Theo Wilson, a.k.a slam poet, Lucifury, is a founding member of the Denver Slam Nuba team, who won the National Poetry Slam in 2011. He began his speaking career in the N.A.A.C.P. at the age of 15, and has always had a passion for social justice. Theo attended Florida A&M University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Theater Performance. He returned to Denver and is now the Executive Director of Shop Talk Live, inc. The organization uses the barber shop as a staging ground for community dialogue and healing. Theo fulfilled a very particular political role in 2024 as the "black voice of the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign". After viral video success beginning in 2015, Theo grew his social media following to well over 68,000 people. Due to audience demand, he published his first book in 2017, “The Law of Action.” The book addresses some of the misconceptions about the law of attraction, and the role direct action plays into manifestation. In 2017, his TED Talk entitled, “A Black Man Goes Undercover in the Alt Right,” was seen worldwide, amassing a total of over 12 million views. He has been featured on BuzzFeed, CNN, Good Day Canada, and TV One. Theo and I discuss the abuse he suffered at the hands of the Denver police, his background in slam poetry, the story behind his controversial TED talk, the inspirations and disappointments of working for the Kennedy campaign, fatherhood ...and more! follow Theo at @theoejwilson on instagram