacced Out Murals." They also highlight their favorite tracks and debate where this project ranks in Kendrick's discography. Plus, they discuss reincarnation, their personal beliefs, and Elliott spills the scoop on Metro Boomin and Future from last week.Timecodes:0:00 - Jeremy got his Broccoli6:00 - DJ Hed spoke to Kendrick after GNX17:00 - Should we have more regional music?21:53 - Squabble Up live reaction35:24 - GNX Initial Reactions43:46 - Wacced out murals breakdown47:48 - Kendrick & Lil Wayne1:00:21 - Kendrick Claiming The Top Spot1:21:35 - GNX West Coast Impact1:31:12 - Heart Part 61:40:56 - Gloria1:44:09 - Reincarnated & 2Pac Influence1:52:19 - What Are The Slaps?1:57:00 - Elliott’s Future x Metro Scoop