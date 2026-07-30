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161 episodes
- This episode will be a celebration of the 10 years we've been doing this show! Let's talk about where we've been, where we are and where we're going. We will also have a little pop in from a surprise guest! Feel the nostalgia. Look towards the future. Hear the out takes!
- On episode 154, we began a discussion on orchestration for the woodwinds section and it's instruments: the flute, the oboe, the clarinet, the saxophone and the bassoon. We will now continue this discussion with a focus on suggested ratios for arrangement, ranges and more detail on the instruments themselves!
- Orchestration is the art of choosing the right instruments, and the proper balance thereof, for a composition. Different considerations go into conveying different moods and emotions to better tell the story. Continuing our discussion, we move on to the ever versatile woodwind section. Let's talk about the instruments: flutes, clarinets, oboes and saxophones!
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About Music Student 101
We are musicians, composers, engineers, teachers and students alike. The path of a musician can be challenging and uncertain but it can also be enriching and great fun! This is the path we chose and we are here as your resource. Explore theory, history, ear training, technique, special topics and overall musicianship.Podcast website
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