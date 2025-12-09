EPISODE 15: DAN MILLMAN - bestselling author of WAY OF THE PEACEFUL WARRIOR, icon of self-transformational literature, world-class athlete...and more!
12/09/2025 | 50 mins.
Dan Mackenzie interviews Dan Millman, author of the massive, perennial best-seller WAY OF THE PEACEFUL WARRIOR. Their conversation delves into Millman's use of the character Socrates in the context of his own real-life mentors, how his life path and work have evolved in tandem, and how the author has boiled down his insights into simple, accessible yet deeply transformative teachings. Dan Millman is a former world champion athlete, university coach, martial arts instructor, and college professor. After an intensive, twenty-year spiritual quest, Dan’s teaching found its form as the Peaceful Warrior’s Way. His work continues to evolve over time to meet the needs of a changing world. Dan’s eighteen books, including Way of the Peaceful Warrior, have inspired and informed millions of readers in 29 languages worldwide. The feature film “Peaceful Warrior” was adapted from Dan’s first book, based upon incidents from his life. Much of Dan’s time is devoted to speaking. His keynotes, seminars, and workshops span the generations to influence men and women from all walks of life.
EPISODE 14: ANDRAS JONES - rabble-rousing songwriter, political activist, actor, author and podcaster discusses the personal cost of challenging hostile partisanship
11/01/2025 | 1h 18 mins.
ANDRAS JONES is a multi-disciplinary artist (songwriter, actor, author, podcast host & producer, sometimes artist rep) and the kind of rabble-rousing critical thinker who is the bane of partisans of all stripes. His podcasts The Radio8Ball Show and The World Is Wrong both seek to re-contextualize art (in the case of Radio8Ball with music, and film with The World Is Wrong) in a more thoughtful way than is the industry standard. This is the spirit that motivates his other creative endeavors, including his latest album “Recognize, De-escalate & De-code”. In this conversation we delve deeply into what it means for an artist to hold fast to higher ideals, and the profound personal cost of publicly rejecting and calling out the evils of partisan extremism.
EPISODE 13: PRINCE STASH – 1960’s libertine counterculture figure turned tantric alchemist INSTA influencer
7/01/2025 | 50 mins.
“The Most Interesting Man In The World” from the Dos Equis commercials has nothing on this guy! A feature in the Guardian described his life as a "rock 'n'roll fairytale full of worldly quests and romances", but even that may not do him justice. In the 1960’s, Prince Stash (née Stanislas Klossowski De Rola, aristocratic son of the renowned painter Balthus) figured prominently as a twenty-something musician/socialite/gadabout in Europe’s eclectic counterculture scene. He played percussion on Beatles records, was pranked by Edith Piaf, introduced Anita Pallenberg to Brian Jones, dated Catherine Deneuve's sister Françoise Dorléac, was also linked to Nico and Marianne Faithful, dropped acid with Pink Floyd, was involved in two different drug busts with members of the Rolling Stones, bailed out by Keith Moon and taken in by Paul McCartney. Stash's youthful libertine ways transmuted over time into a more expansive exploration and mastery of Tantra, and his interest in Alchemy flourished from curiosity into significant literary contribution to the ancient esoteric tradition. Now in his 80’s, Stash lives in a Castle in Italy, and has recently become an INSTAGRAM influencer with a massive following. He is full of wit and old-world charm, his opinions blend wisdom with controversial mischief, and his writings are provocative verging on scandalous. It was a wild ride talking to this entertaining and generous soul! Follow him on Substack and INSTA, both under “Prince Stash”.
EPISODE 12: WILL HENSHALL partner and CEO of METAL, a premiere community for men
3/07/2025 | 43 mins.
Most of us are familiar with the concept of a men's group, which generally brings to mind a small, intimate circle of men sharing openly with each other, supporting each other and generally connecting on a deeper level. The concept of a bigger men's club might, in contrast, evoke images of sports-related organizations, poker nights, or even those old hunting clubs with men sitting in leather armchairs chomping cigars and drinking scotch in oak-paneled rooms with moose antlers on the walls. The idea of a men's community that fosters personal connection and support much like a smaller men's group, but also quite expansively includes a variety of support resources, talks, community activities and professional connections is, however, a whole new concept that METAL is forging new ground with, so to speak. Kindness and connection are the elements that weld this group together, and the only rule is: no politics and no religion! In this inspired conversation, partner and CEO of METAL Will Henshall shares both his own story and a thorough explanation of what METAL is all about and how it serves both its members and humanity.
EPISODE 11: THEO WILSON - Slam Poet "Lucifury", CNN contributor, TED giant and "black voice of the Kennedy Campaign" talks inspirations, regrets and suffering police brutality
10/26/2024 | 51 mins.
Theo Wilson, a.k.a slam poet, Lucifury, is a founding member of the Denver Slam Nuba team, who won the National Poetry Slam in 2011. He began his speaking career in the N.A.A.C.P. at the age of 15, and has always had a passion for social justice. Theo attended Florida A&M University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Theater Performance. He returned to Denver and is now the Executive Director of Shop Talk Live, inc. The organization uses the barber shop as a staging ground for community dialogue and healing. Theo fulfilled a very particular political role in 2024 as the "black voice of the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign". After viral video success beginning in 2015, Theo grew his social media following to well over 68,000 people. Due to audience demand, he published his first book in 2017, “The Law of Action.” The book addresses some of the misconceptions about the law of attraction, and the role direct action plays into manifestation. In 2017, his TED Talk entitled, “A Black Man Goes Undercover in the Alt Right,” was seen worldwide, amassing a total of over 12 million views. He has been featured on BuzzFeed, CNN, Good Day Canada, and TV One. Theo and I discuss the abuse he suffered at the hands of the Denver police, his background in slam poetry, the story behind his controversial TED talk, the inspirations and disappointments of working for the Kennedy campaign, fatherhood ...and more! follow Theo at @theoejwilson on instagram
OMEGA MALE