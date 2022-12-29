Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jeremy Burns, Matthew Scott Phillips
We are musicians, composers, engineers, teachers and students alike. The path of a musician can be challenging and uncertain but it can also be enriching and ... More
  • 122-Sound Engineering (feat. Raymond Calhoun)
    The sound engineer is the driving force behind a good listening experience at any live concert. If you enjoy the tech end of the music world, you will enjoy what our special guest, Raymond Calhoun, has to say. This career path can lead to some awesome places and some amazing people. So let's get mixing!
    4/28/2023
    1:25:24
  • 121-Harmonic Rhythm
    Harmonic rhythm addresses the rate in which chord changes occur within a piece of music. On the surface, it seems like a simple concept. On a deeper level there's so much more to discuss. So let's discuss!
    3/28/2023
    1:12:30
  • 120-Listener Compositions Pt.6
    It is time to add yet more listeners to our composing community! They work hard, that we may listen hard! So let us listen! This episode will feature the original music of:  Visa Oscar, Alex Turnbull, Aubriel, Lemongrass, Neal Malley and Steve From an Undisclosed Subterranean Location.
    2/28/2023
    1:35:15
  • 119-Animals and Music Pt.1
    Do animals appreciate music? Do they create their own music? Could they benefit from exposure to the right kind of music? The field of zoomusicology attempts to address some of these questions. In this episode, we will revisit some scientific studies involving primates, pets and some of our underwater friends. It's gonna be a wild time!
    1/29/2023
    1:11:37
  • 118-Harmonic Progression Pt. 10 (Augmented 6th Chords)
    On this episode, we will dig deeper into augmented sixth (+6) chords. We will discuss the difference between these chords and the standard augmented triad. We will discuss the three types: Italian, French and German. Then we will test our ears to see if we can identify them in a chord progression.
    12/29/2022
    1:30:11

About Music Student 101

We are musicians, composers, engineers, teachers and students alike. The path of a musician can be challenging and uncertain but it can also be enriching and great fun! This is the path we chose and we are here as your resource. Explore theory, history, ear training, technique, special topics and overall musicianship.
